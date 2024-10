The passing in the first 20 minutes was unbelievably poor, Trent in particular just seemed to be leathering it away every time it came to him. By the end it was fantastic football. The MacAllister one that hit the bar would've been a goal of the season contender. We havent seen that kind of intricate passing between our midfielders for a long time.



Lots of positives, some stuff to work on but yet another win.