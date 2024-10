GRAND FINAL

Welcome to the world of Sly Sports where all football before 1992 does not exist.It's the ultimate clash of the titans, Nick versus er... *checks notes*... Samie? Consider your vote carefully, for the winner will have gloating rights for all eternity. This is a La Liga era draft, so please only judge players on their performances while playing in La Liga from 1992 to present day. Any form outside of the league, at international level or in any other eras is not relevant.________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________