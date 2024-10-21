« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO  (Read 2187 times)

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,808
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« on: October 21, 2024, 08:20:50 pm »

Referee - Sandro Schärer SUI
Assistant referees - Stéphane De Almeida SUI, Jonas Erni SUI
Fourth official - Lukas Fähndrich SUI
Video Assistant Referee - Fedayi San SUI
Assistant VAR - Pol van Boekel NED

Match day 3 in the revamped Champions League and we hold one of just seven 100% records.

We travel to Germany after a good result at home to Chelsea and top of the league to meet the joint top team in the Bundesliga.

While theyre unbeaten in their domestic league theyve lost their two opening fixtures in the CL. Late goals from Juventus and Atletico in both games proving costly having led in both games.


They won 2-0 at Mainz on Saturday so have an extra day to prepare. And with players like Sesko, Simons and Openda certainly can cause us some problems, particularly as they will be determined to get some points on the board.


Theres no doubt weve made an excellent start under Slot winning 10 out of 11 games, but the next 6 weeks are the acid test really.


We begun this tricky period with a solid 2-1 win v Chelsea but this could prove equally testing away from home with them desperate for a result in the competition.

With a big game away to Arsenal coming up its hard to predict what our line up will be. Weve also started to pick up a few injuries.

Jota looks unlikely to be available after injuring his ribs on Sunday. We were already without Alisson, Elliott, Bradley and Chiesa and its unclear whether any will return for this.

I imagine there will be a bit of rotation and we could well see Mac Allister, Diaz and Nunez in from the start. If Macca is back itll be interesting to see whether Jones keeps his place at the expense of Dom or Gravenberch after his MOTM effort.


With both of us having excellent defensive records domestically possibly a low scoring game could be in the offing. Were definitely capable of winning there even with some rotation but I imagine they will be full strength so we could even see a lesser spotted draw. Ill go with 1-0 to us. Mighty Mo Salah the difference as it ever was.


« Last Edit: October 21, 2024, 08:41:15 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,461
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #1 on: October 21, 2024, 08:22:24 pm »
Arsenal play tomorrow at home against Shaktar, so no real travel and a days extra rest. Likely then we see some changes for our game?
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #2 on: October 21, 2024, 08:23:14 pm »
Save Ibou, Mo and one of the midfielders.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,245
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #3 on: October 21, 2024, 08:28:28 pm »
Referee
Sandro Schärer SUI

Assistant referees
Stéphane De Almeida SUI
Jonas Erni SUI

Fourth official
Lukas Fähndrich SUI

Video Assistant Referee
Fedayi San SUI

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Pol van Boekel NED
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,808
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #4 on: October 21, 2024, 08:30:26 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on October 21, 2024, 08:28:28 pm
Referee
Sandro Schärer SUI

Assistant referees
Stéphane De Almeida SUI
Jonas Erni SUI

Fourth official
Lukas Fähndrich SUI

Video Assistant Referee
Fedayi San SUI

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Pol van Boekel NED
Ta 4Pool
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,059
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #5 on: October 21, 2024, 08:31:27 pm »
This isn't a make or break fixture given we've won the first two, but a win would give us a great chance of sorting it all out before Christmas. Apparently 5 wins is going to be enough to finish in one of the top 8 spots. I suppose there's no guarantee though. Leipzig look decent but nothing special. I am going ...

Kelleher
Trent   Gomez   VVD   Tsimikas
Endo
Mac Allister   Jones
Salah   Nunez   Gakpo

Got to start using Joe Gomez more for me, he'll get the nod at centre half hopefully. Could see Bradley playing too, amongst other potential changes. Some will probably only play an hour, and I suspect more changes will be made against Brighton next midweek.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,245
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #6 on: October 21, 2024, 08:33:27 pm »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,673
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #7 on: October 21, 2024, 08:36:44 pm »
It's away in Europe and we'll be in a really strong position in the table should we win this so I'm expecting minimal changes other than Mac and Diaz coming back in.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,079
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #8 on: October 21, 2024, 10:04:15 pm »
Go big against these and Arsenal. Rest up against Brighton in the milk cup next week.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #9 on: October 21, 2024, 10:39:57 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on October 21, 2024, 08:31:27 pm
This isn't a make or break fixture given we've won the first two, but a win would give us a great chance of sorting it all out before Christmas. Apparently 5 wins is going to be enough to finish in one of the top 8 spots. I suppose there's no guarantee though. Leipzig look decent but nothing special. I am going ...

