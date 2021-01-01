Id be fucking mortified if Arteta managed my club. Crying all week about injuries, couldnt sleep because of their crisis and in the end theyre missing *checks notes* one definite starter, to our two. Salibas absence is his own fault.
Fully expecting them to cheat and shithouse their way through the game and for the referee to let them. Not expecting much since we havent done well there in recent years and I think theyre a poor match up for us as they press very well, and we really struggle being pressed, but lets give it a good go.