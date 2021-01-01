« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52  (Read 14184 times)

Offline thaddeus

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #680 on: Today at 09:46:42 am »
I can see why Leicester fans never warmed to Maresco when they had such a great start last season.  It's very much "control" at the expense of risk-taking - even once they create overloads in the final third.
Offline darragh85

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #681 on: Today at 09:56:18 am »
Didn't think we played to our best
 Chelsea we're the better team for a lot of the first half but never looked like scoring. We were far more of an attacking threat and got in for chances much easier.

We controlled the game well but I feel Diaz hasn't read the script in this regard.
Offline Keita Success

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #682 on: Today at 09:57:29 am »
Thought the referee was really poor. The Palmer chance which Jones blocked came from a Reece James dive which the ref was all to happy to give. But when Salah went down in the box under far more contact, he waves it away. There was a consistent pattern of the ref giving Chelsea every foul he could.

I wouldn't have said the second pen was a foul, but I don't see how it's overturned when it is given. So much for the high bar.

Overall, thought we played quite well. Controlled the game even if we didn't control the ball. Think the Arsenal game will be a much tougher test, though.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #683 on: Today at 10:00:46 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 09:46:06 am
Don't get me wrong, I certainly didn't expect Slot to be this good tactically and he has shown a fantastic aptitude for all situations. But, the romanticism of Klopp where an underdog team which costs less can absolutely pulverize the big spenders is what I miss most.
Yes, I do absolutely find something a little bit unsettling at having to go back to surviving against Chelsea at home. Eidur Gudjohnsen missing last minute shots and Mourinho flashbacks from mid 2000s has scarred me.
But, you have to acknowledge that Chelsea have some extremely fantastic players and very few weaknesses apart from lack of experience. Their players were faster across positions, Robertson and Trent faced some of the trickiest pace they have faced in a long time and yet were able to counter them because we essentially dropped in to a low block for large parts.

All I want to know is whether this a pattern that against better teams we will be going low block or is it that this is a team in transition. The answer would be a couple of seasons away. But, I am enjoying the wins.
Maybe I should stop comparing everything to Klopp and just enjoy the ride, but that scintillating feeling that Klopp teams could generate as we blew teams away, maybe I just miss that.

I think people have to compare energy levels when it comes to what our upcoming matches would be like. Were playing Leipzig on Wednesday and Arsenal on Sunday, while Chelsea are playing Panathinaikos on Thursday and Newcastle on Sunday.

I am assuming Slot wanted to conserve energy and play a conservative style. I imagine we will have to put out a similar team against Leipzig on Wednesday. While Chelsea probably are going to play the rest of their squad on Thursday.
Offline baffled

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #684 on: Today at 10:20:11 am »
Yesterday was definitely the starkest comparison with Kloppo's style.

We managed the game and let them onto us when we were comfortable in position. I've nothing against it. Doesn't quite set the heart racing in the same way, but it's also nice to see lads competently snuffing out attacks before they even become dangerous.
Offline JohnSullie

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #685 on: Today at 10:28:30 am »
Well done LFC, didn't even know we  were playing, sound s sleep:)
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #686 on: Today at 10:31:39 am »
Quote from: baffled on Today at 10:20:11 am
Yesterday was definitely the starkest comparison with Kloppo's style.

We managed the game and let them onto us when we were comfortable in position. I've nothing against it. Doesn't quite set the heart racing in the same way, but it's also nice to see lads competently snuffing out attacks before they even become dangerous.

It was a very 19/20 performance last half hour. We had that style set and moved too much away from it.

