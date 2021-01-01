« previous next »
So the same as us.

Arteta bleating about all week probably helped write the narrative.

They can't even argue the importance of the missing players. Yes, Odegaard is arguably the best 10 in the league (personally I think that is now Palmer) and Califori would have pushed Partey into the midfield but for us, Allison is the best keeper in world football and Jota is consistently kills Arsenal when he is available for selection in the fixture.
I get that Klopp takes a risk but I think there is too much rewriting of Klopps tenure here. His teams were bloody good. Not picking on you specifically but watched a football podcast thing and someone said Klopps style and our method of winning last season wasnt sustainable. Whatever that means.

If they're referencing last season alone then it's pretty spot on. We went behind so many times and ended up chasing games far too often against sides happy to sit in a low block knowing we struggled to play against that... it absolutely wasn't sustainable.

That wasn't a pattern we saw in previous seasons but last year we gave ourselves far too much work to do. We were starting games horrendously and conceding in the first 15-20 mins in so many games, I suspect that's what he was referring to
I get that Klopp takes a risk but I think there is too much rewriting of Klopps tenure here. His teams were bloody good. Not picking on you specifically but watched a football podcast thing and someone said Klopps style and our method of winning last season wasnt sustainable. Whatever that means.

I dont agree with the podcast 0 but we were defitely more gung ho back then.  Arsenal are a good team. They were a softish foul away from winning last night. So they  very capable of getting a 3rd, as were we.

However I think Slot played the league table a bit and though, 4 point gap, ill; take it.
They can't even argue the importance of the missing players. Yes, Odegaard is arguably the best 10 in the league (personally I think that is now Palmer) and Califori would have pushed Partey into the midfield but for us, Allison is the best keeper in world football and Jota is consistently kills Arsenal when he is available for selection in the fixture.
We had more injuries than Arsenal? Two injuries and they believe the world while we just get on with it because we hmare confident in our squad.

Alisson is a good example. If they lost a player of that calibre,  we would never hear the end of it.At this stage, we are used to Kelleher slotting in seamlessly.
