PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
Reply #520 on: Today at 09:26:18 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:23:30 pm
Outstanding moustache

Thank you, Darling
Online thaddeus

Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
Reply #521 on: Today at 09:28:25 pm
I've just seen Arteta's post-match interview and he really is a petty little child.  Maybe he's worse when they play us because of the Everton connection but he comes across as being very small time.

Give me Slot any day!
Online 6BigCups

Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
Reply #522 on: Today at 09:30:38 pm
Anyone else enjoyed Endos cameo? Kept the ball tidy enough and looked more than happy to clatter into anyone for the sake of it.
Online Currywurst

Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
Reply #523 on: Today at 09:33:21 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:22:59 pm
Great credit to Nunez. All due respect to the pass from Trent, but there was still a lot to do, and Darwin carved that chance, with his run, drawing them out, then delivering it on a plate for Salah. He was so focused on that pass, he almost tripped trying to twist his body, so he can thread it between the two centrebacks, instead of squaring it, which would've been a waste. Brilliant, intelligent, incisive choice for a final ball.

A proper, old skool chance that. A chance that 100% results in a goal if someone just adds a touch to it. Contrast that with the peach of a crossfield pass from Dawin to Mo earlier(similar to Trent), which rather frustratingly ended up nowhere.

Oh, absolutely, Darwin was brilliant in making the chance, it's just that I thought someone on the Arsenal side might have actually noticed Mo.
Online G Richards

Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
Reply #524 on: Today at 09:34:48 pm
Good point away from home there. They had the first half, we had the second. We showed our character coming from behind twice. We looked stronger as it wore on but they spoiled and slowed it all down, and stopped our rhythm and momentum from building. It probably saved them a point.

Whoever christened them Atletico is spot on. All the dark arts on display, which is such a shame as they should be much better than that and play the game the right way. But this is what they are becoming under Arteta.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18 Merino 43 Salah 81
Reply #525 on: Today at 09:39:31 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:23:30 pm
Outstanding moustache

A bit Kaiser Bill perhaps. Which was interesting.
