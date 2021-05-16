« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #240 on: Today at 06:09:44 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:09:33 pm
John Brooks is a total c*nt.
So poor
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #241 on: Today at 06:10:02 pm
The ball broke to Neto in the middle. He then drove into the space and shot wide (right footed).
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #242 on: Today at 06:10:09 pm
We are playing against 12 here
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #243 on: Today at 06:10:16 pm
If only we got free kicks like these.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #244 on: Today at 06:10:21 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:09:42 pm
John Brooks is a massive cheating c*nt
Always said it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #245 on: Today at 06:10:37 pm
Screw this ref, seriously, hes ridiculously biased
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #246 on: Today at 06:10:41 pm
74 I've literally no idea why Chelsea had a Freekick awarded there other than it being John Brooks
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #247 on: Today at 06:11:19 pm
Nkunku is preparing to come on. He replaces Madueke.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #248 on: Today at 06:11:46 pm
Quote from: Hendollama on Today at 06:09:01 pm
A Chelsea goal seems to be coming. We have no control whatsoever right now.

What they are getting are soft kicks though, it would help if our players were afforded the same from referees.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #249 on: Today at 06:11:49 pm
and why did Badishele not get a card for a push on Darwin there?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #250 on: Today at 06:11:58 pm
75 Nkunku coming on soon as finally we get a Freekick no booking though and it's over to Mons to bring us home
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #251 on: Today at 06:12:51 pm
76 Trent lifts a freekick from the right hand side (close to the touchline) which is well cleared.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #252 on: Today at 06:13:09 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 06:10:17 pm
Not comfortable watching it, but we're definitely making them chase us, trying to "control" the game in that manner. Fully endorse Darwin's shithousery, too. We stepped up a bit after...
agreed it's a big big risk
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #253 on: Today at 06:13:47 pm
77 Szoboszlai plays a one-two with Salah down the right but his cutback is short.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #254 on: Today at 06:13:52 pm
This remains a very odd game of football
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #255 on: Today at 06:14:00 pm
Play the advantage man
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #256 on: Today at 06:14:35 pm
78 Veiga is booked after a late challenge on Diaz.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #257 on: Today at 06:14:49 pm
Much too slow and casual in attack there - have them the opportunity to run straight down the middle. Came to nothing fortunately.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #258 on: Today at 06:15:00 pm
79 Mac Allister is preparing to come on.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #259 on: Today at 06:15:16 pm
Shocking shoulder under the chin on Diaz, might be a red on the rugby field but not for John Brooks of course
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #260 on: Today at 06:16:06 pm
We've kept the ball a bit better the last 5 minutes
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #261 on: Today at 06:16:34 pm
80 Diaz cuts in and shoots straight into the Sanchez' grasp.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #262 on: Today at 06:16:38 pm
Let him have it Ibo son
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #263 on: Today at 06:17:07 pm
Trents been great defensively.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #264 on: Today at 06:17:07 pm
Fantastic performance from Curtis, well played fella
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #265 on: Today at 06:17:12 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:16:38 pm
Let him have it Ibo son
Bout the only decision Brooks has got correct. Lovely challenge
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #266 on: Today at 06:17:21 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:13:52 pm
This remains a very odd game of football
At times both teams standing dead still - strange game - very little rhythm
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #267 on: Today at 06:17:25 pm
81 Konate is booked for a barge on Nkunku.

Mac Allister and Gomez on for Jones and Trent.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #268 on: Today at 06:17:38 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:17:07 pm
Trents been great defensively.
yep, didn't miss a thing
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #269 on: Today at 06:19:18 pm
Great challenge from Macca. This better be a throw in
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #270 on: Today at 06:19:25 pm
Nice dive from Gusto, serve him right if he's hurt himself
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #271 on: Today at 06:20:11 pm
84 Gusto is down and receiving treatment.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #272 on: Today at 06:20:12 pm
Don't tell me he's given a free kick for that!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #273 on: Today at 06:22:15 pm
Two great pieces of positional play from Gomez
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #274 on: Today at 06:22:35 pm
86 Gomez misplaces a back pass to Kelleher under pressure from Nkunku for a corner which amounts to nothing.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #275 on: Today at 06:23:08 pm
Oh look! Gusto is running around freely- a minute ago he was crocked
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #276 on: Today at 06:23:41 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:22:35 pm
86 Gomez misplaces a back pass to Kelleher under pressure from Nkunku for a corner which amounts to nothing.
He was in the right place both to put it out (poorly) and then after the corner to help win it back
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #277 on: Today at 06:23:49 pm
87 Chelsea playing with fire at the back and we almost nick it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #278 on: Today at 06:23:53 pm
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 06:23:08 pm
Oh look! Gusto is running around freely- a minute ago he was crocked
Its your own time youre  wasting
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 1 Chelsea Salah 29 Jackson 49 Jones 52
Reply #279 on: Today at 06:24:50 pm
88 The game is petering out. Long may it continue.
