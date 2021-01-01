« previous next »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th October
« Reply #80 on: Today at 11:39:03 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:36:58 am
Didn't watch it as was playing darts, was it on TNT or Sky? Sky usually have the Friday night games

Sky.

Maybe it is because of Europe although it doesn't stop TNT putting us on.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th October
« Reply #81 on: Today at 01:05:40 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:05:33 pm
Chris Wood is the shittest good striker I can remember.
It's a bit mad how effective he is (relatively speaking). Does he take penalties? He has scored 10+ Premier League goals in any season where he's played 20+ games. Five times in total and very likely to make it six this season. He's 31 so might yet get to 100 PL goals when it's all said and done; I think he has 76 now at basically a 1-in-3 rate or close to it. All this while generally looking a bit rubbish. United might make a bid for him yet if Zirkzee gets offloaded  :D
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 07:24:03 am
How come no half 12? TNT not got a game?

Last night.  Forest winning again which is small consolation for our only defeat.

https://www.skysports.com/football/leicester-city-vs-nottingham-forest/report/505894
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 01:05:40 pm
It's a bit mad how effective he is (relatively speaking). Does he take penalties? He has scored 10+ Premier League goals in any season where he's played 20+ games. Five times in total and very likely to make it six this season. He's 31 so might yet get to 100 PL goals when it's all said and done; I think he has 76 now at basically a 1-in-3 rate or close to it. All this while generally looking a bit rubbish. United might make a bid for him yet if Zirkzee gets offloaded  :D

I used to play Saturday football with a lad who was the spitting image of him and also played the same way.

He was appalling in training and looked a cart horse at times but scored 47 goals in a season 😂
Wolves need something at Brighton today although Saints and Ipswich will both lose heavily.

Pep named 7 subs with two GKs again. Do they not have youngsters?
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 09:18:38 pm
Forest look pretty decent.
They are. The form that made Nuno so sought after.
Two games won this week- Monday and of course Friday. Their early form has them flying. Of course, squad depth/quality will have an impact, but with Nuno, they're in good hands.

He's a great tactical coach, but the mentality for a big club is prolly not there. He comes across as too introspective and agreeable, which is a flaw - especially at big clubs.. IN ENGLAND.
Only real way for him is to take an unfancied club like Forest, spend years there and build them into a giant.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:28:30 pm
They are. The form that made Nuno so sought after.
Two games won this week- Monday and of course Friday. Their early form has them flying. Of course, squad depth/quality will have an impact, but with Nuno, they're in good hands.

He's a great tactical coach, but the mentality for a big club is prolly not there. He's comes across as too agreeable, which is a flaw - especially at big clubs.. IN ENGLAND.
Only real way for him is to take an unfancied club like Forest, spend years there and build them into a giant.

Has he manaaged a big Club in England?
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:30:59 pm
Has he manaaged a big Club in England?
Well... if you consider Spuds a big club... then again- things are always suspect over there.
At one point, I was 100% certain he'd go to Chelsea.

Perhaps he would've worked out for them. Good that he didn't go there in the end.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:32:39 pm
Well... if you consider Spuds a big club... then again- things are always suspect over there.
At one point, I was 100% certain he'd go to Chelsea.

Perhaps he would've worked out for them. Good that he didn't go there in the end.

Not sure what happened with him at Spurs.

He has certainly got Forest playing really well though.
Southampton have done better than I expected so far
And there it is
Why do dumb ass commentators think intent is the only thing that matters when it comes to a red card decision?
Not that it'll make a difference to who gets the points but it's quite annoying Martin will be sacked by the time we go there in a few weeks, they're ripe for being done 8 or 9 by someone.
And nobody cared.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:36:42 pm
Not sure what happened with him at Spurs.

He has certainly got Forest playing really well though.
Yep- back to his Wolves-form.
Sometimes you can see an upset, as unlikely as it may appear, so you go into a fixture with 2% hope. This one had absolutely zero expectations. If it's anything less than 5-0 I'll take it as a win.
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:08:00 pm
Why do dumb ass commentators think intent is the only thing that matters when it comes to a red card decision?

Answered your own question
True lol
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 03:13:52 pm
Sometimes you can see an upset, as unlikely as it may appear, so you go into a fixture with 2% hope. This one had absolutely zero expectations. If it's anything less than 5-0 I'll take it as a win.
In Southampton's favor... like 1-2.
McGinn puts Villa ahead

Should be called back, ball went out of play.
Ipswich 1-0 up
Get those Tractors revving

2-0 Ipswich
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:33:34 pm
2-0 now
Thought they were getting thrashed ;)
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:34:06 pm
Thought they were getting thrashed ;)

Hahaha.

I did say that.
Quote
That's not out'
published at 15:29 British Summer Time
15:29 BST
Aston Villa 1-0 Bournemouth


Stephen Warnock
Former Liverpool defender on BBC Radio 5 Live

McGinn doesn't care, he fires it into the bottom corner.

That's not out. That's definitely not out.

Wow that is close.

Literally stealing a living
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:37:50 pm
Literally stealing a living

Very few pundits/comms about, that aren't twats.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:40:39 pm
Very few pundits/comms about, that aren't twats.
true but none more so than Stephen Warnock though
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:40:39 pm
Very few pundits/comms about, that aren't twats.

I think its the arrogance of the majority.

None of them seem to research or know what they are on about.
Yeah Ipswich are gonna fuck it.
Anddd Ipswich have fucked it ;D
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:35:47 pm
Hahaha.

I did say that.
Still might be Right at this rate
Sue Smith is so stupid
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:47:59 pm
Still might be Right at this rate

Brentford are really good at home and McKenna seems to be overrated.
Thought Welbeck was seriously injured last week, Lazarus like recovery
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:42:49 pm
I think its the arrogance of the majority.

None of them seem to research or know what they are on about.

thats how it is

the more rubbish/clickbait the commentary and more reaction it gets the more often they will spew their shit

i have been watching matches on mute or on foreign comms. doubt they can match the shit the english comms tend to spew.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:50:19 pm
Thought Welbeck was seriously injured last week, Lazarus like recovery

Said at the time he'd done something to his sciatic nerve. Painful as fuck in the moment and can pretty much paralyse you, but was never going to be anything serious / long-term.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:54:03 pm
Said at the time he'd done something to his sciatic nerve. Painful as fuck in the moment and can pretty much paralyse you, but was never going to be anything serious / long-term.
Yep read he couldnt feel his legs, which must be incredibly scary. Still being back scoring a week later aint bad
