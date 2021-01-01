Jones is better at keeping the ball than Mac Allister so don't think him not starting caused lower possession. Kelleher going long a lot would have been more of the cause and not sure if that was tactical/individual.
We're averaging the third highest possession in the league. I think Slot is happier to not risk take to get the ball back when we're winning and we've been in winning game state lot. Think we need to see more of what happens when we go behind/drawing in games.before seeing how we're going to be long term/if it'll be an issue.
Yep and also- Virgil is under orders to go long, to the forwards, if there's a chance on- as he mentioned in one his recent interviews. Kelleher and Ali also- they're not forbidden from going long.
So, no real difference to how our central defense and keeper sometimes released it from the back. Slot hasn't cut it out, but it does seem as though the fullbacks have been asked to tone it down.
He's certainly not "ashamed" (like the purists) to let us play, go route one, when necessary and defend deep.
I thin we've got a fantastic manager, after what I seen yesterday. It just finally confirmed it for me.