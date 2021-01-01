« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81  (Read 10728 times)

Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #520 on: Today at 09:26:18 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:23:30 pm
Outstanding moustache

Thank you, Darling
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #521 on: Today at 09:28:25 pm »
I've just seen Arteta's post-match interview and he really is a petty little child.  Maybe he's worse when they play us because of the Everton connection but he comes across as being very small time.

Give me Slot any day!
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #522 on: Today at 09:30:38 pm »
Anyone else enjoyed Endos cameo? Kept the ball tidy enough and looked more than happy to clatter into anyone for the sake of it.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #523 on: Today at 09:33:21 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:22:59 pm
Great credit to Nunez. All due respect to the pass from Trent, but there was still a lot to do, and Darwin carved that chance, with his run, drawing them out, then delivering it on a plate for Salah. He was so focused on that pass, he almost tripped trying to twist his body, so he can thread it between the two centrebacks, instead of squaring it, which would've been a waste. Brilliant, intelligent, incisive choice for a final ball.

A proper, old skool chance that. A chance that 100% results in a goal if someone just adds a touch to it. Contrast that with the peach of a crossfield pass from Dawin to Mo earlier(similar to Trent), which rather frustratingly ended up nowhere.

Oh, absolutely, Darwin was brilliant in making the chance, it's just that I thought someone on the Arsenal side might have actually noticed Mo.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #524 on: Today at 09:34:48 pm »
Good point away from home there. They had the first half, we had the second. We showed our character coming from behind twice. We looked stronger as it wore on but they spoiled and slowed it all down, and stopped our rhythm and momentum from building. It probably saved them a point.

Whoever christened them Atletico is spot on. All the dark arts on display, which is such a shame as they should be much better than that and play the game the right way. But this is what they are becoming under Arteta.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #525 on: Today at 09:39:31 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:23:30 pm
Outstanding moustache

A bit Kaiser Bill perhaps. Which was interesting.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #526 on: Today at 09:40:19 pm »
Quote from: Currywurst on Today at 09:33:21 pm
Oh, absolutely, Darwin was brilliant in making the chance, it's just that I thought someone on the Arsenal side might have actually noticed Mo.
Yea that was a panic stations moment for them. They really underestimated Salah, but rightly esteemed Nunez. ;D
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #527 on: Today at 09:41:42 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 09:30:38 pm
Anyone else enjoyed Endos cameo? Kept the ball tidy enough and looked more than happy to clatter into anyone for the sake of it.

I think Slot will come to rely on him a bit more. At this point of last season Klopp had rarely used him.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #528 on: Today at 09:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:41:42 pm
I think Slot will come to rely on him a bit more. At this point of last season Klopp had rarely used him.
Was even available for an overlap on the right outside- in a very promising position at one point, but Salah ignored him and passed into midfield. Disappointing choice, imo, but that willingness to be involved in a goal...
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #529 on: Today at 09:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:58:51 pm
Arteta has made Arsenal into Atletico MAdrid just on a bigger budget. Does that make them a poor man's Mourniho's Chelsea?
Peak Atletico Madrid were superior to this. They had one of the world's best goalkeepers, multiple world class forwards, and a world class defender/midfieldr or two.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #530 on: Today at 09:47:52 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 09:45:54 pm
Peak Atletico Madrid were superior to this. They had one of the world's best goalkeepers, multiple world class forwards, and a world class defender/midfieldr or two.
and this lot have Kai... bloody Havertz...
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #531 on: Today at 09:49:13 pm »
Can't stand playing them.  That's 5 league games in a row against Arsenal without a win though.  Please beat them at home next time.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #532 on: Today at 09:49:56 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:28:25 pm
I've just seen Arteta's post-match interview and he really is a petty little child.  Maybe he's worse when they play us because of the Everton connection but he comes across as being very small time.

Give me Slot any day!

And also wasn't as good as Xabi Alonso, man must have some jealousy issues.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #533 on: Today at 10:01:41 pm »
Think youve got appreciate that despite their much talked about injury crisis, they are still a very well coached team playing at home where they dont drop many points. I get the impression that we needed to do more , but they seem to have set up well to protect Partey and their forward line pressing was very good first half and stopped us playing out the way we wanted to.

