Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 12:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 12:54:27 pm
Mikel Arteta has admitted Arsenal's untimely injury crisis has left him unable to sleep ahead of this weekend's Premier League clash against Liverpool.

https://t.co/FBkeiedvdT

Is there a bigger drama queen than Legohead? Not sure hes cut out for the real top level of football, Slot only loses sleep over Nottingham Forrest.
if he ever gets a real injury crisis he'll disappear and never come back.  total fucking drama queen, enabled and encouraged by the London media of course.
Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,178
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 01:02:42 pm »
Last night I dreamt Jota scored a brace in the game, so maybe Trent, Diaz and Salah are onto something with their FPL.
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,959
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 01:19:16 pm »
I suppose we will know if Jota travels soon as the squad will go down early evening ?
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 01:22:04 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 01:02:42 pm
Last night I dreamt Jota scored a brace in the game, so maybe Trent, Diaz and Salah are onto something with their FPL.
Last night I dreamed I was being shot at and all I had to fight back was a mound of toilet paper rolls.*

I'm pretty sure that will have some bearing on our team selection for tomorrow.


* it's true, that.  no idea how it ended up, I got up to take a piss and couldn't get back into the dream.
Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,530
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 02:10:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:57:01 pm
if he ever gets a real injury crisis he'll disappear and never come back.  total fucking drama queen, enabled and encouraged by the London media of course.

He reminds me of Stan to Steds Eminem..
Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,178
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 02:27:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:22:04 pm
Last night I dreamed I was being shot at and all I had to fight back was a mound of toilet paper rolls.*

I'm pretty sure that will have some bearing on our team selection for tomorrow.


* it's true, that.  no idea how it ended up, I got up to take a piss and couldn't get back into the dream.

Are you doubting the validity of my dreams in relation to our next result?
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,556
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 02:59:04 pm »
Did slot day Jota  100% out or just not training
Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,899
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 03:13:21 pm »
100% deffo might not go down and train to start.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 04:00:56 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 02:27:20 pm
Are you doubting the validity of my dreams in relation to our next result?
Yes, plus at the same time describing how my dreams are much weirder than yours.
Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,207
  • ....mmm
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 05:38:33 pm »
Some belters here, would probably have the CL game at number 1 though.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gVu1r4dVrns" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gVu1r4dVrns</a>
:D

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,693
  • The first five yards........
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 06:30:31 pm »
Terrific write-up Stockdam.

Their defence is not as good as ours, even with Saliba. Without him, of course, they are vulnerable. Gabriel hates physical confrontations and so this is a game that Nunez should enjoy.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,572
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 06:41:10 pm »
Just seeing that 2001 Cup final again made me realize that we may never have such an incredible season again, not just because of the treble but because the drama involved was quite unbelievable.

League Cup Final - Concede a last minute penalty to go to extra time only to win 5-4 on penalties.
FA Cup Final - Get battered for most of the game, go 1-0 down, equalise with 7 minutes left, win it with 2 minutes left.
UEFA Cup Final - Lose a 2 goal lead, concede an injury time equaliser, win in extra time golden goal with minutes left against 9 men.
League - Looked almost certain to miss out on CL qualification then came Gary Mac's 94th minute winner at Woodison. The start of a run where we took 19 from 21 points, to take the last CL qualifying spot by a single point. Even the last day must-win against Charlton, which looked easy since we won 4-0, was actually 0-0 after 55 minutes until God scored. Oh yes, the FA Cup Final, UEFA Cup Final, and last must-win game all took place in a 7-day spell  :D
Offline slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 06:56:07 pm »
They will be looking to get Nunez upset knowing he loves a duel to try and get him to snap also worried about Kelleher's lack of size when they box the keeper off on corners. I want us to put our foot on their throat while they are vulnerable and under huge pressure. Anthony Taylor MOTM again i expect.
Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,556
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 07:18:22 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:30:31 pm
Terrific write-up Stockdam.

Their defence is not as good as ours, even with Saliba. Without him, of course, they are vulnerable. Gabriel hates physical confrontations and so this is a game that Nunez should enjoy.
Saliba is a huge loss imo
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,027
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 07:46:54 pm »
Must win.