Kelleher
Trent   Gomez   VVD   Tsimikas
Endo
Mac Allister   Jones
Salah   Nunez   Gakpo

Got to start using Joe Gomez more for me, he'll get the nod at centre half hopefully. Could see Bradley playing too, amongst other potential changes. Some will probably only play an hour, and I suspect more changes will be made against Brighton next midweek.

endo is a good shout for this game
would be good to give him more game time and rest grav for the arsenal game
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,578
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #10 on: October 21, 2024, 10:50:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on October 21, 2024, 08:22:24 pm
Arsenal play tomorrow at home against Shaktar, so no real travel and a days extra rest. Likely then we see some changes for our game?

I would hope so.   Doesnt need to be many, but maybe not start Grav, Salah and either Virgil or Ibou, maybe Robbo as well. Leipzig have had a good start to the season, but they really arent all that. And goes without saying Liverpool are stronger all over the pitch.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #11 on: October 21, 2024, 11:30:02 pm »
Thanks Duvva.

It's a very important game because winning these "lesser" games makes the bigger games smaller. Ultimately, it's just a case of boxing off qualification as soon as possible so that we can rest players. You qualify as soon as possible, then you have more scope to rotate down the line but at this point in time, I'm sorry, we need to go strong.

I'd go for this team:

Kelleher

Trent Konate van Dijk Tsimikas

Jones Mac Allister Gravenberch

Salah Nunez Diaz

If we are comfortable, we can make 5 early subs.
Logged

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Danke Juergen
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,478
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:09:19 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks Duvva, I think the lesser spotted draw would be a decent result tomorrow, as you say some dangerous players in their squad and they are off to a good start. Guess Jurgen may get to watch this! I think the three South Americans are likely to start and maybe Tsimikas. Not sure who he rests in midfield.
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,527
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:14:53 am »
Same as much as we can for Arsenal.
Logged

Offline Dazzer23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:49:45 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October 21, 2024, 11:30:02 pm
Ultimately, it's just a case of boxing off qualification as soon as possible so that we can rest players. You qualify as soon as possible, then you have more scope to rotate down the line but at this point in time, I'm sorry, we need to go strong.


Yes 100% this, therell be minimum rotation.

Arguably our second hardest fixture of the set this (theyve started the season better than Bayer Leverkusen) A win would be an excellent result, and a point would be a good one.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,448
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:57:35 am »
Thanks Duuva, Leipzig aren't the force they once were but they are a good team and we need to be on our game to win.

Hopefully Bradley, Kostas, Chiesa all make the match day squad as we're heading into the beast mode run of games.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,846
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:36:06 am »
I'd like to see quite a bit of rotation, and especially less minutes for those that played two international games. Reckon we're still more than capable of getting a result so I'd take that chance. Arsenal play a home game with an extra day for training so we should select the team tomorrow with that in mind.

All that being said, I predict Slot going full strength.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,532
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:57:14 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on October 21, 2024, 08:23:14 pm
Save Ibou, Mo and one of the midfielders.
Agree mate. Great game for Endo to get some minutes under his belt. Get Tsimikas in as well as Gomez..
Really don't have anyone to rotate Dom with, until Elliot's back, but you'd think between Jones/Dom and Mac, we can work with that advanced role as well as the remaining 6. Give Grav a rest and a 20-minute runout, give Mac a 60 min match.
Give Morton some gametime.

If Bradley makes it, get the lad a run out- if only for 20-30 minutes.

We have enough up front to rotate as the game goes on.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:05:35 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:01:15 am »
Thanks duvva.  At least with this being tomorrow that extra day's rest for RBL will have less impact.

RBL are in good form domestically but have only scored 11 times in 7 games (admittedly only conceding 2!).  We've been accused of having a relatively gentle set of fixtures and the same is true of them as - other than the early season comeback win at Leverkusen - they've played:
- Bochum (18th out of 18)
- Union Berlin (5th)
- St. Pauli !16th)
- Augsburg (15th)
- Heidenheim (9th)
- Mainz (12th)

They've also lost at Atletico and at home against a Juve team that played half an hour with 10 men.

Without wanting to get too far ahead of ourselves, if we win tomorrow night we'll be really well set for the potentially tougher matches against Leverkusen and Real.  Girona, Lille and PSV to round off with 9+ points already banked would leave us very well placed.
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,717
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:12:33 am »
Leverkusen and Madrid at home after this which will arguably be our two biggest tests so going into those with 3 from 3 would take a bit of pressure off. Being able to possibly tie up qualification before Christmas will help with rotation during a busy time of the year for us as well so I'd go fairly strong for this with only a few rotation changes.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,108
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:13:46 am »
Play someone else upfront, keep Nunez fresh for the weekend.

Maybe time for Gakpo to have a game upfront, we've not been playing an out and out 9 anyway.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,112
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:15:01 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October 21, 2024, 11:30:02 pm
Thanks Duvva.

