Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO  (Read 675 times)

MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Referee - Sandro Schärer SUI
Assistant referees - Stéphane De Almeida SUI, Jonas Erni SUI
Fourth official - Lukas Fähndrich SUI
Video Assistant Referee - Fedayi San SUI
Assistant VAR - Pol van Boekel NED

Match day 3 in the revamped Champions League and we hold one of just seven 100% records.

We travel to Germany after a good result at home to Chelsea and top of the league to meet the joint top team in the Bundesliga.

While theyre unbeaten in their domestic league theyve lost their two opening fixtures in the CL. Late goals from Juventus and Atletico in both games proving costly having led in both games.


They won 2-0 at Mainz on Saturday so have an extra day to prepare. And with players like Sesko, Simons and Openda certainly can cause us some problems, particularly as they will be determined to get some points on the board.


Theres no doubt weve made an excellent start under Slot winning 10 out of 11 games, but the next 6 weeks are the acid test really.


We begun this tricky period with a solid 2-1 win v Chelsea but this could prove equally testing away from home with them desperate for a result in the competition.

With a big game away to Arsenal coming up its hard to predict what our line up will be. Weve also started to pick up a few injuries.

Jota looks unlikely to be available after injuring his ribs on Sunday. We were already without Alisson, Elliott, Bradley and Chiesa and its unclear whether any will return for this.

I imagine there will be a bit of rotation and we could well see Mac Allister, Diaz and Nunez in from the start. If Macca is back itll be interesting to see whether Jones keeps his place at the expense of Dom or Gravenberch after his MOTM effort.


With both of us having excellent defensive records domestically possibly a low scoring game could be in the offing. Were definitely capable of winning there even with some rotation but I imagine they will be full strength so we could even see a lesser spotted draw. Ill go with 1-0 to us. Mighty Mo Salah the difference as it ever was.


"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23Oct 8pm KO
Arsenal play tomorrow at home against Shaktar, so no real travel and a days extra rest. Likely then we see some changes for our game?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23Oct 8pm KO
Save Ibou, Mo and one of the midfielders.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23Oct 8pm KO
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23Oct 8pm KO
Ta 4Pool
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23Oct 8pm KO
This isn't a make or break fixture given we've won the first two, but a win would give us a great chance of sorting it all out before Christmas. Apparently 5 wins is going to be enough to finish in one of the top 8 spots. I suppose there's no guarantee though. Leipzig look decent but nothing special. I am going ...

Kelleher
Trent   Gomez   VVD   Tsimikas
Endo
Mac Allister   Jones
Salah   Nunez   Gakpo

Got to start using Joe Gomez more for me, he'll get the nod at centre half hopefully. Could see Bradley playing too, amongst other potential changes. Some will probably only play an hour, and I suspect more changes will be made against Brighton next midweek.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23Oct 8pm KO
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
It's away in Europe and we'll be in a really strong position in the table should we win this so I'm expecting minimal changes other than Mac and Diaz coming back in.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Go big against these and Arsenal. Rest up against Brighton in the milk cup next week.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23Oct 8pm KO
endo is a good shout for this game
would be good to give him more game time and rest grav for the arsenal game
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23Oct 8pm KO
I would hope so.   Doesnt need to be many, but maybe not start Grav, Salah and either Virgil or Ibou, maybe Robbo as well. Leipzig have had a good start to the season, but they really arent all that. And goes without saying Liverpool are stronger all over the pitch.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Thanks Duvva.

It's a very important game because winning these "lesser" games makes the bigger games smaller. Ultimately, it's just a case of boxing off qualification as soon as possible so that we can rest players. You qualify as soon as possible, then you have more scope to rotate down the line but at this point in time, I'm sorry, we need to go strong.

I'd go for this team:

Kelleher

Trent Konate van Dijk Tsimikas

Jones Mac Allister Gravenberch

Salah Nunez Diaz

If we are comfortable, we can make 5 early subs.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks Duvva, I think the lesser spotted draw would be a decent result tomorrow, as you say some dangerous players in their squad and they are off to a good start. Guess Jurgen may get to watch this! I think the three South Americans are likely to start and maybe Tsimikas. Not sure who he rests in midfield.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - CL. RB Leipzig v Liverpool Wed 23 Oct 8pm KO
Same as much as we can for Arsenal.
