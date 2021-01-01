« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm  (Read 12078 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,470
  • Dutch Class
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #240 on: Today at 03:21:10 pm »
We just need to fucking beat these. Don't care how. I can't stand watching the play acting/diving/feigning of injury/con artist bullshit from Arsletico

Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:18:54 pm
Saka will hobble off anyway.

Given his boy who cried wolf routine if he was injured would anyone know?
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,010
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #241 on: Today at 03:21:26 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:18:54 pm
Saka will hobble off anyway. Partey at right back is where we should be targeting.
Hopefully after a massive boot from Robbo
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #242 on: Today at 03:21:54 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:19:21 pm
Havertz will play in midfield

a bit of the false 9 is my guess. dropping deep to disrupt our shape. he does seem to find space where ever he plays
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,887
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #243 on: Today at 03:22:11 pm »
Same midfield that started this fixture last year.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,579
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #244 on: Today at 03:23:06 pm »
I would run at Timber as well early on. Judging by that defence, I'd say he's being risked and isn't completely fit.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,501
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #245 on: Today at 03:23:27 pm »
Julien Laurens 'For Arsenal almost half of their first choice starting XI could be missing'. I mean, what?
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,002
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #246 on: Today at 03:23:54 pm »
Happy with the team. Curtis deserves the start.

Least they can fuck off with the arsenal are crippled by injuries nonsense. I didnt see anyone giving us that excuse last season, same as when we suffered terrible refereeing decisions and not just cos our players cant behave.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,010
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #247 on: Today at 03:23:58 pm »
Not seen much of Merino. Any good?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,507
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #248 on: Today at 03:23:59 pm »
We have a better line up than Arsenal. Lets win this.
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #249 on: Today at 03:24:00 pm »
Id be fucking mortified if Arteta managed my club. Crying all week about injuries, couldnt sleep because of their crisis and in the end theyre missing *checks notes* one definite starter, to our two. Salibas absence is his own fault.

Fully expecting them to cheat and shithouse their way through the game and for the referee to let them. Not expecting much since we havent done well there in recent years and I think theyre a poor match up for us as they press very well, and we really struggle being pressed, but lets give it a good go.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,887
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #250 on: Today at 03:25:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:22:11 pm
Same midfield that started this fixture last year.
When we conceded 3.5 XG our worst XG gain at for 6 years (mocked form basstunedtored on twitter)

Feels very different this year, but time will tell.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online 88_RED

  • Not a real bookie though.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,817
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #251 on: Today at 03:25:31 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:18:02 pm
That looks quite attacking from them

Good.. Hopefully that means we get a good crack at them on the break..

Need to guard against the blitz in the first 10 minutes.. They will press like mad from the off and we have history of conceding early (albeit not this season)

I think we have a better chance this season than we did last season if I'm being honest.. Our ability to control the game and slow things down is a big difference..

So happy for Jones.. Would have been demoralizing for him had he been on the bench after his Chelsea performance..

Happy with our team.. we will create chances.. fingers crossed that we are clinical in front of goal..

Up the Redmen..

« Last Edit: Today at 03:27:12 pm by 88_RED »
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,983
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #252 on: Today at 03:26:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:25:09 pm
When we conceded 3.5 XG our worst XG gain at for 6 years (mocked form basstunedtored on twitter)

Feels very different this year, but time will tell.

They were all over us last year as pressed us.

Odegaard and Jorginho played I think.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #253 on: Today at 03:30:50 pm »
Jorginho seems pretty out of favour - hardly appears these days.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 