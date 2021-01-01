« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28  (Read 6133 times)

Offline KurtVerbose

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 10:52:01 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:33:20 pm
villa will do really well in champions league

Yes, they will.
Offline Fruity

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 10:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:04:25 pm
Strange game. Started off really sloppy, especially Trent. Scored slightly against the run of play but then absolutely bossed it for half an hour and should have put the game to bed. Thought the midfield then ran out of legs for twenty minutes and they should have probably equalised which would have been a travesty.

The worry is the midfield three playing the full 90 again. Slot has options to rotate the front three and the full-backs and does so. We are probably  another elite midfielder and an elite centre-back from being an exceptional squad. Hopefully that doesn't catch up with us in terms of rotation. 

Loads of incomings in Jan
Offline Eeyore

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 10:53:11 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:48:20 pm
Delighted for Darwin.

Yeah could easily have scored another with the header and won a penalty as well.
Offline Eeyore

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 10:54:07 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:33:20 pm
villa will do really well in champions league

Emery is almost a cheat code in European competitions.
Offline kennedy81

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 10:56:37 pm »
That's a brilliant result, away from home against a decent side. Thought we were going to let it slip towards the end, our passing got sloppier as the game went on. Probably should have made it safe with a second goal, but got away with it.
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 11:00:15 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:04:25 pm
Strange game. Started off really sloppy, especially Trent. Scored slightly against the run of play but then absolutely bossed it for half an hour and should have put the game to bed. Thought the midfield then ran out of legs for twenty minutes and they should have probably equalised which would have been a travesty.

The worry is the midfield three playing the full 90 again. Slot has options to rotate the front three and the full-backs and does so. We are probably  another elite midfielder and an elite centre-back from being an exceptional squad. Hopefully that doesn't catch up with us in terms of rotation.

Thing is he could have brought Endo on but decided not too. I think he needs to start trusting him more. We can't afford to run our midfielders into the ground.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 11:01:10 pm »
Still fucking fuming over that pen, I can only assume the VAR was off his nuts and pressed the wrong button - there's no way you could watch a replay and decide that quickly that it wasn't a pen.

It did leave us where we faced a tougher 2nd half than we should've had. We were a bit sloppy in possession which gave them most of their chances.

Other than that it was a perfect away performance and we got some rest for some of our players as well.

Darwin did well, shame he did get the pen and Gapko should've finished Darwins good work.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 11:05:31 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:00:15 pm
Thing is he could have brought Endo on but decided not too. I think he needs to start trusting him more. We can't afford to run our midfielders into the ground.
We won't because CJ and Elliott are gonna get in the mix heavily plus Dom can play a bit deeper if we want the balance. Don't know why people are worried so much, Slot is not stupid.
Offline Eeyore

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 11:09:28 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:00:15 pm
Thing is he could have brought Endo on but decided not too. I think he needs to start trusting him more. We can't afford to run our midfielders into the ground.

Slot's defensive system is all about keeping our shape. That isn't Endo's game, he doesn't sit and protect the back four he charges about looking to get in players faces and win the ball back. When he does that he empties the midfield and leaves us vulnerable.
Offline GreatEx

« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 11:10:27 pm »
I don't know how much of it is down to diminished interest, but I don't feel at all nervous these days when we're defending a one-goal lead. We've become such a solid, dependable side. 11 of 12. Nice work, Boss.
Offline Eeyore

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 11:12:33 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 11:05:31 pm
We won't because CJ and Elliott are gonna get in the mix heavily plus Dom can play a bit deeper if we want the balance. Don't know why people are worried so much, Slot is not stupid.

We play away at the Emirates on Sunday in a crucial game but ended up with all four of our prospective starting midfield players on the pitch at the end with tonights starting midfield all playing 90+ minutes.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 11:17:48 pm »
Three points away from home and a clean sheet. Onwards and upwards
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 11:19:25 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:18:52 pm
Hes one cheeky bastard him. Absolute horse shite opinions every time were on. Hell be on LFC TV in a couple of days praising the performance.

