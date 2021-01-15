Little near post flick on by Idaz before VVD scored Really good movement for it.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Worst first 25 minutes I can remember form a Robbo ..Needs a hand
Trent and Virgil with a contemptuous chest bump after the corner...Get the fuck in!
Saka been excellent, and sometimes you just have to say too good, but Robbo will need to get some wins against him
30 The game has slowed down a bit with Arsenal content to probe our space. Martinelli then goes through the likes of Konate and Trent who kind of get in each others way. Arsenal want a penalty but it isn't.
Page created in 0.053 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 1.71]