Poll

Please crown your CHAMPION:

Crosby Nick
7 (46.7%)
Samie
8 (53.3%)

Total Members Voted: 15

Voting closed: Yesterday at 10:38:01 pm

Author Topic: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL  (Read 560 times)

Offline Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,998
  • JFT96
Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« on: October 23, 2024, 10:38:01 pm »
Welcome to the world of Sly Sports where all football before 1992 does not exist.

It's the ultimate clash of the titans, Nick versus er... *checks notes*... Samie? Consider your vote carefully, for the winner will have gloating rights for all eternity. This is a La Liga era draft, so please only judge players on their performances while playing in La Liga from 1992 to present day. Any form outside of the league, at international level or in any other eras is not relevant.

_____________________________________________________GRAND FINAL_______________________________________________________

Crosby Nick                                      V                                           Samie

   

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,998
  • JFT96
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #1 on: October 23, 2024, 10:46:20 pm »
Samie has come a long way from his first La Liga draft where he picked Fernando Gago at DM. Yeah, who  :D
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,548
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #2 on: October 23, 2024, 10:49:57 pm »
 ;D

And as the Only Midfielder.
Offline Corrie Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,363
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #3 on: October 23, 2024, 10:55:28 pm »
Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,090
  Not Italian
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #4 on: October 23, 2024, 11:15:22 pm »
Tough to call this one. Would like for the convict and the punster to make their case.
Offline Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,998
  • JFT96
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #5 on: October 23, 2024, 11:26:12 pm »
The romantic in me wants to give this one to Samie. Honestly all these matches feel like coin flips, but Samie winning a draft on his own two feet without Prof telling him who to pick or without lucking out getting Brazil in the nationals draft would be a wondrous moment. Nick has a big enough draft trophy collection to let this one go. Although the embarrassment of losing to Samie in a draft final is not something anyone should have to face.

For the sake of analysis, I think Ronaldinho would wipe the floor with Angloma and Perea on the right side of Nick's defence and Makelele was such an absolute boss in La Liga that he'd nullify Laudrup, who I adore but he was not known for grafting when the going got tough. The rest of the midfield battle is fairly even with Fabregas not at his peak but still good and Prosinecki good when he feels like it, and Valverde and Enrique both top players. Suker could always snatch a goal, even with a half chance, but he's also facing Hierro who knows his game inside out. Milito vs Mellberg could be more interesting, but the truth is both peaked outside of La Liga, though Milito has the edge I'd say. Aguero also peaked in another league, but he's still good enough to cause problems vs Perea and De Boer, while Joaquin might also get some joy on the right if Roberto Carlos is raiding forward. Samie's weakest point are his fullbacks, but Nick isn't really set up to hurt him there. So, against all odds, I'm going with Samie. Sorry Nick. You can always drop a PM to Mons if you need to turn the tide late on.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,548
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #6 on: October 23, 2024, 11:36:50 pm »
What my good friend Betts said.
Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,496
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:45:44 am »
Nick has the players to keep the ball much better than Samie's team imo, however, Samie's team look very difficult to play through, combative and disciplined midfield with Makelele and Valverde who will deny the space Nick will need to play through the middle with his Diamond set up. Two very good centre halves and one of the best keepers in la Liga history. Nick has Roberto Carlos, but Samie has The better width and that has swung it by a gnats nut for me in favour of Samie.  1 - 0 Samie with Ronaldinho assisting Aguero. Well played both, deserved finalists.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:54:49 am by red1977 »
Offline Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,505
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:26:07 am »
Samie's left edge is basically empty so for that I went Nick (please paypal when you can).
Offline Corrie Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,363
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:50:25 am »
Ill start by saying Im surprised to be in the final and better teams than mine went out earlier.

Now that the faux humility is out of the way

I think this would be a very even game. Samies attack probably has the edge because of Ronaldinho. Aguero was a young star at Atletico, not in his prime but still very decent. I think Suker and Milito would compliment each other well for me, both very clever with the movement and deadly if given a sniff.

Samies midfield is a mix of very hard work, and too busy having a fag to care. Relying a fair bit on Prosinceki for creativity. Mine is possibly a bit more balanced although the big Pole would probably have to put a big shift in. I think Roberto Carlos would push goofy Reizeiger back down that flank. Angloma would have to stay back a bit more to look after Ronaldinho (Christ Samies team is ugly, does that count for something).

Failing that I have Bodo Illgner. If nothing else a vote for me is a vote for POP.
Offline Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,998
  • JFT96
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:50:25 am
Ill start by saying Im surprised to be in the final and better teams than mine went out earlier.

Personally, I think you have the most balanced team in the draft with the least discernable weaknesses. Not as flashy as some others, but none of your players were shite and/or anonymous in La Liga. My favourite team was Robin's, though he was possibly light a really great CM and that's probably why Samie knocked him out. Similar to Nicholls, who had the best attack in the draft but I think your team shut him down in the middle. Both worthy finalists in any case and unsurprisingly neck and neck as we enter the final stretch.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,366
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:22:58 pm »
Samie edges it for me, agree with Betts analysis and the more I look the more I'm convinced.

Well done to both to get to the final in a tough draft

Thanks to BB for running, looking forward to another
Offline Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,322
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:56:26 pm »
Two strong teams - Mellberg aside. Tough call.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,505
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:07:43 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 05:44:36 pm
Personally, I think you have the most balanced team in the draft with the least discernable weaknesses. Not as flashy as some others, but none of your players were shite and/or anonymous in La Liga. My favourite team was Robin's, though he was possibly light a really great CM and that's probably why Samie knocked him out. Similar to Nicholls, who had the best attack in the draft but I think your team shut him down in the middle. Both worthy finalists in any case and unsurprisingly neck and neck as we enter the final stretch.

