

The big unknown is how much Brighton rotate. If theyre full strength and we rotate as we have to then theyre favourites. I actually think they will rotate in which case we should be favourites. Should be an open game and with no extra time both sides can go for it. No VAR either which is frankly a relief.



I dont think we will rest every starter as Slot doesnt do that (nor did Klopp) and some of our starters did not play the full 90 on Sunday. Could really do with Bradley, Elliott and Chiesa returning as we literally dont have the options to rotate properly. Thats largely self inflicted as we let so many go in the summer and any injuries were going to leave us thin. Could well see Morton McConnell and Nyoni get minutes.