My criticism , if anything, was maybe a lack of bravery in the first half when we went direct and long too often from Kelleher instead of trying to play through the lines. Thought that we were better up to their goal, were better up till our goal but werent great from 20 - 45 mins and that was mostly our inability to retain possession.

Second half I thought we were very assured and seemed to make more of an effort to play out under pressure, much more like we are used to seeing. Think we have to remember that these they have in midfield arent mugs and they are good ball winners as well as able to deny space and are able like our players to play through a press.

Robbo starting to struggle with fast , tricky wingers - thankfully there arent a whole lot of teams with those or even if they have wingers, not at the same level as Saka or Madueke.

I hate Arsenals fucking play acting and breaking the flow of the game. There is winning fouls and then there is whatever shithousery they employed. Its absolutely fucking boring and does such a disservice to the good stuff they do.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #534 on: Today at 10:03:49 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 10:01:41 pm
Think youve got appreciate that despite their much talked about injury crisis, they are still a very well coached team playing at home where they dont drop many points. I get the impression that we needed to do more , but they seem to have set up well to protect Partey and their forward line pressing was very good first half and stopped us playing out the way we wanted to.

My criticism , if anything, was maybe a lack of bravery in the first half when we went direct and long too often from Kelleher instead of trying to play through the lines. Thought that we were better up to their goal, were better up till our goal but werent great from 20 - 45 mins and that was mostly our inability to retain possession.

Second half I thought we were very assured and seemed to make more of an effort to play out under pressure, much more like we are used to seeing. Think we have to remember that these they have in midfield arent mugs and they are good ball winners as well as able to deny space and are able like our players to play through a press.

Robbo starting to struggle with fast , tricky wingers - thankfully there arent a whole lot of teams with those or even if they have wingers, not at the same level as Saka or Madueke.

I hate Arsenals fucking play acting and breaking the flow of the game. There is winning fouls and then there is whatever shithousery they employed. Its absolutely fucking boring and does such a disservice to the good stuff they do.

I was livid when Timber went down and they kicked the ball out when we were pressing them back, disgraceful.
Sadly we gave the ball back, needless to say he was straight back up
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #535 on: Today at 10:05:13 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 10:03:49 pm
I was livid when Timber went down and they kicked the ball out when we were pressing them back, disgraceful.
Sadly we gave the ball back, needless to say he was straight back up

Was fuming when we gave the ball back to them. I like us to show sportsmanship 95% of the time, but there are times when you've just got to match snide with snide, and this was one of those moments.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #536 on: Today at 10:09:06 pm »
A point away in the second hardest game of the season, recovering not once but twice from deficits is good going. Regardless of how wank United are I'd say Old Trafford is top 3 specifically for us. So, to have 22 points from 27 having played both plus home to Chelsea is good going IMO. As always, the cheats have distorted all reality.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #537 on: Today at 10:09:22 pm »
Mightve been mentioned, but it appeared that Martinelli took it towards the corner flag on 70-odd minutes. A good team wrought with a fear of not succeeding.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #538 on: Today at 10:11:19 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:09:22 pm
Mightve been mentioned, but it appeared that Martinelli took it towards the corner flag on 70-odd minutes. A good team wrought with a fear of not succeeding.

I couldn't believe it when that happened, you would almost think they had 10 men and it was injury time.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #539 on: Today at 10:14:50 pm »
Overall I would say a draw is the fairest result, they were better first half we were better second. If you asked me before the game would I take a point I'd say fuck no but honestly now I'm just relieved to be through it as could have easily lost that one which would have been a disaster to be honest
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #540 on: Today at 10:17:51 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:30:54 pm
Good result, I thought we were absolutely crap but to come from behind twice should give us confidence against a top side. They were at their best first half and had an extra day's rest, we were away on Wednesday.

They always blow themselves out in the first half against us. They sat off us as well at 2-1 which let us off the hook.

Think "absolutely crap" is a bit harsh - as you say, Arsenal are a top side and are capable of stopping another top side from playing at their best. "Absolutely crap" would be more apropos if we found ourselves 4-0 down against Plymouth or something like that!

