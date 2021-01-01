So are Barcelona back? Top in Spain and thats a good result tonight. Havent watched them but looking at results suggets theyre better than theyve been for some time



The upcoming Clasico will probably tell us if they are back or not but they have a very good and young squad and are playing some good football. They do seem to get a lot of injuries though, then again so do other teams.If they can keep Yamal, Pedri, Gavi and De Jong fit then they might do really well.Bayern though, lol. The Kompany honeymoon period is finally over I guess? Don't think he lasts the season to be honest.