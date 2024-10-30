Assuming those who were absent yesterday will be again, or at least only fit enough for the bench, I'd like to see something like this:
Jaros
Gomez
Quansah
Van Dijk/Konate (maybe a half each)
Tsimikas
Morton
Endo
Szoboszlai
Gakpo
Nunez
Diaz
Nunez can go again having not played loads (I think Slot may take the same approach with Jones), needs must at centre-back (unless Trent plays instead), and Diaz has had a few rests lately already, so he can play, perhaps swapping flanks with Gakpo throughout.
Can see the argument for Kelleher to play as much as possible while Ali's out, but it'd be good experience for Jaros in case we need to call on him again before the season's out.