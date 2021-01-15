« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October  (Read 6357 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 19th - 21st October
« Reply #480 on: Today at 07:09:34 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:08:23 pm
double jeopardy
doesn't apply if he doesn't make an attempt to play the ball he was nowhere near the ball
hahaha fuck off Arsenal  ;D
Arteta telling White to put on more sunscreen...
Iraola doing very well with these.

Providing we win tomorrow a draw wouldn't be too bad at Arsenal. They've beaten us last two times there and they've already dropped points in a few games this early. Difference is City are always winning games, too many draws kill. Any combination of 4 points from our next two games wouldn't be a disaster though it must be said. Do have to win tomorrow though as Chelsea still relatively poor.
Still time for them to fake few injuries, do a pitch side team talk, waste more time.
Damn. I watched the Mancs cos I thought they would be game for a laugh today, luckily tuned in in time for both goals :-)
Saka is resurrected...




Oh, my mistake... it's Jesus.
what a great peno that was!

Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:10:23 pm
Iraola doing very well with these.

Providing we win tomorrow a draw wouldn't be too bad at Arsenal. They've beaten us last two times there and they've already dropped points in a few games this early. Difference is City are always winning games, too many draws kill. Any combination of 4 points from our next two games wouldn't be a disaster though it must be said.

If Saliba and Saka are out.  I think we need to take advantage of that. But yeah draw isn't a bad result.
This is so, so satisfying.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:09:34 pm
doesn't apply if he doesn't make an attempt to play the ball he was nowhere near the ball

almost 99% sure they won't send the keeper off in that scenario, outside the box then it'd be different.
Well well well


Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 07:10:15 pm
Arteta telling White to put on more sunscreen...

 ;D
Thx, I didn't know they'd changed the rule  ;D
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:11:10 pm
If Saliba and Saka are out.  I think we need to take advantage of that. But yeah draw isn't a bad result.

Nah fuck that. Win our next two games and we're 7 points ahead of them and they're out of it. Won't get a better chance with the team they'll have to put out.
Reckon Arteta will say they were outplayed and deserved nothing, or whinge like normal after the match?
Hope Arsenals set piece coach enjoyed that first goal as much as I did.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:11:10 pm
If Saliba and Saka are out.  I think we need to take advantage of that. But yeah draw isn't a bad result.

But defo one of those great opportunity moments in a season though.  They arent playing that well regardless.

 
2 nil to the referee :lmao :lmao
"2-0 to the referee" is the chant.
Great result this. Arsenal will meltdown blaming the red card. Just need to win tomorrow then go to Arsenal and be patient. They will overextend and we can pick them off especially without Saliba.

Huge chance here to make our move.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:11:10 pm
If Saliba and Saka are out.  I think we need to take advantage of that. But yeah draw isn't a bad result.

It's not that a draw would be a bad result for us, I think it'd be a bad result for them. You can't afford to draw too many games and of course a defeat is even worse.

They've also beaten us the last two seasons remember, leaving us empty handed there. It'd be a welcome enough improvement for us in comparison but leaves them worse off.

I think Arsenal got 89 points last season, I just can't see them doing the same for what would essentially be three seasons straight. City are still the ones so we're hoping for a Haaland injury really, and ourselves doing what we need to do in January.
Does Saliba miss three games ?
but, but, but I thought Arsenal don't concede goals, like ever...

how are they 2 goals down???
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:15:37 pm
Does Saliba miss three games ?
One. 3 is for endangering an opponent/recklessness, I believe.
Mad that arsenal are going to lose 2 league games in a row
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:15:37 pm
Does Saliba miss three games ?

Nah just one. Three game bans are just for dangerous play and serious misconduct red cards.
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 07:17:26 pm
One. 3 is for endangering an opponent/recklessness, I believe.

Thanks.

They have us, Newcastle away and Chelsea away in PL next.
Shameless dive from Jesus there
Bite your hand off for a draw at their place.
Excellent.
Quote from: DrTobiasFunke on Today at 07:19:08 pm
Shameless dive from Jesus there
It's alright. Jesus has risen.
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 07:20:11 pm
Bite your hand off for a draw at their place.

They will.
The Arse 2-0 down and trying to walk it into the net
Wait, so since we beat B'mouth, and we're still within the first 10 games of the season, and Arsenal are about to be beaten by B'mouth, does that mean that we're better than Arsenal?

Asking for a friend...
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 07:22:26 pm
Wait, so since we beat B'mouth, and we're still within the first 10 games of the season, and Arsenal are about to be beaten by B'mouth, does that mean that we're better than Arsenal?

Asking for a friend...
I guess well find out next week :)
Ill discipline catching up to Arteta and his gang of bellends.
Usually I turn the game off straight after its done, unless its a big Liverpool win.

However, Im excited to see Arteta accept the defeat with his usual poise, grace, and dignity.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:23:15 pm
I guess well find out next week :)
indeed.
I'm inclined to worry about tomorrow first - we're usually shite after these international breaks
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 07:24:46 pm
Ill discipline catching up to Arteta and his gang of bellends.
Good look running after them. Some fast players there.
