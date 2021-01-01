Getting 3 points yesterday is fantastic....I thought Curtis was magnificent, Grav was also good again and proving to have such an impact on our midfield. Trent put in a solid shift and didn't let much go by him....Robbo and Szobo struggled a bit



Was a bit of a disjointed match, I think we let them play through us far too easily for the most part. We did however look more dangerous attacking as they looked to be hesitant at the back and we couldn't quite take advantage in open play



Our best period came when going 2-1 up, I wasn't so confident in us being able to hold but we managed the game very professionally. If that is something that is back in our locker now it can be a massive boost to whatever our ambitions are this season



On to the next one