If we were 1-0 up that season it was game over.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #687 on: Today at 10:34:47 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:55:25 am
They also had more touches and possession in the final third, box etc. Again nothing to concern you about but its not a tactic we are used to.
I dunno. Top sides dominate possession. Not see a team win a league that doesn't in years. I would be happier/less concerned if it was 50/50, but it looks like Liverpool stayed deep and invited Chelsea onto them. Not a tactic I like. It may be nothing, but it worries me a little as  less possion inevitably means inferior midfield. It could be without the metronome McAllister Liverpool were less able to hold possession, but it's not something I would lkke to see happen too often this season. It would be interesting to see possession stats for the first few games, against top sides etc.
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #688 on: Today at 10:45:32 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:34:47 am
I don't know. Top sides dominate possession. Not see a team win a league that doesn't in years. I would be happier/less concerned if it was 50/50, but it looks like Liverpool stayed deep and invited Chelsea onto them. Not a tactic I like. It may be nothing, but it worries me a little as  less possion inevitably means inferior midfield. It could be without the metronome McAllister Liverpool were less able to hold possession, but it's not something I would lkke to see happen too often this season. It would be interesting to see possession stats for the first few games, against top sides etc.

We did need that extra midfielder in the squad who is press resistant and comfortable on the ball. Mac is going to be missed when he's not on the pitch. Whether we go back in for the mountain shagger or not in Jan. Morton could offer us something as well
Offline Studgotelli

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #689 on: Today at 10:47:48 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:34:47 am
I dunno. Top sides dominate possession. Not see a team win a league that doesn't in years. I would be happier/less concerned if it was 50/50, but it looks like Liverpool stayed deep and invited Chelsea onto them. Not a tactic I like. It may be nothing, but it worries me a little as  less possion inevitably means inferior midfield. It could be without the metronome McAllister Liverpool were less able to hold possession, but it's not something I would lkke to see happen too often this season. It would be interesting to see possession stats for the first few games, against top sides etc.

If you watch Chelsea, they are a transition team, the idea was to let them have possession to stop players like Palmer and Madueke hurting us in the transitions. If we went full gung ho they would have had a lot of joy in the spaces we would have left. We also had many games like this vs Chelsea under Klopp where Tuchels team would come and really test us. They are a good team. Its not every game that you can dominate.
Online Nick110581

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #690 on: Today at 10:49:59 am »
I wonder if conditions played a part too.

We have had a lot of the ball in other games or it felt like we have.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #691 on: Today at 10:50:37 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 10:47:48 am
If you watch Chelsea, they are a transition team, the idea was to let them have possession to stop players like Palmer and Madueke hurting us in the transitions. If we went full gung ho they would have had a lot of joy in the spaces we would have left. We also had many games like this vs Chelsea under Klopp where Tuchels team would come and really test us. They are a good team. Its not every game that you can dominate.
It's an interesting point.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #692 on: Today at 10:51:42 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:45:32 am
We did need that extra midfielder in the squad who is press resistant and comfortable on the ball. Mac is going to be missed when he's not on the pitch. Whether we go back in for the mountain shagger or not in Jan. Morton could offer us something as well
Yeah, as much as I like Jones, he is not a ball retainer like McAllister. I can see the need for one more like that in the squad. Mind you, get that one and the squad is hella hella good.
Offline Studgotelli

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #693 on: Today at 10:54:05 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:50:37 am
It's an interesting point.

Some of it was definitely tactical. Tbf Chelsea also made it hard for us to play out, I think the players realised this and went direct to beat their press but couldnt execute the long passes most of the time which felt like us being on the back foot as Chelsea would get the ball and then pass it around for a bit get it to their wingers who would threaten but mostly not produce anything substantial.
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #694 on: Today at 10:56:09 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 10:47:48 am
If you watch Chelsea, they are a transition team, the idea was to let them have possession to stop players like Palmer and Madueke hurting us in the transitions. If we went full gung ho they would have had a lot of joy in the spaces we would have left. We also had many games like this vs Chelsea under Klopp where Tuchels team would come and really test us. They are a good team. Its not every game that you can dominate.

We've always struggled with Chelsea's transitions in recent seasons. Even though the cup finals were all clean sheets they still created a ton in them, all on the break. Chelsea more comfortable on the ball under Maresca now

We managed the game very well at 2-1.
Offline Realgman

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #695 on: Today at 10:58:47 am »
I think this is a great point, and shows the reliance on McAllister for the team to dominate, Slot really didn't want to have him on from the start, which was very good, but as the game progressed, I was really wanting him to come on. I was delighted when he brought him on later and he stamped some steel into our midfield..I love Slots pragmatism. But it does mean we need another one like McAllister in my opinion.


Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:34:47 am
I dunno. Top sides dominate possession. Not see a team win a league that doesn't in years. I would be happier/less concerned if it was 50/50, but it looks like Liverpool stayed deep and invited Chelsea onto them. Not a tactic I like. It may be nothing, but it worries me a little as  less possion inevitably means inferior midfield. It could be without the metronome McAllister Liverpool were less able to hold possession, but it's not something I would lkke to see happen too often this season. It would be interesting to see possession stats for the first few games, against top sides etc.
Offline Studgotelli

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #696 on: Today at 11:00:38 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:56:09 am
We've always struggled with Chelsea's transitions in recent seasons. Even though the cup finals were all clean sheets they still created a ton in them, all on the break. Chelsea more comfortable on the ball under Maresca now

We managed the game very well at 2-1.

They may have been shit last few seasons but traditionally they always cause us problems. Under Klopp we used to draw with them a shitload at Anfield, maybe that last 4-1 win clouded judgement but some days they were better than us on the day, others they werent but they always test us, even in the cup finals like you say. So theres a bit of revisionism going on imo, it is different to Klopp for sure but we had games like this vs them under him too.
Offline Carra-ton

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #697 on: Today at 11:21:35 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:51:42 am
Yeah, as much as I like Jones, he is not a ball retainer like McAllister. I can see the need for one more like that in the squad. Mind you, get that one and the squad is hella hella good.
To be fair Jones is very good at retaining the ball. He is not as press resistant as Mac Allister but he can keep it quite good most times.
Offline jj2005

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #698 on: Today at 11:24:46 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 11:00:38 am
They may have been shit last few seasons but traditionally they always cause us problems. Under Klopp we used to draw with them a shitload at Anfield, maybe that last 4-1 win clouded judgement but some days they were better than us on the day, others they werent but they always test us, even in the cup finals like you say. So theres a bit of revisionism going on imo, it is different to Klopp for sure but we had games like this vs them under him too.

Yes, before yesterday, 8 of the previous 9 meetings with Chelsea were draws after 90 minutes.
Offline Raid

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #699 on: Today at 11:31:02 am »
A lot to be pleased about there. They just about caught us for their goal, but we went down the other end and scored and looked in control again from there.

If we're not conceding goals, we're going to be there or thereabouts. That for me was a big three points, I imagine Chelsea will land a glove or two in their away games against our rivals.

Onto the next tests, hopefully another three points to put us in a comfortable Champions League position and then full focus on the biggest test so far at Arsenal.
Online TtotheVizzo

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #700 on: Today at 11:39:45 am »
I hope the lessons learned in terms of changing the shape in the second half stay for Arsenal.

Arsenal are brilliant at playing around the press and have better attackers than Chelsea, could be dangerous if we leave as much open space in the middle of the park at the Emirates as we did in the first half yesterday.
Offline Spanish Al

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #701 on: Today at 11:46:51 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:14:05 am
Hadn't realised that at all but then I was screaming that he bottled sending Tosin off in the second half not realising that he'd been taken off at half time :D

As soon as it was given I said to my mates that it wasn't a penalty and I was all the way up in 306!

I'm covinced he only gave the second penalty because he'd realised he'd fuck up for the first.

The Jota one was a yellow card, the ball going away from goal towards the corner means that a red can't be given.

Having watched the highlights again, it would appear Colwill hasnt been booked prior to this. I was certain he was in a yellow at the time ;D

Seems he still escaped a booking after these two instances as well though!
Online Draex

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #702 on: Today at 11:49:50 am »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 11:46:51 am
Having watched the highlights again, it would appear Colwill hasnt been booked prior to this. I was certain he was in a yellow at the time ;D

Seems he still escaped a booking after these two instances as well though!

