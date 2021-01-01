That looks quite attacking from them



Good.. Hopefully that means we get a good crack at them on the break..Need to guard against the blitz in the first 10 minutes.. They will press like mad from the off and we have history of conceding early (albeit not this season)I think we have a better chance this season than we did last season if I'm being honest.. Our ability to control the game and slow things down is a big difference..So happy for Jones.. Would have been demoralizing for him had he been on the bench after his Chelsea performance..Happy with our team.. we will create chances.. fingers crossed that we are clinical in front of goal..Up the Redmen..