Pfft mine was clearly the best attack in the draft, just lost it with Beckham.
Offline Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,998
  • JFT96
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:07:43 pm
Pfft mine was clearly the best attack in the draft, just lost it with Beckham.

And a player that doesn't exist.

But you also had Pedro, who no-one ever rates.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,505
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 07:15:25 pm
And a player that doesn't exist.

But you also had Pedro, who no-one ever rates.

Here's mr nobody kicking MEssi in the face

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QfbvtZRd-Fo
Offline Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,998
  • JFT96
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:56:26 pm
Two strong teams - Mellberg aside. Tough call.

I honestly don't think he's a bad pick. Not by Samie standards. He was already very well rated at Santander, then moved to the PL and made his name. He had almost 100 La Liga appearances age 21-24, which is more than a lot of players picked. It's not much different to picking Camavinga or De Jong. Better drafting a young-ish player than someone over the hill. Sick note Coentrao is his biggest weakness, but Nick hasn't really got anyone to test him there.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,322
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:27:38 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 07:58:39 pm
I honestly don't think he's a bad pick. Not by Samie standards. He was already very well rated at Santander, then moved to the PL and made his name. He had almost 100 La Liga appearances age 21-24, which is more than a lot of players picked. It's not much different to picking Camavinga or De Jong. Better drafting a young-ish player than someone over the hill. Sick note Coentrao is his biggest weakness, but Nick hasn't really got anyone to test him there.

It's not just about appearances though. He's not a bad pick given the nature of this draft, just sticks out a bit.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,998
  • JFT96
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:53:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:27:38 pm
It's not just about appearances though. He's not a bad pick given the nature of this draft, just sticks out a bit.

Agreed. And let's be honest, none of us remember watching him at Santander  :D  but according to wiki he was of interest to Barca and Valencia before he signed for Villa. So that suggests he was a bit good. He was already starting for Sweden too, which may or may not prove anything given Sweden aren't exactly flush with top players.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,998
  • JFT96
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:38:36 pm »
One hour left. Wife time.

"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,998
  • JFT96
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:21:14 pm »
Bump
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,359
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:29:43 pm »
Well done to both on making the final, and Robinred for doing a Michael Owen '98 debut. Think his team would've beaten most sides, but Samie's edged it for me in the semis there.

Offline Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,998
  • JFT96
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:40:38 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 10:29:43 pm
Well done to both on making the final, and Robinred for doing a Michael Owen '98 debut. Think his team would've beaten most sides, but Samie's edged it for me in the semis there.

Wowzers. Late drama! I don't think Nick will ever forgive you, Surfer.

Samie has won it at the death!!!

"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,548
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:46:19 pm »
I'm The Greatest! This was my Rumble in the Jungle.

You all thought I was finished, I couldn't hang with the new genration but I proved all you wrong.

That's 4x Draft Champion of the World!

Offline Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,548
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:47:33 pm »
Thank you Surf, I love you long time.  :-*
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,359
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:47:50 pm »
Was hoping no one noticed haha. Sorry Nick, didn't think the vote would end up being the decider. Feel like the guy who shot Bambi's mum.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,359
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:47:33 pm
Thank you Surf, I love you long time.  :-*

Well done champ!
Offline Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,998
  • JFT96
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:02:26 pm »
I can't believe Samie won a draft*. The dream team is no more. Prof will have to find a new partner.

Just thinking back to him almost picking La Liga Ian Harte. Probably would have seen him out in round 1 if he'd had enough appearances. Coentrao may be a sick note, but at least he had a sexy name. Rule 1 of drafting. Foreign names always sound better than British ones.

Here's your trophy, Samie. Enjoy your 15 minutes of fame  :wave



*The other 3 don't really count. One was the Nationals draft where he drew Brazil (Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Pele, Garrincha in one team), the next was the Letters draft where R and M were banned and he drew B (Baresi, Beckenbauer, Bergkamp, Best, Barnes etc), and the other one wasn't even a footy draft. This is the first draft where he constructed his own team unaided and won!
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,359
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:12:40 pm »
Offline Corrie Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,363
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:19:44 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 10:47:50 pm
Was hoping no one noticed haha. Sorry Nick, didn't think the vote would end up being the decider. Feel like the guy who shot Bambi's mum.

What a c*nt.

Who asked this prick for his opinion?
Offline Robinred

  Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,434
  Red since '64
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:53:25 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 11:19:44 pm
What a c*nt.

Who asked this prick for his opinion?

Ive always admired gracious losers😂

Congrats Samie🥳
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:56:40 pm by Robinred »
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Popcorn

  Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,245
  It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:12:51 am »
Congrats Samie.

Thanks for running it Betty. Enjoyed that one.
Offline Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,548
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:04:18 am »
Thank you friends. I intend to usher in an era of unrivaled draft wins. I;m talking a dynasty here.
Offline Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,998
  • JFT96
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #33 on: Today at 01:37:43 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:04:18 am
Thank you friends. I intend to usher in an era of unrivaled draft wins. I;m talking a dynasty here.

Can I take my vote back?
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,090
  Not Italian
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #34 on: Today at 04:04:35 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:04:18 am
Thank you friends. I intend to usher in an era of unrivaled draft wins. I;m talking a dynasty here.
I hope youre happy Betts, hope youre happy.


