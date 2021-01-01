Still fucking fuming over that pen, I can only assume the VAR was off his nuts and pressed the wrong button - there's no way you could watch a replay and decide that quickly that it wasn't a pen.



It did leave us where we faced a tougher 2nd half than we should've had. We were a bit sloppy in possession which gave them most of their chances.



Other than that it was a perfect away performance and we got some rest for some of our players as well.



Darwin did well, shame he did get the pen and Gapko should've finished Darwins good work.