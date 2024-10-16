Poll

Select your winners in the following 3 matches:

Match 4: Hazell
Match 4: Nicholls
Match 5: Betty Blue
Match 5: Draex
Match 6: Samie
Match 6: Popcorn

Voting closes: Today at 08:42:30 pm

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 2  (Read 166 times)

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,951
  • JFT96
Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 2
« on: Yesterday at 08:42:30 pm »
Welcome to the world of Sly Sports where all football before 1992 does not exist.

This is a La Liga era draft, so please only judge players on their performances while playing in La Liga from 1992 to present day. Any form outside of the league, at international level or in any other eras is not relevant.

_____________________________________________________Match 4_______________________________________________________

Hazell                                      V                                           Nicholls

   

___________________________________________________Match 5_________________________________________________________

  Betty Blue                                            V                                              Draex   

   

____________________________________________________Match 6________________________________________________________

  Samie                                                   V                                           Popcorn   

   

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,461
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 2
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:23:16 pm »
Pops team is good , mine is better.
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,951
  • JFT96
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 2
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:42:50 pm »
Isn't it interesting how influenced we are by Liverpool's footballing approach. Way back when Rafa was with us 4231 was the ultimate go to in drafts. Then the 442 diamond became briefly popular while Rodgers was here, and since Klopp 433 completely took over. I'm definitely feeling like the odd one out in this side of the draw  :D

Haven't voted yet, but Draex has a made up player at CB who Ronaldo (the real one) would eat for breakfast and Beckham who wouldn't know how to press in a high tempo midfield 3. Also, all his players are arseholes and he's trying to pretend Cristiano is the only Ronaldo, so it's clear who you should vote for. We would ship 4 goals, but score 6 and win.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,673
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 2
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:46:53 am »
I mean Nicholls has to win the draft just based on the graphics the posing fucker. Well played you must show me how to do that. Aesthetically pleasing wins drafts. Better 'balanced' side too. I went BB cos Beckham's a wrong 'un and samie has surprised me with his team. It's like his homage to proper drafting before he enters the 'stripey hole.'
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,461
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 2
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:09:36 am »
BUMP
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,247
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 2
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:37:12 am »
:lmao fuck me
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,338
Re: Sly Sports La Liga draft (1992-2024) - Preliminary Round 2
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:53:52 am »
Thats what a fancy graphic gets you Hazel, personally thought you had the best midfield in the draft (after mine).
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 