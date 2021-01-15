« previous next »
PL: Arsenal 1vs 1 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18

Re: PL: Arsenal 1vs 1 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18
Reply #40 on: Today at 04:53:46 pm
Saka really on it today. Robbo struggling so far
Re: PL: Arsenal 1vs 1 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18
Reply #41 on: Today at 04:53:50 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:51:58 pm
Little near post flick on by Idaz before VVD scored

Really good movement for it.

I only just spotted that lovely flick from Diaz, it was a beauty.
Re: PL: Arsenal 1vs 1 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18
Reply #42 on: Today at 04:53:54 pm
Arsenal all over us like a bad rash.

Some good work in defence by Darwin during that passage of play.
Re: PL: Arsenal 1vs 1 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18
Reply #43 on: Today at 04:54:34 pm
23 Macca down injured but Arsenal carry on their attack. He is on his feet again now.
Re: PL: Arsenal 1vs 1 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18
Reply #44 on: Today at 04:55:03 pm
Worst first 25 minutes I can remember form a Robbo ..
Needs a hand
Re: PL: Arsenal 1vs 1 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18
Reply #45 on: Today at 04:55:32 pm
Robbo getting caught out a few times so far
Re: PL: Arsenal 1vs 1 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18
Reply #46 on: Today at 04:55:46 pm
Once again Darwin with some important defensive work so far
Re: PL: Arsenal 1vs 1 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18
Reply #47 on: Today at 04:56:06 pm
25 Arsenal try a long ball through our midfield but it goes through to Kelleher.
Re: PL: Arsenal 1vs 1 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18
Reply #48 on: Today at 04:56:44 pm
All Arsenal since we scored .need to build a bridge as in the game
Re: PL: Arsenal 1vs 1 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18
Reply #49 on: Today at 04:56:51 pm
Theyre doing a good job of closing off our usual avenues of attack.
Re: PL: Arsenal 1vs 1 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18
Reply #50 on: Today at 04:58:08 pm
26 Kelleher hits it long to Salah a lovely move involving him and Trent gets the ball into the Arsenal box. But we can't quite get our feet on the ball at the decisive moment and eventually Arsenal clear.
Re: PL: Arsenal 1vs 1 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18
Reply #51 on: Today at 04:59:18 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:55:03 pm
Worst first 25 minutes I can remember form a Robbo ..
Needs a hand
Saka been excellent, and sometimes you just have to say too good, but Robbo will need to get some wins against him
Re: PL: Arsenal 1vs 1 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18
Reply #52 on: Today at 04:59:49 pm
28 Arsenal try another quick attack through our defence but the ball eventually goes out. It's a bit worrying how they are managing to cut through the centre of the team.
Re: PL: Arsenal 1vs 1 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18
Reply #53 on: Today at 05:01:11 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 04:50:34 pm
Trent and Virgil with a contemptuous chest bump after the corner...

Get the fuck in!
Re: PL: Arsenal 1vs 1 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18
Reply #54 on: Today at 05:01:58 pm
30 The game has slowed down a bit with Arsenal content to probe our space. Martinelli then goes through the likes of Konate and Trent who kind of get in each others way. Arsenal want a penalty but it isn't.
Re: PL: Arsenal 1vs 1 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18
Reply #55 on: Today at 05:02:01 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:59:18 pm
Saka been excellent, and sometimes you just have to say too good, but Robbo will need to get some wins against him
Probably only 60 in his legs hopefully
Re: PL: Arsenal 1vs 1 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18
Reply #56 on: Today at 05:02:22 pm
31 Over to duvva.
Re: PL: Arsenal 1vs 1 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18
Reply #57 on: Today at 05:02:49 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:01:58 pm
30 The game has slowed down a bit with Arsenal content to probe our space. Martinelli then goes through the likes of Konate and Trent who kind of get in each others way. Arsenal want a penalty but it isn't.
Neville desperate for a penalty
Re: PL: Arsenal 1vs 1 Liverpool Saka 9 VVD 18
Reply #58 on: Today at 05:03:11 pm
32 Mac Allister gets the first yellow after a foul on Saka
