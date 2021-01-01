Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Ticket and Travel Information incl. European Trips
»
Ticket and Travel Info
»
Topic:
Southampton Away - Selling Details
Author
Topic: Southampton Away - Selling Details (Read 2661 times)
Philipm20
RAWK Supporter
Kopite
Posts: 831
Re: Southampton Away - Selling Details
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 04:15:34 pm »
Late sales
Thursday 14 November
STHs & MEMs with 7+ PLA - 1pm until 2:45pm
Thursday 14 November
STHs & MEMs with 6+ PLA - 3pm
Friday 15 November
STHs & MEMs with 5+ PLA - 8:15am
Logged
Jm55
Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,698
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton Away - Selling Details
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 04:17:43 pm »
Fucking hell have they been plying the Ticket Office with Cootes' stash or something? They're on fire this afternoon.
Logged
