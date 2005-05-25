« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm  (Read 2121 times)

Offline buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:40:46 pm »
Think Robertson, Diaz and Jones come in for this for Tsimikas, Gakpo and Szbo.

Agree with others that it kind of feels like a free hit, I think we're in good form but they will be so up for this. Saka will play even if half fit imo. But we really could not be playing them at a better time, there's going to be a lot of pressure on them to win this, a loss for them at this stage will be huge you feel. Let's just hope we recover well and who knows what happens. Feel confident we could get a result - think Arteta will be worried about our transitions.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:11:50 pm »
can we please stop this crap about a "free hit".  what a load of total nonsense.

if we were top by a point in late April, would anyone call any game a "free hit".  jesus.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,345
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:41:43 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 03:14:34 pm
This will be the most motivated team we might face entire season.

This is their cup final, they know if they lose their title challenge would be under massive jeopardy. If we can match their effort, given their injuries we could be really, really close to 3 points.

They're averaging less than 50% possession this season which is a bit of surprise - a rich man's Pulis Stoke if you will. It wouldn't shock me if they eventually settle for a draw unless we give them a huge gift like last season there.

" . . .  given their injuries" . Jesus wept. We've more injuries than those c*nts!
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 11:15:57 pm »
Best chance well get to beat them at their place under Arteta really, with the injuries.

If were talking about winning the title then Id be disappointed with anything less than a win
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,169
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #44 on: Today at 02:57:07 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:11:50 pm
can we please stop this crap about a "free hit".  what a load of total nonsense.

if we were top by a point in late April, would anyone call any game a "free hit".  jesus.

Not going to lie - but if someone freely hit Jesus, I'd be ok with it. I can't stand his weird always crying face.
Logged

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Danke Juergen
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,479
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #45 on: Today at 07:17:24 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Brought back some bad memories there Stockdam. I was 13 when Charlie fucking George scored and staying at a mates house in Upton watching it. We got drunk on his Dads homemade wine to get over it!😱
I agree Arteta is likely to risk Saka and that will give Taylor some tough decisions to make, Robbo will have to be careful.
I think the main concern against Leipzigs high press was the number of poor clearances and wayward passes we played. If we cut them out against another high press team we will have a route to success.
Tight game with either a draw or a narrow away win I hope and expect.
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,290
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #46 on: Today at 07:40:59 am »
When you have City in our league, no game is a free hit. They have consistently secured over 90 points.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,559
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #47 on: Today at 07:56:03 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:11:50 pm
can we please stop this crap about a "free hit".  what a load of total nonsense.

if we were top by a point in late April, would anyone call any game a "free hit".  jesus.
The Arsenal home game in April... when we're top of the league and leading by 8 points... and Arsenal have fallen out of the top 4 by then. (I really do think they'll be fighting for 3rd/4th by the end of the season. This isn't the Arsenal of last season, which wasn't that great but good enough)
« Last Edit: Today at 08:00:22 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,853
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #48 on: Today at 07:56:08 am »
We'll batter these cry babies.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,290
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #49 on: Today at 07:56:49 am »
Without a doubt our toughest test up to date.
Logged

Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,173
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:46:50 am »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 04:01:03 pm
This feels like a bit of a free hit.

If we lose, it won't be that big a deal for me.

If we win, it'll be massive.

A draw will be perfectly acceptable.

I hope therefore it's one I can enjoy, but as always, the hope for the win is what's a killer.

Ok, I'm kidding myself really, I've woke up very excited about the game. Win win win! Then wine!
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,613
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Arsenal v Liverpool Sun 27 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:10:05 am »
2-1 to the reds.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 