Reactions to this game are a little weird. Klopp's side rocked up to the Emirates twice last year and we got out played on both occasions, nicking the FA Cup tie late on.
City couldn't beat a 10 man Arsenal at home this year.
Bit of a mad game with things to work on but it's a solid point.
Yes, it's a solid point. But with the injuries they had it feels like a lost opportunity, doesn't it?
In hindsight (I know), I'd have started Gakpo. When you look at their lineup, it made sense at the time to start Lucho against Partey, who's not a right back, and was supported by Ben White, whose operational range as a CB was thus limited. But Lucho was lost against Partey of all people, and didn't readily track back, delayed his runs enough to cause Robbo some headaches. Even Robbo was calling him vigorously to get closer on a few occasions. With Gakpo, I feel that our right side would not be as exposed as it was. Not that Trent was having a superb game on the other side, but Salah and Konate helped him more.
When we made the triple substitution, I thought we were going to win the game. We tightened the screw so much that I expected it's imminent. maybe that's why it felt like a loss at the final whistle...