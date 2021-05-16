John Brooks is a total c*nt.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
John Brooks is a massive cheating c*nt
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
A Chelsea goal seems to be coming. We have no control whatsoever right now.
Not comfortable watching it, but we're definitely making them chase us, trying to "control" the game in that manner. Fully endorse Darwin's shithousery, too. We stepped up a bit after...
Let him have it Ibo son
This remains a very odd game of football
Trents been great defensively.
86 Gomez misplaces a back pass to Kelleher under pressure from Nkunku for a corner which amounts to nothing.
Oh look! Gusto is running around freely- a minute ago he was crocked
