« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm  (Read 4088 times)

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,665
  • Indefatigability
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #80 on: Today at 01:56:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:52:59 pm
you're trying to trick us into believing something there!

dunno what mind you.

:)
If you read it backwards its the code for entry into the Illuminati







:P
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,140
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #81 on: Today at 01:57:12 pm »
Calafori & Saka being doubts Im assuming
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #82 on: Today at 02:02:17 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:56:23 pm
If you read it backwards its the code for entry into the Illuminati







:P
you sneaky bugger!
Logged

Online William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #83 on: Today at 04:27:03 pm »
11 wins out of 12 is an outstanding run, but as daft as it sounds I think this match will tell us more about Slots Liverpool than all those games put together.

Arsenal will be strong sunday, I suspect only Odergard and Saliba will actually be missing.  Arsenal will be extremely intense and physical in this game from the first whistle (their season depends on it), we really need to be ready to match this intensity and aggression from the first minute.  If we dont match this, particularly in the 1st half then we will get turned over imo, if we do match this then I think we win a very tight game 2-1.

Klopp worked out last year in the cup game that the best way to play against Arteta's Arsenal is to mix up our game with 1st time balls over the top into the channel to willing runners in behind like Diaz and Nunez, Szoboszlai could also be pivotal running in behind this way when the Arsenal back 4 press up high very aggressively to win the first ball.

To win the battle is pivotal in this game, if we can do that in combination with using our heads, I think we can end up countering Arsenal effectively.  Stopping Arsenals set piece threat is also vital.

Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool (Diaz  Szoboszlai)
« Last Edit: Today at 04:29:51 pm by William Regal »
Logged

Offline AthleticClub

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #84 on: Today at 04:31:41 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 04:27:03 pm
11 wins out of 12 is an outstanding run, but as daft as it sounds I think this match will tell us more about Slots Liverpool than all those games put together.

Arsenal will be strong sunday, I suspect only Odergard and Saliba will actually be missing.  Arsenal will be extremely intense and physical in this game from the first whistle (their season depends on it), we really need to be ready to match this intensity and aggression from the first minute.  If we dont match this, particularly in the 1st half then we will get turned over imo, if we do match this then I think we win a very tight game 2-1.

Klopp worked out last year in the cup game that the best way to play against Arteta's Arsenal is to mix up our game with 1st time balls over the top into the channel to willing runners in behind like Diaz and Nunez, Szoboszlai could also be pivotal running in behind this way when the Arsenal back 4 press up high very aggressively to win the first ball.

To win that battle is pivotal in this game, if we can do that in combination with using our heads, I think we can end up countering Arsenal effectively.  Stopping Arsenals set piece threat is also vital.

Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool (Diaz  Szoboszlai)

Can I offer a counter to your view. I don't think this game tells us much. Even absolutely flying, with no injuries, this would be a tough game and no guarentees. This league is all about whomping the dross. Outside of City & Arsenal, the level drops dramatically. Sure there are some tough away games, but ultimately Slot will be a success here because he's able to set up a side to win at home and beat the bottom ten and a couple of the top ten away from home.
Logged

Online William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #85 on: Today at 04:41:40 pm »
Quote from: AthleticClub on Today at 04:31:41 pm
Can I offer a counter to your view. I don't think this game tells us much. Even absolutely flying, with no injuries, this would be a tough game and no guarentees. This league is all about whomping the dross. Outside of City & Arsenal, the level drops dramatically. Sure there are some tough away games, but ultimately Slot will be a success here because he's able to set up a side to win at home and beat the bottom ten and a couple of the top ten away from home.

I agree with most of that mate, I do think though if we are serious about winning the league then it's important to pick up more points in head to head games v arsenal and man city than they do.  We know that City are going to set a crazy points tally again.

