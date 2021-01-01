« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52  (Read 9826 times)

Online Bill Shepherd

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
  • Works well under constant supervision.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 11:55:36 pm »
Enjoyed Chelsea supporters giving it the 'your support is fucking shit' in the first half, only to hear them quiet as a mouse in the last ten of the 90 as their team is chasing a goal deficit. Fucking rubbish.
Logged
On the outskirts of nowhere, on the ring road to somewhere. On the verge of indecision, I'll always take the roundabout way.

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,417
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #641 on: Today at 12:06:09 am »
Chelsea can be fairly happy with their performance but we were definitely the better team for me. What did they create apart from their goal?  Soon as they scored we went and scored our second and they could not break us down. Looked assured and determined.

Good performance. It feels like we're really giving a platform for our defensive players to shine. Too often the past couple of seasons it was our keeper featuring in highlights. Watching MotD just then, the lack of highlights after we scored was actually pretty damn satisfying... Of course we can play better on the ball but we know that and we know we can, it's the defending against quality teams part we had to prove and we did a good job today. That type of ruggedness is what wins you titles... long way to go i know.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:08:54 am by B0151? »
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,240
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #642 on: Today at 12:10:03 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 09:32:03 pm
Not a loaded question - does anyone think we were the better team today?

We were a split second of Ibou stepping up from keeping a clean sheet.

So, yes we were by far the better team despite what punditry my have you believe.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
« Reply #643 on: Today at 12:27:12 am »
Did that poor keeper for Chelsea make a save? He was far too comfortable for a game at Anfield was poor for Jones's goal. Any decent keeper would have been all over that heavy touch from Jones. We need to go up a few levels at Arsenal. I think Macca and Lucho back in the starting line up helps with that. I thought Nunez was superb off the bench its a shame we created fuck all for him.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 