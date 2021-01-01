I get that Klopp takes a risk but I think there is too much rewriting of Klopps tenure here. His teams were bloody good. Not picking on you specifically but watched a football podcast thing and someone said Klopps style and our method of winning last season wasnt sustainable. Whatever that means.



If they're referencing last season alone then it's pretty spot on. We went behind so many times and ended up chasing games far too often against sides happy to sit in a low block knowing we struggled to play against that... it absolutely wasn't sustainable.That wasn't a pattern we saw in previous seasons but last year we gave ourselves far too much work to do. We were starting games horrendously and conceding in the first 15-20 mins in so many games, I suspect that's what he was referring to