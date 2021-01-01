Chelsea can be fairly happy with their performance but we were definitely the better team for me. What did they create apart from their goal? Soon as they scored we went and scored our second and they could not break us down. Looked assured and determined.



Good performance. It feels like we're really giving a platform for our defensive players to shine. Too often the past couple of seasons it was our keeper featuring in highlights. Watching MotD just then, the lack of highlights after we scored was actually pretty damn satisfying... Of course we can play better on the ball but we know that and we know we can, it's the defending against quality teams part we had to prove and we did a good job today. That type of ruggedness is what wins you titles... long way to go i know.