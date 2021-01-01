« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Fixtures 22nd - 23rd October  (Read 4971 times)

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,756
Re: Champions League Fixtures 22nd - 23rd October
« Reply #200 on: Today at 12:08:04 am »
Lille at home could be a tough game considering how they've gone so far.
Would have been better having the tougher games at the end, as both teams might be locked into top 8 or next round anyway.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 22nd - 23rd October
« Reply #201 on: Today at 01:44:14 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:39:48 pm
6 teams on 0 points is quite something. Have we qualified for the play off round at worst already?

Reckon that's pretty close to the end of Pep Lijnders @ RB Salzburg.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 799
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: Champions League Fixtures 22nd - 23rd October
« Reply #202 on: Today at 02:10:36 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:58:49 pm
So are Barcelona back? Top in Spain and thats a good result tonight. Havent watched them but looking at results suggets theyre better than theyve been for some time
The upcoming Clasico will probably tell us if they are back or not but they have a very good and young squad and are playing some good football. They do seem to get a lot of injuries though, then again so do other teams.

If they can keep Yamal, Pedri, Gavi and De Jong fit then they might do really well.

Bayern though, lol. The Kompany honeymoon period is finally over I guess? Don't think he lasts the season to be honest.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 