Author Topic: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool  (Read 412 times)

Online TepidT2O

CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« on: Today at 06:52:55 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on October 21, 2024, 08:20:50 pm

Referee - Sandro Schärer SUI
Assistant referees - Stéphane De Almeida SUI, Jonas Erni SUI
Fourth official - Lukas Fähndrich SUI
Video Assistant Referee - Fedayi San SUI
Assistant VAR - Pol van Boekel NED

Match day 3 in the revamped Champions League and we hold one of just seven 100% records.

We travel to Germany after a good result at home to Chelsea and top of the league to meet the joint top team in the Bundesliga.

While theyre unbeaten in their domestic league theyve lost their two opening fixtures in the CL. Late goals from Juventus and Atletico in both games proving costly having led in both games.


They won 2-0 at Mainz on Saturday so have an extra day to prepare. And with players like Sesko, Simons and Openda certainly can cause us some problems, particularly as they will be determined to get some points on the board.


Theres no doubt weve made an excellent start under Slot winning 10 out of 11 games, but the next 6 weeks are the acid test really.


We begun this tricky period with a solid 2-1 win v Chelsea but this could prove equally testing away from home with them desperate for a result in the competition.

With a big game away to Arsenal coming up its hard to predict what our line up will be. Weve also started to pick up a few injuries.

Jota looks unlikely to be available after injuring his ribs on Sunday. We were already without Alisson, Elliott, Bradley and Chiesa and its unclear whether any will return for this.

I imagine there will be a bit of rotation and we could well see Mac Allister, Diaz and Nunez in from the start. If Macca is back itll be interesting to see whether Jones keeps his place at the expense of Dom or Gravenberch after his MOTM effort.


With both of us having excellent defensive records domestically possibly a low scoring game could be in the offing. Were definitely capable of winning there even with some rotation but I imagine they will be full strength so we could even see a lesser spotted draw. Ill go with 1-0 to us. Mighty Mo Salah the difference as it ever was.



Online TepidT2O

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:53:10 pm »
Online TepidT2O

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:54:19 pm »
Online TepidT2O

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:00:49 pm »
0 underway in Leipzig
Online TepidT2O

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:02:58 pm »
2 missed pass by Tsimikas and Leipzog are away. Ball is squared along the edge of the area but they shoot well over.
Online TepidT2O

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:05:12 pm »
5 Trent gives one away but then does really well to win it back and then break.  Gakpo with a cross from the left, but its too high
Online duvva 💅

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:05:15 pm »
Someone has turned Lucy Wards mic off

Obviously not a fan

Cant hear Fletch either now

This is glorious
Online jillc

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:06:41 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:05:15 pm
Someone has turned Lucy Wards mic off

Obviously not a fan

I thought it was just my tv. There doesn't appear to be any commentary now!
Online Peabee

« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:06:49 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:05:15 pm
Someone has turned Lucy Wards mic off

Obviously not a fan

Cant hear Fletch either now

This is glorious

It's much better like this.  :D
Online duvva 💅

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:07:06 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:06:41 pm
I thought it was just my tv. There doesn't appear to be any commentary now!
Theyre apologising but I hope they cant fix it

Booo theyre back
Online TepidT2O

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:07:24 pm »
7 cross form their left and their striker heads straight at Kelleher.  Dangerous that


Szobonslai is wiped out and Lukeba receive a yellow 
Online jillc

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:07:27 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:05:15 pm
Someone has turned Lucy Wards mic off

Obviously not a fan

Cant hear Fletch either now

This is glorious

They are back.
Online duvva 💅

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:09:38 pm »
Little bit end to end at the moment without too much quality so far
Online jillc

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:09:40 pm »
When we lose the ball we've been quick to regain it.
Online TepidT2O

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:10:46 pm »
9 Nunez works really hard to win a corner

Right under the Keepers nose but they deal with it well
Online duvva 💅

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:12:29 pm »
This ref related to John Brooks?
Online TepidT2O

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:12:29 pm »
12 MaxAllister booked for diving

A fucking outrageous decision. Just awful refereeing
Online BobPaisley3

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:12:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:12:29 pm
12 MaxAllister booked for diving

A fucking outrageous decision. Just awful refereeing
Utter joke
Online jillc

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:13:18 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:12:29 pm
This ref related to John Brooks?

His Swiss cousin apparently.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:13:26 pm »
That's a ridiculous booking
Online BobPaisley3

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:13:38 pm »
Another shocker there, clearly a goal kick
Online TepidT2O

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:14:33 pm »
13 Konate with some superb defendingto shepherd the ball pit for a corner

Its cut back to the edge of the D and its hit hard to the bottom corner and Keller is down and saves really well.

Theyre in agin, but their cut back is behind them
Online Wabaloolah

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:14:39 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:13:38 pm
Another shocker there, clearly a goal kick
think it was right just caught Konaté's foot
Online duvva 💅

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:15:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:14:33 pm
13 Konate with some superb defendingto shepherd the ball pit for a corner

Its cut back to the edge of the D and its hit hard to the bottom corner and Keller is down and saves really well.

Theyre in agin, but their cut back is behind them
Very safe pair of hands there that was well hit
Online TepidT2O

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:15:38 pm »
Over to Jill
Online BobPaisley3

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:14:39 pm
think it was right just caught Konaté's foot
Didnt look it on first viewing but you could be right.
Online duvva 💅

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:15:48 pm »
Travelling Reds in good voice

Been a little bit sloppy at times, Trent in particular has given it away a few times
Online jillc

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:17:39 pm »
16 Trent tries a switch but it doesn't quite come off. I don't think we've really started yet, haven't quite managed too many quality balls forward.
Online TepidT2O

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:18:22 pm »
Passing has been a bit untidy so far.
Online jillc

Re: CL: Leipzig vs Liverpool
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:19:22 pm »
18 A much better move which came through midfield and enabled Gakpo to go on a good run, put's in a decent ball.
