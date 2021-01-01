« previous next »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 10:33:20 pm
villa will do really well in champions league

Yes, they will.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:04:25 pm
Strange game. Started off really sloppy, especially Trent. Scored slightly against the run of play but then absolutely bossed it for half an hour and should have put the game to bed. Thought the midfield then ran out of legs for twenty minutes and they should have probably equalised which would have been a travesty.

The worry is the midfield three playing the full 90 again. Slot has options to rotate the front three and the full-backs and does so. We are probably  another elite midfielder and an elite centre-back from being an exceptional squad. Hopefully that doesn't catch up with us in terms of rotation. 

Loads of incomings in Jan
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:48:20 pm
Delighted for Darwin.

Yeah could easily have scored another with the header and won a penalty as well.
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 10:33:20 pm
villa will do really well in champions league

Emery is almost a cheat code in European competitions.
« Reply #284 on: Today at 10:56:37 pm »
That's a brilliant result, away from home against a decent side. Thought we were going to let it slip towards the end, our passing got sloppier as the game went on. Probably should have made it safe with a second goal, but got away with it.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:04:25 pm
Strange game. Started off really sloppy, especially Trent. Scored slightly against the run of play but then absolutely bossed it for half an hour and should have put the game to bed. Thought the midfield then ran out of legs for twenty minutes and they should have probably equalised which would have been a travesty.

The worry is the midfield three playing the full 90 again. Slot has options to rotate the front three and the full-backs and does so. We are probably  another elite midfielder and an elite centre-back from being an exceptional squad. Hopefully that doesn't catch up with us in terms of rotation.

Thing is he could have brought Endo on but decided not too. I think he needs to start trusting him more. We can't afford to run our midfielders into the ground.
Still fucking fuming over that pen, I can only assume the VAR was off his nuts and pressed the wrong button - there's no way you could watch a replay and decide that quickly that it wasn't a pen.

It did leave us where we faced a tougher 2nd half than we should've had. We were a bit sloppy in possession which gave them most of their chances.

Other than that it was a perfect away performance and we got some rest for some of our players as well.

Darwin did well, shame he did get the pen and Gapko should've finished Darwins good work.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:00:15 pm
Thing is he could have brought Endo on but decided not too. I think he needs to start trusting him more. We can't afford to run our midfielders into the ground.
We won't because CJ and Elliott are gonna get in the mix heavily plus Dom can play a bit deeper if we want the balance. Don't know why people are worried so much, Slot is not stupid.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:00:15 pm
Thing is he could have brought Endo on but decided not too. I think he needs to start trusting him more. We can't afford to run our midfielders into the ground.

Slot's defensive system is all about keeping our shape. That isn't Endo's game, he doesn't sit and protect the back four he charges about looking to get in players faces and win the ball back. When he does that he empties the midfield and leaves us vulnerable.
Re: CL: Leipzig 0 vs 1 Liverpool Nuñez 28
I don't know how much of it is down to diminished interest, but I don't feel at all nervous these days when we're defending a one-goal lead. We've become such a solid, dependable side. 11 of 12. Nice work, Boss.
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 11:05:31 pm
We won't because CJ and Elliott are gonna get in the mix heavily plus Dom can play a bit deeper if we want the balance. Don't know why people are worried so much, Slot is not stupid.

We play away at the Emirates on Sunday in a crucial game but ended up with all four of our prospective starting midfield players on the pitch at the end with tonights starting midfield all playing 90+ minutes.
Three points away from home and a clean sheet. Onwards and upwards
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:18:52 pm
Hes one cheeky bastard him. Absolute horse shite opinions every time were on. Hell be on LFC TV in a couple of days praising the performance.

67 appearances as a kid and he's the expert on us, even Karl-Heinz Riedle had more games in a red shirt. He'd be a better pundit for Wigan.
