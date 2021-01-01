« previous next »
Away to a nearly full-strength Arsenal. Played away against a decent side in Europe mid-week. Amidst a very challenging schedule including the game against Chelsea last week. Went behind twice.

A draw is a very good result considering the above. It wasnt our best performance but the quality of football on display will suffer until the schedule is toned down. The team showed character to come back twice and Slots Liverpool keep continue to stand up against every test thrown at it.
Yes, it's a solid point. But with the injuries they had it feels like a lost opportunity, doesn't it?

A little maybe.

They still started Raya, White, Gabriel, Timber, Partey, Rice, Saka, Havertz and Martinelli. I'd say thats nine of their strongest XI, so missing the same amount as we were (Alisson and Jota). Plus Merino and Trossard are hardly slouches. Thats what a squad is for. They've had two years of incredible luck with injuries whilst we've had shit, and suddenly missing one first choice player through injury (Saliba was their own fault) is seen as an injury crisis and some heroic effort to get a draw.

They also had a home CL on Tuesday whilst we had an away one on Wednesday, which was a massive advantage for them
Diaz was not getting any joy out of Partey apart from that one time he nut megged him.
Controlled the ball with his arm

They're moaning but it would have been ruled out for handball anyway

And as it was Jesus who put it away
Jesus was offside - there was only Trent between him and the goal one
Anyone else enjoyed Endos cameo? Kept the ball tidy enough and looked more than happy to clatter into anyone for the sake of it.

Yes! Thought he did well for the few minutes he was on.
Anyone else enjoyed Endos cameo? Kept the ball tidy enough and looked more than happy to clatter into anyone for the sake of it.

I enjoyed his cameo against Palace as well. I accept that him being 6th choice midfielder (if you include Harvey) is correct, but I'd like to see him get more minutes. He's a solid option for us, he can play an important role in keeping first teamers well rested when needed.
Ha that's class. He's dead right as well.

hes defo learning fast about the naratives around footy here, especially towards certain teams! (I.E. Liverpool).

I cant wait for the day when the pundits and oppo fans will turn his refreshingly honest takes into hes a whinging dickhead - because that means well be winning trophies  ;D
And as it was Jesus who put it away
Jesus was offside - there was only Trent between him and the goal one

Good spot. Plus everyone bar Trent had clearly stopped. They may still have scored had everyone carried on but well never know. Their main grievance seems to be that he didnt blow the whistle instantly and only blew when Havertz was going to score (which isnt true). Presumably he was giving it a second or two to make up his mind/see if there was any advantage/try and block our passing lanes.
Diaz was not getting any joy out of Partey apart from that one time he nut megged him.

forced him to concede the corner we scored from
forced him to concede the corner we scored from

You honestly think Diaz got the better of him ?

Pretty sure Partey won the most duels of the match
And as it was Jesus who put it away
Jesus was offside - there was only Trent between him and the goal one

Jesus is behind the ball though when Havertz kicks it.

It is a foul for the initial challenge and the Ball hits Havertz arm but it isn't offside.
Some of their diving was risible.  I thought Taylor did fall for a bit of it.
There was a FK given just before HT when Darwin was competing with Gabriel, and Gabriel fell over and got a FK
Then shortly after HT, Gabriel fell when Darwin brushed him, and I think it was that fall that led to his injury
Good spot. Plus everyone bar Trent had clearly stopped. They may still have scored had everyone carried on but well never know. Their main grievance seems to be that he didnt blow the whistle instantly and only blew when Havertz was going to score (which isnt true). Presumably he was giving it a second or two to make up his mind/see if there was any advantage/try and block our passing lanes.

I saw a replay from one angle behind the goal where you can clearly see Taylor lift his whistle while watching the ball in the air, and as soon as it is clear it is going to Havertz, he blows.
One gained, two dropped? I can see arguments either way so a draw probably fair all in all.

Thought we were dominant until 1-1 with the Saka goal coming completely against the run of play. From 1-1 Arsenal looked like what they are - one of the best teams in Europe. They should have put the game to bed during that period. We looked lost in midfield, no-one particularly to blame from my (amateur) view, but there was acres of space that they kept exploiting. In what bodes well for us, they didn't actually create too many clear chances.

From about 60 we were the better side again, with Arsenal looking threatening in moments. I'm frustrated we didn't make more of the injuries they experienced and the general unsettled nature of their defensive line. I thought we made bad decisions with and without the ball too often to build the sort of pressure that could, and really should, have led to a winner.

Brilliant shifts from everyone though can't fault the workrate - Konate was excellent, as was Virgil - perhaps a small postitional thing on the Saka goal aside. Thought there was a clear lack of quality at times though - a one off, not saying our players are bad.

Saka is a brilliant player. Really developed into a consistently dangerous player. Had doubts about the consistency of his output, but he's starting to put that to bed. Whilst I'm at it (praising opposition players) the quality of Rice's delivery is superb as well. Criticisms of our defending of their set-piece goal well wide of the mark imo - that was an incredibly difficult ball to stop.

Onwards. There's a title up for grabs here.