Yes, they prevented us from getting a foothold or establishing a rhythm, and outfought us in the first half perhaps, so we didn't look great. But then in the second half we edged it, and I don't think you can do that away to Arsenal if you're playing badly.

A draw wasn't a smash and grab, it was a fair result from two very good teams cancelling each other out.

Please just get an early goal when we play them at Anfield, though - can't bear the idea of putting up with their antics for 90 minutes as they try to grind out a 0-0 or hold onto a lead from a set piece goal...

Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #541 on: Today at 10:18:43 pm »
You all know nothing. Certainly compared to Troy Deeney.

Mikael Arteta, manager of the week.

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal): I give this to Mikel Arteta for the simple fact of so much pressure, so much expectation and no players really to pick from  dealing with more injuries again with Gabriel going off - I thought to come out of that game with Liverpool with a point was excellent.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #542 on: Today at 10:21:55 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 10:18:43 pm
You all know nothing. Certainly compared to Troy Deeney.

Mikael Arteta, manager of the week.

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal): I give this to Mikel Arteta for the simple fact of so much pressure, so much expectation and no players really to pick from  dealing with more injuries again with Gabriel going off - I thought to come out of that game with Liverpool with a point was excellent.
Jesus fuckin wept

Thought this was one of your super funny puns for a minute
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #543 on: Today at 10:25:52 pm »
Tsimikas was good when he came on.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #544 on: Today at 10:26:16 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 10:18:43 pm
You all know nothing. Certainly compared to Troy Deeney.

Mikael Arteta, manager of the week.

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal): I give this to Mikel Arteta for the simple fact of so much pressure, so much expectation and no players really to pick from  dealing with more injuries again with Gabriel going off - I thought to come out of that game with Liverpool with a point was excellent.

:lmao

Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #545 on: Today at 10:27:23 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 09:45:54 pm
Peak Atletico Madrid were superior to this. They had one of the world's best goalkeepers, multiple world class forwards, and a world class defender/midfieldr or two.
Not to mention Atletico actually win stuff ... you know, like Championships, Europa Leagues, UEFA Supercups (x2)  (and 2 Champions League finals) ...

They wish they were like Atletico ...
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #546 on: Today at 10:28:21 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 09:30:38 pm
Anyone else enjoyed Endos cameo? Kept the ball tidy enough and looked more than happy to clatter into anyone for the sake of it.

He touched the ball twice.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #547 on: Today at 10:29:31 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:22:59 pm
Great credit to Nunez. All due respect to the pass from Trent, but there was still a lot to do, and Darwin carved that chance, with his run, drawing them out, then delivering it on a plate for Salah. He was so focused on that pass, he almost tripped trying to twist his body, so he can thread it between the two centrebacks, instead of squaring it, which would've been a waste. Brilliant, intelligent, incisive choice for a final ball.

A proper, old skool chance that. A chance that 100% results in a goal if someone just adds a touch to it. Contrast that with the peach of a crossfield pass from Dawin to Mo earlier(similar to Trent), which rather frustratingly ended up nowhere.

Class from Nunez. Played that move perfectly.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #548 on: Today at 10:32:55 pm »
Watching Darwin and Mo tear them a new one right out of nowhere was pretty fun though. Konate beasted at the back and Trent fired a long one and Darwin ran through and Mo ran on and Darwin delivered and Mo slammed it home. Seconds in the making.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #549 on: Today at 10:33:24 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 10:17:51 pm
Think "absolutely crap" is a bit harsh - as you say, Arsenal are a top side and are capable of stopping another top side from playing at their best. "Absolutely crap" would be more apropos if we found ourselves 4-0 down against Plymouth or something like that!

Yes, they prevented us from getting a foothold or establishing a rhythm, and outfought us in the first half perhaps, so we didn't look great. But then in the second half we edged it, and I don't think you can do that away to Arsenal if you're playing badly.

A draw wasn't a smash and grab, it was a fair result from two very good teams cancelling each other out.