With beating dross at home, I'm interested to see if Slot can do this especially against the park the bus dross, we were really bad v Forrest who appear to have developed into a very good defensive unit.  Fortunately for us, the likes of Bournemouth and Brentford came to attack and not park the bus which was a bonus.  I'll be interested to see how we perform at home against another bus parking team like Everton.or like Newcadtle do when they come here.
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,424
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #86 on: Today at 05:08:29 pm »
I understand the mental shift over the last few weeks - we have continued this winning run whilst Arsenal have stuttered a little bit, including crawling over the finish line v Leicester, the dropped points against Bournemouth and the 'indiscipline' (if we're calling it that) but these are still so, so dangerous and it worries me how much people seem to be writing them off. I am getting vibes of the United game last season at Anfield - people expected us to whack them and we struggled.

Make no mistake about it - Saka will be fit. Probably Timber too. The Sky cameras being at training means absolutely nothing given the fact they only have access for a very short period of time - 10 mins is it? Whilst they warm up? Yeah, that's got hallmarks of a diddle all over it by Arteta. I hope we are preparing to play them with both available.

Saliba is a blow and I don't think Calafiori is making this - that injury looked dodgy, so their backline will absolutely be weaker. I am not sure how they combat those issues - we know Arteta doesn't really trust youth, so I would imagine he turns to Kiwior and one of Partey/Zinchenko at fullback? They may be more inclined to go with 3 DMs in this game to cover the fullbacks if that's where the weakness is. Both Martinelli and Saka do a brilliant job of getting back and helping out back there, so if Saka doesn't make it then perhaps Sterling will get the nod as if they are going to sit in, they will require width and speed in order to get out and get up the pitch. I am personally hoping the changes in defence, and their midfield potentially taking on different roles to fill gaps means our midfield can have the space they need to do damage. I can see a situation where we look to bypass their midfield completely and hit them directly at the back line - those long balls from the fullbacks straight to Nunez/Diaz/Salah could be fruitful, or those balls into midfield for the forwards to hold onto whilst we wait for runners beyond.

I think it will be tactically fascinating. They will want Saka and Timber on the teamsheet to get those fans on their toes and make it a really intense atmosphere for us. I am a bit concerned about the bench - seems Gakpo might be the only attacking change we could make here? Jota loves a goal against these - shame he will miss it.

We can definitely go there and get something. I just think anything we get will be hard fought. They rarely, rarely give up defeats against big sides - I think they are almost 2 years unbeaten against the top 4? I hope we continue to be measured and in control and almost take the sting out of the game early doors if it needs it.
Logged

Offline AthleticClub

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #87 on: Today at 05:43:33 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 04:41:40 pm
I agree with most of that mate, I do think though if we are serious about winning the league then it's important to pick up more points in head to head games v arsenal and man city than they do.  We know that City are going to set a crazy points tally again.

With beating dross at home, I'm interested to see if Slot can do this especially against the park the bus dross, we were really bad v Forrest who appear to have developed into a very good defensive unit.  Fortunately for us, the likes of Bournemouth and Brentford came to attack and not park the bus which was a bonus.  I'll be interested to see how we perform at home against another bus parking team like Everton.or like Newcadtle do when they come here.

Yes I think that's a fair shout. Not losing in the games head to head against City & Arsenal will have us right up there challenging.

If we come away with a draw or win on Sunday, I do agree with you that points towards something special building. If it's not a smash and grab and it's controlled and pragmatic, then I think we've a manager on our hands.
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,304
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #88 on: Today at 06:22:58 pm »
Must not lose, but given their (potential) absences, we should really be looking to get the three points. We were poor and the architects of our downfall in last season's fixture, so hopefully we can learn from that and improve.

This also feels similar to the City fixture in 19/20 and Arsenal's win against us in 22/23. This could serve as a springboard for us over the coming months as fixture congestion becomes more of an issue.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:28:09 pm by Lynndenberries »
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #89 on: Today at 07:52:57 pm »
Is there a case that Man City are likely to have a points deduction this season?

Us opening up a 7pt lead over Arsenal could be quite a significant thing come the end of the season
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 