Just seeing that 2001 Cup final again made me realize that we may never have such an incredible season again, not just because of the treble but because the drama involved was quite unbelievable.League Cup Final - Concede a last minute penalty to go to extra time only to win 5-4 on penalties.FA Cup Final - Get battered for most of the game, go 1-0 down, equalise with 7 minutes left, win it with 2 minutes left.UEFA Cup Final - Lose a 2 goal lead, concede an injury time equaliser, win in extra time golden goal with minutes left against 9 men.League - Looked almost certain to miss out on CL qualification then came Gary Mac's 94th minute winner at Woodison. The start of a run where we took 19 from 21 points, to take the last CL qualifying spot by a single point. Even the last day must-win against Charlton, which looked easy since we won 4-0, was actually 0-0 after 55 minutes until God scored. Oh yes, the FA Cup Final, UEFA Cup Final, and last must-win game all took place in a 7-day spell