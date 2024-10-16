Poll

Please crown your CHAMPION:

Crosby Nick
Samie

Voting closes: Today at 10:38:01 pm

Author Topic: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL  (Read 88 times)

Offline Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,986
  JFT96
Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« on: Yesterday at 10:38:01 pm »
Welcome to the world of Sly Sports where all football before 1992 does not exist.

It's the ultimate clash of the titans, Nick versus er... *checks notes*... Samie? Consider your vote carefully, for the winner will have gloating rights for all eternity. This is a La Liga era draft, so please only judge players on their performances while playing in La Liga from 1992 to present day. Any form outside of the league, at international level or in any other eras is not relevant.

_____________________________________________________GRAND FINAL_______________________________________________________

Crosby Nick                                      V                                           Samie

   

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Offline Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,986
  JFT96
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:46:20 pm »
Samie has come a long way from his first La Liga draft where he picked Fernando Gago at DM. Yeah, who  :D
Offline Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 71,535
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:49:57 pm »
 ;D

And as the Only Midfielder.
Offline Crosby Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 116,345
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:55:28 pm »
Offline Lastrador

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,089
  Not Italian
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:15:22 pm »
Tough to call this one. Would like for the convict and the punster to make their case.
Offline Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,986
  JFT96
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:26:12 pm »
The romantic in me wants to give this one to Samie. Honestly all these matches feel like coin flips, but Samie winning a draft on his own two feet without Prof telling him who to pick or without lucking out getting Brazil in the nationals draft would be a wondrous moment. Nick has a big enough draft trophy collection to let this one go. Although the embarrassment of losing to Samie in a draft final is not something anyone should have to face.

For the sake of analysis, I think Ronaldinho would wipe the floor with Angloma and Perea on the right side of Nick's defence and Makelele was such an absolute boss in La Liga that he'd nullify Laudrup, who I adore but he was not known for grafting when the going got tough. The rest of the midfield battle is fairly even with Fabregas not at his peak but still good and Prosinecki good when he feels like it, and Valverde and Enrique both top players. Suker could always snatch a goal, even with a half chance, but he's also facing Hierro who knows his game inside out. Milito vs Mellberg could be more interesting, but the truth is both peaked outside of La Liga, though Milito has the edge I'd say. Aguero also peaked in another league, but he's still good enough to cause problems vs Perea and De Boer, while Joaquin might also get some joy on the right if Roberto Carlos is raiding forward. Samie's weakest point are his fullbacks, but Nick isn't really set up to hurt him there. So, against all odds, I'm going with Samie. Sorry Nick. You can always drop a PM to Mons if you need to turn the tide late on.
Offline Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 71,535
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:36:50 pm »
What my good friend Betts said.
Offline Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 71,535
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - GRAND FINAL
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:55:19 am »
BUMP
