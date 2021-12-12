Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Leverkusen is dead average.Bundesliga really is shite.
Brest is best, whatever Bayer may say.
And with a Castillo Rioja, or a Chardonnet?
"Apologies for loss of commentary."No, seriously, don't worry about it. It's quite nice, actually.
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
Lots of early goals already. Barcelona, Atletico and City all scored in the first 10 minutes. And Bayern nearly equalized in the 10th against Barcelona.
Lucy Wards mic being off is absolutely fucking glorious.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.61]