/s
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,695
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 08:10:36 pm »
According to everyone who isnt a Liverpool supporter, we should just hand arsenal the title now. We are just little old Liverpool, hopefully they will let us have a kick of the ball.
I must say its good to see the likes of neville starting to shit himself at the prospect of Liverpool winning the league, begging arsenal to turn up tomorrow.
Bring them on.
Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 08:23:00 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:23:32 pm
You dont need the ref you just have to be stronger or cleverer - defenders have been holding attackers since the invention of the sport

I'd get that from an opposition fan... but how any of ours can watch Salah every week and say this is beyond me. You can be as strong and clever as you want, 2 hands around you and a ref who is more likely to punish you than the one grabbing you shuts down a hell of a lot of promising situations

Exhibit A Bernardo Silva shirt grabbing so hard he did a literal front flip
Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,384
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 08:44:56 pm »
Gary Neville pleading for an Arsenal win. Seems nervous.
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,670
  • Indefatigability
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 09:00:05 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 08:44:56 pm
Gary Neville pleading for an Arsenal win.
This will peak after about seven minutes into the game as Arsenal have the better of the early exchanges, Neville will declare: Something just feels a little off with Liverpool here
Offline David Struhme

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 09:05:55 pm »
Huge game. Win tomorrow and we're favourites for the league id say
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 09:08:46 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Yesterday at 09:05:55 pm
Huge game. Win tomorrow and we're favourites for the league id say
after 9 games?  LOL. not even a quarter of the season mate.
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,879
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 09:09:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:08:46 pm
after 9 games?  LOL. not even a quarter of the season mate.
Handily placed though
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 09:15:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:09:43 pm
Handily placed though
of course, love it to pieces.

but premature celebration or complacency ... not for me.  or Arne, or the players for that matter.
Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 09:55:43 pm »
Have a weird suspicion we get a player sent off tomorrow, just to even things out after their recent spat.
On the other hand they will have to cut one of ours in 2 to get a red
Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,562
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 10:23:47 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 09:55:43 pm
Have a weird suspicion we get a player sent off tomorrow, just to even things out after their recent spat.
On the other hand they will have to cut one of ours in 2 to get a red

My thoughts too.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,859
  • JFT 97
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 10:33:26 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 09:55:43 pm
Have a weird suspicion we get a player sent off tomorrow, just to even things out after their recent spat.
On the other hand they will have to cut one of ours in 2 to get a red

Neville has already laid the groundwork wanted both Salah who was fouled and Nunez who was flattened and pissed himself laughing booked for being fouled.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 10:39:13 pm »
I've also got a feeling that arsenal will be exceptionally aggressive, get away with everything, we will eventually retaliate and receive a red card for something stupid.  Arsenals season is on the line tomorrow, they will throw everything at it.
Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 10:47:40 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Yesterday at 09:05:55 pm
Huge game. Win tomorrow and we're favourites for the league id say

Far too early, notwithstanding the city charges.
Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 10:48:19 pm »
Great OP Stockdam.
Excited for this game.
Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,939
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 11:38:28 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:23:47 pm
My thoughts too.

Oh, do stop it, gentlemen.
Offline BigRedFeetBed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 149
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 11:42:13 pm »
Great OP, cheers!

My worry is that sneaky c**t White will be looking to get his name up in lights tomorrow. We need someone like Diaz to turn that f*cker inside out. Darwin will need to keep his head though.

I have full faith in our team, even if Arteta is playing mind games with his available squad. We should quite rightly feel pretty optimistic about how things are going at the moment, even so, we cant afford to be complacent. Prepare for their strongest squad.

FPL from our boys could be mind games too. Has anyone seen if any Arsenal players have published their FPL teams?

Hopefully Webb wont be in the ground chatting  :shite: to Taylor too  :tosser
Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,342
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #151 on: Today at 12:07:55 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:48:19 pm
Great OP Stockdam.
Excited for this game.

Big shoutout to duvva who organises the people that create these threads and makes sure things go smoothly. Shoutout too for all the folk who dedicate some of their spare time creating the pre match threads. Everyone of them bring their own unique experience and passion.
#JFT97

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #152 on: Today at 02:15:53 am »
The biggest take away from the last time we played them at the Emirates was how dominant they were off the ball. We just couldnt cope with their press at all. Would be good to see that gap closed.

We also conceded 3.5 xG, which was the highest weve given up in a league game since records began. It was a humbling and indicative of how difficult tomorrow will be.