Was a leg kick Mr Miyagi would have been proud of.
Offline redk84

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #703 on: Today at 11:59:01 am »
Getting 3 points yesterday is fantastic....I thought Curtis was magnificent, Grav was also good again and proving to have such an impact on our midfield. Trent put in a solid shift and didn't let much go by him....Robbo and Szobo struggled a bit

Was a bit of a disjointed match, I think we let them play through us far too easily for the most part. We did however look more dangerous attacking as they looked to be hesitant at the back and we couldn't quite take advantage in open play

Our best period came when going 2-1 up, I wasn't so confident in us being able to hold but we managed the game very professionally. If that is something that is back in our locker now it can be a massive boost to whatever our ambitions are this season

On to the next one
Online disgraced cake

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #704 on: Today at 12:31:07 pm »
Jones was excellent but David James gets MOTM for me based on that half time showing. Fair play to him, a stark reminder for the kid taking the penalties that life's not fair.
Offline stockdam

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #705 on: Today at 12:37:31 pm »
Quote from: TtotheVizzo on Today at 11:39:45 am
I hope the lessons learned in terms of changing the shape in the second half stay for Arsenal.

Arsenal are brilliant at playing around the press and have better attackers than Chelsea, could be dangerous if we leave as much open space in the middle of the park at the Emirates as we did in the first half yesterday.

Yes at times there was a huge hole in our midfield and Chelsea found it far too easy to cut through us. However our defence generally snuffed out the problem.

Im a bit concerned by Szobszlai. He can be great going forward but tends not to track back and get stuck in. He can do it but he also can go missing. We may be caught out against better teams if he doesnt defend well. Mac Allister is much better at this and I think we missed him at times yesterday.
Offline Knight

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #706 on: Today at 12:38:54 pm »
Arsenal will be without Odegaard and Saka, right? Without those 2 Im not sure their attackers are better than Chelseas.
Offline Chris~

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #707 on: Today at 12:41:05 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:34:47 am
I dunno. Top sides dominate possession. Not see a team win a league that doesn't in years. I would be happier/less concerned if it was 50/50, but it looks like Liverpool stayed deep and invited Chelsea onto them. Not a tactic I like. It may be nothing, but it worries me a little as  less possion inevitably means inferior midfield. It could be without the metronome McAllister Liverpool were less able to hold possession, but it's not something I would lkke to see happen too often this season. It would be interesting to see possession stats for the first few games, against top sides etc.
Jones is better at keeping the ball than Mac Allister so don't think him not starting caused lower possession. Kelleher going long a lot would have been more of the cause and not sure if that was tactical/individual.

We're averaging the third highest possession in the league. I think Slot is happier to not risk take to get the ball back when we're winning and we've been in winning game state lot. Think we need to see more of what happens when we go behind/drawing in games.before seeing how we're going to be long term/if it'll be an issue.
Offline John C

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #708 on: Today at 12:53:39 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:31:07 pm
Jones was excellent but David James gets MOTM for me based on that half time showing. Fair play to him, a stark reminder for the kid taking the penalties that life's not fair.
Bit odd that wasn't it, fucking lousy in fact :)
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #709 on: Today at 01:08:43 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:31:07 pm
Jones was excellent but David James gets MOTM for me based on that half time showing. Fair play to him, a stark reminder for the kid taking the penalties that life's not fair.

Was superb wasn't it? They were decent penalties as well and he'd have had no trouble letting them go in.

Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:38:54 pm
Arsenal will be without Odegaard and Saka, right? Without those 2 Im not sure their attackers are better than Chelseas.

Expect both to be involved
Offline amir87

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #710 on: Today at 01:19:13 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:38:54 pm
Arsenal will be without Odegaard and Saka, right? Without those 2 Im not sure their attackers are better than Chelseas.

Odegaard seems unlikely but pretty certain Saka will be back.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #711 on: Today at 01:21:43 pm »
Nice to see us look comfortable despite not having so much of the ball.

Although it was palpable that the crowd really helped us to go 1-0 up - Chelsea were playing their way into things before that. Higher pressure on the ball definitely helps to encourage that crowd fever

Arsenal will be a different kettle of fish. Theyre so physically dominant off the ball - we have to match that.

