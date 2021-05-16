« previous next »
PL: Liverpool vs Chelsea

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Reply #40 on: Today at 04:51:16 pm
18 We slot another ball forward and there is a mess up which Gakpo was really quick to react too. Chelsea just about clear the ball.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Reply #41 on: Today at 04:51:53 pm
Were second to everything at the moment. Need to wake up.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Reply #42 on: Today at 04:51:58 pm
Sanchez almost cost Chelsea there. His inaccurate pass was intercepted by Gakpo and it could have gone anywhere.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Reply #43 on: Today at 04:52:39 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 04:51:53 pm
Were second to everything at the moment. Need to wake up.
we look discombobulated
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Reply #44 on: Today at 04:52:44 pm
Were not over committing thats for sure
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Reply #45 on: Today at 04:52:45 pm
20 We are continuing to not get much of the ball at the moment, Chelsea are loading parts of the pitch with a lot of Blue shirts and blocking our channels.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Reply #46 on: Today at 04:53:39 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:51:16 pm
18 We slot another ball forward and there is a mess up which Gakpo was really quick to react too. Chelsea just about clear the ball.
Almost 1-0. Keeper very lucky with the rebound straight at him off Gakpo
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Reply #47 on: Today at 04:53:49 pm
Basically, we are outnumbered in midfield. They have Lavia, Caicedo with Gusto and Palmer tucking in.

We either need to put more bodies there or be more decisive on the counter.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Reply #48 on: Today at 04:53:52 pm
21 Just a bit messy at the moment, like there Kelleher late to come out and Trent is forced to put the ball out for a corner.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Reply #49 on: Today at 04:54:34 pm
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 04:52:44 pm
Were not over committing thats for sure
think it's by design at the moment (at least I hope so).

Come at then strong second half
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Reply #50 on: Today at 04:55:11 pm
22 I would have thought we need to push more forward, at the moment even when we break we are totally outnumbered.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Reply #51 on: Today at 04:55:26 pm
The corner put in a cross after the corner from the left side to Tosin which Kelleher got to first. Tosin was offside anyway.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Reply #52 on: Today at 04:55:52 pm
Another lovely body swerve from Grav, he's so good at that, buys him acres of space
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Reply #53 on: Today at 04:56:31 pm
23 Well that was a late whistle for a foul on James. We managed to nick the ball but a late given free kick to Chelsea.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Reply #54 on: Today at 04:56:41 pm
What was the foul given for there?

Bullshit
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Reply #55 on: Today at 04:56:53 pm
Not a foul in a million years
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Reply #56 on: Today at 04:56:56 pm
Never a foul and then Chelsea nearly score

John brooks is a right c*nt isnt he
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Reply #57 on: Today at 04:56:57 pm
Ref is having a howler here
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Reply #58 on: Today at 04:57:03 pm
Wow.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Reply #59 on: Today at 04:57:11 pm
Come on ref!

Reece James lost the ball just outside his area and Craig Pawson blew for a foul. We were in there.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Reply #60 on: Today at 04:57:25 pm
Brooks FFS get out of town
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Reply #61 on: Today at 04:57:34 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:57:11 pm
Come on ref!

Reece James lost the ball just outside his area and Craig Pawson blew for a foul. We were in there.
I wasnt a foul.  Simple.  Not even close
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Reply #62 on: Today at 04:57:37 pm
We are being fucked over here - that was a foul on Mo in the penalty area
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Reply #63 on: Today at 04:57:54 pm
He's gone through him, he's a joke
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Reply #64 on: Today at 04:57:56 pm
Salah fouled in the box by Colwill who kneed him from the back.

No pen. The ref is having a mare.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Reply #65 on: Today at 04:58:01 pm
25 Looks like our manager has been spoken too, after a foul wasn't given on Salah.