Please just get an early goal when we play them at Anfield, though - can't bear the idea of putting up with their antics for 90 minutes as they try to grind out a 0-0 or hold onto a lead from a set piece goal...

I'm happy with the result, think we've done well to get the draw overall, the terminology was probably too harsh but I did think we were really poor for much of the game. First half we were off the pace (but have struggled with their intensity first half in the last few years there). Second half we had all the ball but weren't doing anything with it and would stupidly give it away. By the time we got the equaliser all their main centre backs were off the pitch. For all the false fuss about their injury crisis, that was the moment we had to take advantage and did create a well worked goal.

We've had a tough week with Chelsea last Sunday and Leipzig away on Wednesday. Two strong opponents and then today. We've pretty much played the same players in the three games and it's off the back of all the international commitments and travelling in the week before. Stands to reason we'd be a bit leggy and mentally a bit off it with tired minds. Hopefully rest who we can on Wednesday.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #550 on: Today at 10:36:51 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 10:27:23 pm
Not to mention Atletico actually win stuff ... you know, like Championships, Europa Leagues, UEFA Supercups (x2)  (and 2 Champions League finals) ...

They wish they were like Atletico ...
Artetico are a pale imitation, aren't they.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #551 on: Today at 10:57:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:33:24 pm
I'm happy with the result, think we've done well to get the draw overall, the terminology was probably too harsh but I did think we were really poor for much of the game. First half we were off the pace (but have struggled with their intensity first half in the last few years there). Second half we had all the ball but weren't doing anything with it and would stupidly give it away. By the time we got the equaliser all their main centre backs were off the pitch. For all the false fuss about their injury crisis, that was the moment we had to take advantage and did create a well worked goal.

We've had a tough week with Chelsea last Sunday and Leipzig away on Wednesday. Two strong opponents and then today. We've pretty much played the same players in the three games and it's off the back of all the international commitments and travelling in the week before. Stands to reason we'd be a bit leggy and mentally a bit off it with tired minds. Hopefully rest who we can on Wednesday.

Only problem I have with this take is that it seems to disregard how good a team Arsenal really are.

Other teams can do things to make us play less good than we normally are, thats what makes other teams good too.

I dont even think we were particularly poor, we imposed our will and football on them at times, and they did the same. Two really good football teams fighting it out that ended in a stalemate.

What I am heartened by is that we managed to impose our football on them for long stretches. There havent been many teams that have done that at their gaff.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #552 on: Today at 11:00:19 pm »

I hate to say it, can't stand the c*nt for all the times he's cheated us in the past - but tbf I thought Anthony Taylor had a surprislingly decent game today. Better than pretty much all of our players, Konate aside.

Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #553 on: Today at 11:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 11:00:19 pm
I hate to say it, can't stand the c*nt for all the times he's cheated us in the past - but tbf I thought Anthony Taylor had a surprislingly decent game today. Better than pretty much all of our players, Konate aside.

Taylor's the perfect ref for a team like Arsenal. He's always been the kind of ref where the more you moan at him, the more he digs his heels in; for better or for worse.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #554 on: Today at 11:02:28 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:36:51 pm
Artetico are a pale imitation, aren't they.
Nice! I called them Atletinal in their thread, but Artetico is much, much better!
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #555 on: Today at 11:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:36:51 pm
Artetico are a pale imitation, aren't they.
Very good.  :D
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #556 on: Today at 11:06:21 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 11:00:19 pm
I hate to say it, can't stand the c*nt for all the times he's cheated us in the past - but tbf I thought Anthony Taylor had a surprislingly decent game today. Better than pretty much all of our players, Konate aside.

He's been the best English ref for a few years now.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
« Reply #557 on: Today at 11:11:21 pm »
Cutting against the grain here but I'm happy with a point from that. Had bad premonitions before the game that they were going to beat us.

Tried to banish the negative thoughts, but felt on edge all match. Then Mo's goal went in (and what a f***ing goal that was btw) and it felt like Fowler had handed me a winning lottery ticket.

Trent... Darwin... Mo... what a belter! Obviously feel silly now in hindsight, I should have more faith.

Second best moment of the day was Virgil's post-match response to the "injury crisis" question. Arf, put that one to bed.
