MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Reply #40 on: Today at 12:22:06 pm
Does anyone know what is wrong with Bradley?  I must have missed it but I've seen not a word about it anywhere.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Reply #41 on: Today at 01:14:34 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:06:58 pm
Is Dom in the presser just because he speaks German, usually an indicator that theyre in the team isnt it?

Yeah, it's usual the player will be starting I think but he also used to play for them, so that was probably a factor as well.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Reply #42 on: Today at 01:20:18 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:14:34 pm
Yeah, it's usual the player will be starting I think but he also used to play for them, so that was probably a factor as well.
we bought him from RBL.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Reply #43 on: Today at 01:24:26 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:20:18 pm
we bought him from RBL.

I know :)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Reply #44 on: Today at 01:27:06 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:22:06 pm
Does anyone know what is wrong with Bradley?  I must have missed it but I've seen not a word about it anywhere.

Blame the dreaded International curse.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Reply #45 on: Today at 01:33:28 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:24:26 pm
I know :)
LOL - misread your post  :)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Reply #46 on: Today at 01:34:31 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:27:06 pm
Blame the dreaded International curse.
yes .... but wtf is the problem he's carrying?  is he gonna be back soon? 

we need everyone we have in the next few weeks (and beyond of course).
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Reply #47 on: Today at 04:31:41 pm
So any early team leaks?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Reply #48 on: Today at 05:35:30 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:31:41 pm
So any early team leaks?

Kelleher in goal mate.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Reply #49 on: Today at 05:38:30 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 05:35:30 pm
Kelleher in goal mate.
Knew I could rely on you for the big scoop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Reply #50 on: Today at 05:43:01 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:38:30 pm
Knew I could rely on you for the big scoop
does amir have an ice cream van?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Reply #51 on: Today at 05:46:43 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:43:01 pm
does amir have an ice cream van?
Brings all the kids to his yard
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Reply #52 on: Today at 05:54:43 pm
I imagine Klopp's been singing like a Canary about all our players this week to Marco Rose, their manager.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Reply #53 on: Today at 05:56:26 pm
He doesn;t start till 2025 and still on holiday.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Reply #54 on: Today at 06:06:00 pm
Thanks for the OP duvva :)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Reply #55 on: Today at 06:06:57 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:56:26 pm
He doesn;t start till 2025 and still on holiday.
One less thing to bother me, happy to stand corrected.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Reply #56 on: Today at 06:15:53 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:46:43 pm
Brings all the kids to his yard

And theyre like, its better than Duvvas.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Reply #57 on: Today at 06:17:37 pm
Any idea what kit we'll be wearing? I assume the black third kit?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Reply #58 on: Today at 06:34:51 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 06:15:53 pm
And theyre like, its better than Duvvas.
:)

This match doesnt seem to have captured the imagination, not generating much chatter. Hopefully the players are focused even if supporters dont seem that interested. Perhaps the shadow of Sundays game is already on peoples minds

Hopefully the team news in 10 will help
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Reply #59 on: Today at 06:41:59 pm
Leipzig are a good side and tonight will be a big test.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Reply #60 on: Today at 06:45:33 pm
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Reply #61 on: Today at 06:46:19 pm
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Reply #62 on: Today at 06:46:41 pm
Good team, think we will have too much for these. What does Gomez have to do to get a start though?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Reply #63 on: Today at 06:47:10 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:46:41 pm
Good team, think we will have too much for these. What does Gomez have to do to get a start though?

He will start at Brighton?
