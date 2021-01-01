I understand the mental shift over the last few weeks - we have continued this winning run whilst Arsenal have stuttered a little bit, including crawling over the finish line v Leicester, the dropped points against Bournemouth and the 'indiscipline' (if we're calling it that) but these are still so, so dangerous and it worries me how much people seem to be writing them off. I am getting vibes of the United game last season at Anfield - people expected us to whack them and we struggled.



Make no mistake about it - Saka will be fit. Probably Timber too. The Sky cameras being at training means absolutely nothing given the fact they only have access for a very short period of time - 10 mins is it? Whilst they warm up? Yeah, that's got hallmarks of a diddle all over it by Arteta. I hope we are preparing to play them with both available.



Saliba is a blow and I don't think Calafiori is making this - that injury looked dodgy, so their backline will absolutely be weaker. I am not sure how they combat those issues - we know Arteta doesn't really trust youth, so I would imagine he turns to Kiwior and one of Partey/Zinchenko at fullback? They may be more inclined to go with 3 DMs in this game to cover the fullbacks if that's where the weakness is. Both Martinelli and Saka do a brilliant job of getting back and helping out back there, so if Saka doesn't make it then perhaps Sterling will get the nod as if they are going to sit in, they will require width and speed in order to get out and get up the pitch. I am personally hoping the changes in defence, and their midfield potentially taking on different roles to fill gaps means our midfield can have the space they need to do damage. I can see a situation where we look to bypass their midfield completely and hit them directly at the back line - those long balls from the fullbacks straight to Nunez/Diaz/Salah could be fruitful, or those balls into midfield for the forwards to hold onto whilst we wait for runners beyond.



I think it will be tactically fascinating. They will want Saka and Timber on the teamsheet to get those fans on their toes and make it a really intense atmosphere for us. I am a bit concerned about the bench - seems Gakpo might be the only attacking change we could make here? Jota loves a goal against these - shame he will miss it.



We can definitely go there and get something. I just think anything we get will be hard fought. They rarely, rarely give up defeats against big sides - I think they are almost 2 years unbeaten against the top 4? I hope we continue to be measured and in control and almost take the sting out of the game early doors if it needs it.

