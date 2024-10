Got to be happy with that - Arsenal were better than us in the 1st and we were better than them in the 2nd. I think we settled for a point, or were happy with a point at least.



Loads of areas we can improve on but thought we defended really well at times and we were dangerous too. Take a point and move on - that's two of our 4 most difficult away fixtures out of the way (Everton & City to come) and we've got 4 points.