« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm  (Read 6565 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #120 on: Today at 12:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:54:27 pm
Mikel Arteta has admitted Arsenal's untimely injury crisis has left him unable to sleep ahead of this weekend's Premier League clash against Liverpool.

https://t.co/FBkeiedvdT

Is there a bigger drama queen than Legohead? Not sure hes cut out for the real top level of football, Slot only loses sleep over Nottingham Forrest.
if he ever gets a real injury crisis he'll disappear and never come back.  total fucking drama queen, enabled and encouraged by the London media of course.
Logged

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,178
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #121 on: Today at 01:02:42 pm »
Last night I dreamt Jota scored a brace in the game, so maybe Trent, Diaz and Salah are onto something with their FPL.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,956
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #122 on: Today at 01:19:16 pm »
I suppose we will know if Jota travels soon as the squad will go down early evening ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #123 on: Today at 01:22:04 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 01:02:42 pm
Last night I dreamt Jota scored a brace in the game, so maybe Trent, Diaz and Salah are onto something with their FPL.
Last night I dreamed I was being shot at and all I had to fight back was a mound of toilet paper rolls.*

I'm pretty sure that will have some bearing on our team selection for tomorrow.


* it's true, that.  no idea how it ended up, I got up to take a piss and couldn't get back into the dream.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,529
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #124 on: Today at 02:10:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:57:01 pm
if he ever gets a real injury crisis he'll disappear and never come back.  total fucking drama queen, enabled and encouraged by the London media of course.

He reminds me of Stan to Steds Eminem..
Logged

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,178
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #125 on: Today at 02:27:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:22:04 pm
Last night I dreamed I was being shot at and all I had to fight back was a mound of toilet paper rolls.*

I'm pretty sure that will have some bearing on our team selection for tomorrow.


* it's true, that.  no idea how it ended up, I got up to take a piss and couldn't get back into the dream.

Are you doubting the validity of my dreams in relation to our next result?
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,555
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #126 on: Today at 02:59:04 pm »
Did slot day Jota  100% out or just not training
Logged

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,894
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #127 on: Today at 03:13:21 pm »
100% deffo might not go down and train to start.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #128 on: Today at 04:00:56 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 02:27:20 pm
Are you doubting the validity of my dreams in relation to our next result?
Yes, plus at the same time describing how my dreams are much weirder than yours.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,207
  • ....mmm
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #129 on: Today at 05:38:33 pm »
Some belters here, would probably have the CL game at number 1 though.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gVu1r4dVrns" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gVu1r4dVrns</a>
Logged
:D

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,693
  • The first five yards........
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #130 on: Today at 06:30:31 pm »
Terrific write-up Stockdam.

Their defence is not as good as ours, even with Saliba. Without him, of course, they are vulnerable. Gabriel hates physical confrontations and so this is a game that Nunez should enjoy.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,571
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #131 on: Today at 06:41:10 pm »
Just seeing that 2001 Cup final again made me realize that we may never have such an incredible season again, not just because of the treble but because the drama involved was quite unbelievable.

League Cup Final - Concede a last minute penalty to go to extra time only to win 5-4 on penalties.
FA Cup Final - Get battered for most of the game, go 1-0 down, equalise with 7 minutes left, win it with 2 minutes left.
UEFA Cup Final - Lose a 2 goal lead, concede an injury time equaliser, win in extra time golden goal with minutes left against 9 men.
League - Looked almost certain to miss out on CL qualification then came Gary Mac's 94th minute winner at Woodison. The start of a run where we took 19 from 21 points, to take the last CL qualifying spot by a single point. Even the last day must-win against Charlton, which looked easy since we won 4-0, was actually 0-0 after 55 minutes until God scored. Oh yes, the FA Cup Final, UEFA Cup Final, and last must-win game all took place in a 7-day spell  :D
Logged

Online slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #132 on: Today at 06:56:07 pm »
They will be looking to get Nunez upset knowing he loves a duel to try and get him to snap also worried about Kelleher's lack of size when they box the keeper off on corners. I want us to put our foot on their throat while they are vulnerable and under huge pressure. Anthony Taylor MOTM again i expect.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 