That's disappointing that none of the injured look like making the squad, except for Bradley who sounds like he could make the bench. I don't think we have much option but to go strong - there's no way the manager is fielding a team of U21s.



Jaros



Gomez

Quansah

VVD (if Bradley makes the bench, Gomez could move into the middle to give VVD a breather. Or Konate does 30 mins)

Tsimikas



Endo

Szobo (didn't start on Sunday)

Jones (could argue he may not play on Saturday so could go again. Or whichever of the main 4 aren't starting Saturday, starts this)



Diaz (came off against Arsenal after 63mins and didn't start either of the previous 2, so could go again from the start IMO)

Nunez

Gakpo







