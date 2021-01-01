Good point away from home there. They had the first half, we had the second. We showed our character coming from behind twice. We looked stronger as it wore on but they spoiled and slowed it all down, and stopped our rhythm and momentum from building. It probably saved them a point.



Whoever christened them Atletico is spot on. All the dark arts on display, which is such a shame as they should be much better than that and play the game the right way. But this is what they are becoming under Arteta.