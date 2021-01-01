Is Dom in the presser just because he speaks German, usually an indicator that theyre in the team isnt it?
Yeah, it's usual the player will be starting I think but he also used to play for them, so that was probably a factor as well.
we bought him from RBL.
Does anyone know what is wrong with Bradley? I must have missed it but I've seen not a word about it anywhere.
I know
Blame the dreaded International curse.
So any early team leaks?
Kelleher in goal mate.
Knew I could rely on you for the big scoop
does amir have an ice cream van?
He doesn;t start till 2025 and still on holiday.
Brings all the kids to his yard
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play
And theyre like, its better than Duvvas.
Good team, think we will have too much for these. What does Gomez have to do to get a start though?