67 appearances as a kid and he's the expert on us, even Karl-Heinz Riedle had more games in a red shirt. He'd be a better pundit for Wigan.
Offline 12C

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 11:30:49 pm »
Sleep well tonight.
We just went to the home of the team second in the Bundesliga on GD and produced a performance Bob Paisley would have approved of.
Snide bastards diving and feigning injury and a crap referee.
No fucks given and we came away with the win.
Rest
Recover
We go again at the Arsenal
This Slot feller seems to know a bit about footie.

Offline Dim Glas

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 11:35:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:58:34 pm
This form Stephen Warnikx is utter shite

Massively ahead on XG. Away form hime aghast maybe the best German side?

I think we did really well and Slot will be pleased.

so nice not to have to suffer Warnocks bitter bile today.

Whoever was on CBS was actually really good, Alan Smith maybe? Not sure who the commentator was. But no agendas, no snide digs at certain players, very little bullshit, just being fair to both teams, and very complimentary of how Liverpool controlled the game for the most part.
Offline Eeyore

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
« Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 11:40:04 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:35:49 pm
so nice not to have to suffer Warnocks bitter bile today.

Whoever was on CBS was actually really good, Alan Smith maybe? Not sure who the commentator was. But no agendas, no snide digs at certain players, very little bullshit, just being fair to both teams, and very complimentary of how Liverpool controlled the game for the most part.

Yeah it was Alan Smith. A bit monotone but doesn't chat shit incessantly trying to show how clever he is.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
« Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 11:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:40:04 pm
Yeah it was Alan Smith. A bit monotone but doesn't chat shit incessantly trying to show how clever he is.

Ill take monotone over the usuall rubbish we get  ;D

He pretty much talked sense throughout and clearly actually gets how teams play away in Europe! He was very complimentary of how Liverpool got the job done.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
« Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 11:58:37 pm »
Has there been an official line on why the Nunez pen wasnt given yet, will we get one in Europe like we do here with a decision like that?
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
« Reply #298 on: Today at 12:49:07 am »
Reminding me of the season we won the league this in a way. Not as exciting as the previous klopp years but getting results. Dont  play as well on the eye but difference being were not gerrin late winners like origi v newcastle etc

Good away performance that. Rafa esq

Offline Bobinhood

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
« Reply #299 on: Today at 01:45:55 am »
Just watched the second half as i was busy at the time. This cosh we were supposedly under didn't exist. Cool as you like.

You do get the feeling Slots happy with his chances at 1-0 and that liepzieg felt the same wayin that they knew they probably wouldn't score. Our ga is ridiculous no matter what it looks like on the eye. 5 in 12 games

3 in the last 6 though bit of a worry  ;D 
Offline Stevo

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
« Reply #300 on: Today at 06:00:16 am »
Really good win away from home but like others Im concerned were not seeing the full squad. Endo, Gomez and Quansah need to be used more or were going to burn out Gravenberch, Konate and Van Dijk in no time. We might not be playing quite as intensely but constantly playing 90 minutes isnt great with so many games.
Offline baffled

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
« Reply #301 on: Today at 06:18:21 am »
Trent is treating far too many games like an exhibition for his passing.
Online Knight

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
« Reply #302 on: Today at 06:41:33 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:00:15 pm
Thing is he could have brought Endo on but decided not too. I think he needs to start trusting him more. We can't afford to run our midfielders into the ground.

He needed to be given someone he trusts in the summer. Now he needs to be given someone he trusts in January. In the meantime we can cope with Grav, Mac, Jones, Szoboslai and Elliot assuming we dont get injuries.
Online Nick110581

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
« Reply #303 on: Today at 06:44:58 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:58:37 pm
Has there been an official line on why the Nunez pen wasnt given yet, will we get one in Europe like we do here with a decision like that?

The Mac booking is even worse.
Offline BCCC

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
« Reply #304 on: Today at 06:52:47 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:09:28 pm
Slot's defensive system is all about keeping our shape. That isn't Endo's game, he doesn't sit and protect the back four he charges about looking to get in players faces and win the ball back. When he does that he empties the midfield and leaves us vulnerable.

So we don't do any coaching during the week then?
Online JRed

Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
« Reply #305 on: Today at 06:58:43 am »
Good result but I hope we play better on Sunday!
