Thanks to everyone who answered what was for our crew after the match, very similar to in here - a mixed bag of opinions. Sadly I thought they troubled us a tad more and had them edging it 51/49 - I know me the bad fan. But it was a toojng and froing game and I thought at times our midfield was non existent, though when Mac arrived it was in the groove time and we controlled the tempo more. Not sure why Endo didnt get some minutes either. I can see them being there or there abouts come the end of the season and more importantly, taking points of those around us, we just have to keep looking to learn these new approaches and on the way, develop as a squad and team.



Win next week and its fair to say, its on.