It's a very important game because winning these "lesser" games makes the bigger games smaller. Ultimately, it's just a case of boxing off qualification as soon as possible so that we can rest players. You qualify as soon as possible, then you have more scope to rotate down the line but at this point in time, I'm sorry, we need to go strong.

I'd go for this team:

Kelleher

Trent Konate van Dijk Tsimikas

Jones Mac Allister Gravenberch

Salah Nunez Diaz

If we are comfortable, we can make 5 early subs.

Define comfortable? ;D
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,264
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:18:12 am »
Id be looking to rotate a fair bit.

Konate
Trent
Robertson
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch


Id look to rotate some, if not all, of the above. They all played 2 games in the international break plus the weekend. Id ask likes of Salah and Van Dijk to go again. Brighton League Cup would be the game Id rest them.


Kelleher

Gomez
Quansah
VvD
Tsimikas

Endo
Mac Allister
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,108
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:23:10 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:15:01 am
Define comfortable? ;D

Be one goal up under Slot anyway
Logged

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,710
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:02:04 am »
RB Leipzig are joint top of the Bundesliga with Bayern, this is our toughest away fixture in the competition this year.

We will be fielding the best team we can, a Wed to Sunday turnaround for Arsenal is fine so rotation will only be for players with issues.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,059
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:53:01 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 10:13:46 am
Play someone else upfront, keep Nunez fresh for the weekend.

Maybe time for Gakpo to have a game upfront, we've not been playing an out and out 9 anyway.

Nunez put a good shift in at the weekend but only played an hour, so I can't see why he wouldn't do at least another hour here. He needs minutes and he needs goals so taking away the chance for someone who isn't a striker wouldn't be great IMO.

Remember he scored four against these in pre-season? Even one tomorrow would be very welcomed.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,909
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 12:29:42 pm »
No Chiesa, Jota, Bradley or Elliott in training.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 01:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:02:04 am
RB Leipzig are joint top of the Bundesliga with Bayern, this is our toughest away fixture in the competition this year.

We will be fielding the best team we can, a Wed to Sunday turnaround for Arsenal is fine so rotation will only be for players with issues.

Leipzig arent joint top sorry to be pedantic but theyre 2nd.
Logged

Online him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 01:50:13 pm »
A 0-0 draw would be a decent result.
Logged
Believer

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 01:56:06 pm »
Nunez and Diaz for Jota and Gakpo in attack. Mac in for either Jones or Szob. And maybe 1 or even two changes at the back. With Arsenal playing at home on Tuesday it does make quite tricky for us ahead of our clash on the weekend.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 02:05:59 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:15:01 am
Define comfortable? ;D
Under Slot, a 2-goal lead is comfortable because we can control the game.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,420
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 02:49:01 pm »
I think we have all predicted significant changes in previous games under slot - West Ham and Bologna, but it didn't happen. Is this the week we see changes being made?

Trent seemed to have some issues at the weekend but there is no Bradley - is this a chance to give Gomez minutes? Robertson's fitness has been a concern this season - Tsimikas must be one of the changes you'd imagine.

I can see changes with the fullbacks, maybe Nunez coming in for Jota. Not sure about midfield - don't see Endo starting, maybe 3 from Jones/Grav/Szobo/Mac with the other and Endo coming on after 65-70 mins.

Salah seems to play every game. Without Chiesa I don't see how we rest him without playing someone out of position?

I can see maybe 3 or 4 changes max.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,523
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 02:52:25 pm »
A look at where Leipzig are for fucks sakes.

Logged

Offline us_col

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 03:41:14 pm »
We need changes. I see Arsenal play at home on Tuesday and we travel for a Wednesday match.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,108
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 04:00:20 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:53:01 am
Nunez put a good shift in at the weekend but only played an hour, so I can't see why he wouldn't do at least another hour here. He needs minutes and he needs goals so taking away the chance for someone who isn't a striker wouldn't be great IMO.

Remember he scored four against these in pre-season? Even one tomorrow would be very welcomed.

Actually good point, just want him fresh for Arsenal.

Without Saliba he could give them serious problems
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,059
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 05:41:56 pm »
I think he's definitely in line to start both games now. Doesn't necessarily need to play 90 minutes in both of them and might not if he isn't performing well. With Jota out there's no other recognised centre forward though, because we don't have Danns. Gakpo is probably the most realistic option unless he wants to experiment and put someone like Szoboszlai there as the false nine or something.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,379
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #36 on: Today at 12:14:52 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ora8wd_bWZc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ora8wd_bWZc</a>
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
« Reply #37 on: Today at 01:20:20 am »
Great OP Duuva.

Excited for this game
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 