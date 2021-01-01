One gained, two dropped? I can see arguments either way so a draw probably fair all in all.



Thought we were dominant until 1-1 with the Saka goal coming completely against the run of play. From 1-1 Arsenal looked like what they are - one of the best teams in Europe. They should have put the game to bed during that period. We looked lost in midfield, no-one particularly to blame from my (amateur) view, but there was acres of space that they kept exploiting. In what bodes well for us, they didn't actually create too many clear chances.



From about 60 we were the better side again, with Arsenal looking threatening in moments. I'm frustrated we didn't make more of the injuries they experienced and the general unsettled nature of their defensive line. I thought we made bad decisions with and without the ball too often to build the sort of pressure that could, and really should, have led to a winner.



Brilliant shifts from everyone though can't fault the workrate - Konate was excellent, as was Virgil - perhaps a small postitional thing on the Saka goal aside. Thought there was a clear lack of quality at times though - a one off, not saying our players are bad.



Saka is a brilliant player. Really developed into a consistently dangerous player. Had doubts about the consistency of his output, but he's starting to put that to bed. Whilst I'm at it (praising opposition players) the quality of Rice's delivery is superb as well. Criticisms of our defending of their set-piece goal well wide of the mark imo - that was an incredibly difficult ball to stop.



Onwards. There's a title up for grabs here.

