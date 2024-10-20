Referee
- Sandro Schärer SUIAssistant referees
- Stéphane De Almeida SUI, Jonas Erni SUIFourth official
- Lukas Fähndrich SUIVideo Assistant Referee
- Fedayi San SUIAssistant VAR
- Pol van Boekel NEDMatch day 3 in the revamped Champions League and we hold one of just seven 100% records.
We travel to Germany after a good result at home to Chelsea and top of the league to meet the joint top team in the Bundesliga.
While theyre unbeaten in their domestic league theyve lost their two opening fixtures in the CL. Late goals from Juventus and Atletico in both games proving costly having led in both games.
They won 2-0 at Mainz on Saturday so have an extra day to prepare. And with players like Sesko, Simons and Openda certainly can cause us some problems, particularly as they will be determined to get some points on the board.
Theres no doubt weve made an excellent start under Slot winning 10 out of 11 games, but the next 6 weeks are the acid test really.
We begun this tricky period with a solid 2-1 win v Chelsea but this could prove equally testing away from home with them desperate for a result in the competition.
With a big game away to Arsenal coming up its hard to predict what our line up will be. Weve also started to pick up a few injuries.
Jota looks unlikely to be available after injuring his ribs on Sunday. We were already without Alisson, Elliott, Bradley and Chiesa and its unclear whether any will return for this.
I imagine there will be a bit of rotation and we could well see Mac Allister, Diaz and Nunez in from the start. If Macca is back itll be interesting to see whether Jones keeps his place at the expense of Dom or Gravenberch after his MOTM effort.
With both of us having excellent defensive records domestically possibly a low scoring game could be in the offing. Were definitely capable of winning there even with some rotation but I imagine they will be full strength so we could even see a lesser spotted draw. Ill go with 1-0 to us. Mighty Mo Salah the difference as it ever was.