Offline B0151?

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #712 on: Today at 01:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:56:09 am
We've always struggled with Chelsea's transitions in recent seasons. Even though the cup finals were all clean sheets they still created a ton in them, all on the break. Chelsea more comfortable on the ball under Maresca now

We managed the game very well at 2-1.
That's great point about previous games against Chelsea. That's why I don't see how one couldn't be very happy with how yesterday went. I saw someone phrase it as hanging on but I don't really think that's right term as Chelsea barely threatened.

I guess ideally you always want to be winning by more than 1 goal and to have more attacks and ball but reality was we were winning for 60+ mins of the game and didn't have to take any risks and for all Chelsea had of the ball they did nothing. International break,  start of run of tricky games,  very satisfying...
Offline Vote For Pedro

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #713 on: Today at 01:40:30 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:19:13 pm
Odegaard seems unlikely but pretty certain Saka will be back.
Especially given he spends more than half the game on the floor looking aggrieved. He only need 40 mins in his legs.
Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #714 on: Today at 01:49:58 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:38:54 pm
Arsenal will be without Odegaard and Saka, right? Without those 2 Im not sure their attackers are better than Chelseas.
Saliba deff out.
Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #715 on: Today at 01:53:16 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:41:05 pm
Jones is better at keeping the ball than Mac Allister so don't think him not starting caused lower possession. Kelleher going long a lot would have been more of the cause and not sure if that was tactical/individual.

We're averaging the third highest possession in the league. I think Slot is happier to not risk take to get the ball back when we're winning and we've been in winning game state lot. Think we need to see more of what happens when we go behind/drawing in games.before seeing how we're going to be long term/if it'll be an issue.
Yep and also- Virgil is under orders to go long, to the forwards, if there's a chance on- as he mentioned in one his recent interviews. Kelleher and Ali also- they're not forbidden from going long.
So, no real difference to how our central defense and keeper sometimes released it from the back. Slot hasn't cut it out, but it does seem as though the fullbacks have been asked to tone it down.

He's certainly not "ashamed" (like the purists) to let us play, go route one, when necessary and defend deep.

I thin we've got a fantastic manager, after what I seen yesterday. It just finally confirmed it for me.
Online 12C

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #716 on: Today at 02:18:24 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 08:35:48 am
That looked the most like a penalty than all of them in the ground. Also mental that Colwill wasn't at least booked for the foul outside of the box.
Isnt now another interpretation by PGMOL that if a player commits a tactical foul and advantage is played, they dont go back  and book them. Not that it was a tactical foul like, it was a kick. But Pea Brain Brooks probably misread the memo because he was too busy checking his look in the mirror
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #717 on: Today at 02:24:12 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 11:00:38 am
They may have been shit last few seasons but traditionally they always cause us problems. Under Klopp we used to draw with them a shitload at Anfield, maybe that last 4-1 win clouded judgement but some days they were better than us on the day, others they werent but they always test us, even in the cup finals like you say. So theres a bit of revisionism going on imo, it is different to Klopp for sure but we had games like this vs them under him too.

Even the 4-1 we battered them for an hour then at 3-1 they were all over us and missed good chances before we got the 4th because we were constantlybombing forward and leaving gaps..being able to sit and off and manage the game yesterday was beyond us in any fixture last season.
Online 12C

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #718 on: Today at 02:25:57 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:51:42 am
Yeah, as much as I like Jones, he is not a ball retainer like McAllister. I can see the need for one more like that in the squad. Mind you, get that one and the squad is hella hella good.

Not too sure, there were times when Jones was pressed and was able to turn and/or dribble his way out of trouble. It was highlighted on MOTD by Rafa how he passed and moved into space. To escape the press.
Rafa shamed the other two numpties into decent punditry, no script from the BBC for Rafa!
Online 12C

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #719 on: Today at 02:27:05 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 01:40:30 pm
Especially given he spends more than half the game on the floor looking aggrieved. He only need 40 mins in his legs.

He has been working on his card waving arm too.
