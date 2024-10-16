The romantic in me wants to give this one to Samie. Honestly all these matches feel like coin flips, but Samie winning a draft on his own two feet without Prof telling him who to pick or without lucking out getting Brazil in the nationals draft would be a wondrous moment. Nick has a big enough draft trophy collection to let this one go. Although the embarrassment of losing to Samie in a draft final is not something anyone should have to face.



For the sake of analysis, I think Ronaldinho would wipe the floor with Angloma and Perea on the right side of Nick's defence and Makelele was such an absolute boss in La Liga that he'd nullify Laudrup, who I adore but he was not known for grafting when the going got tough. The rest of the midfield battle is fairly even with Fabregas not at his peak but still good and Prosinecki good when he feels like it, and Valverde and Enrique both top players. Suker could always snatch a goal, even with a half chance, but he's also facing Hierro who knows his game inside out. Milito vs Mellberg could be more interesting, but the truth is both peaked outside of La Liga, though Milito has the edge I'd say. Aguero also peaked in another league, but he's still good enough to cause problems vs Perea and De Boer, while Joaquin might also get some joy on the right if Roberto Carlos is raiding forward. Samie's weakest point are his fullbacks, but Nick isn't really set up to hurt him there. So, against all odds, I'm going with Samie. Sorry Nick. You can always drop a PM to Mons if you need to turn the tide late on.