Think youve got appreciate that despite their much talked about injury crisis, they are still a very well coached team playing at home where they dont drop many points. I get the impression that we needed to do more , but they seem to have set up well to protect Partey and their forward line pressing was very good first half and stopped us playing out the way we wanted to.



My criticism , if anything, was maybe a lack of bravery in the first half when we went direct and long too often from Kelleher instead of trying to play through the lines. Thought that we were better up to their goal, were better up till our goal but werent great from 20 - 45 mins and that was mostly our inability to retain possession.



Second half I thought we were very assured and seemed to make more of an effort to play out under pressure, much more like we are used to seeing. Think we have to remember that these they have in midfield arent mugs and they are good ball winners as well as able to deny space and are able like our players to play through a press.



Robbo starting to struggle with fast , tricky wingers - thankfully there arent a whole lot of teams with those or even if they have wingers, not at the same level as Saka or Madueke.



I hate Arsenals fucking play acting and breaking the flow of the game. There is winning fouls and then there is whatever shithousery they employed. Its absolutely fucking boring and does such a disservice to the good stuff they do.

