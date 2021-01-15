double jeopardy
Iraola doing very well with these.Providing we win tomorrow a draw wouldn't be too bad at Arsenal. They've beaten us last two times there and they've already dropped points in a few games this early. Difference is City are always winning games, too many draws kill. Any combination of 4 points from our next two games wouldn't be a disaster though it must be said.
The Test is obviously right
doesn't apply if he doesn't make an attempt to play the ball he was nowhere near the ball
Arteta telling White to put on more sunscreen...
If Saliba and Saka are out. I think we need to take advantage of that. But yeah draw isn't a bad result.
Does Saliba miss three games ?
One. 3 is for endangering an opponent/recklessness, I believe.
Shameless dive from Jesus there
Bite your hand off for a draw at their place.
Wait, so since we beat B'mouth, and we're still within the first 10 games of the season, and Arsenal are about to be beaten by B'mouth, does that mean that we're better than Arsenal?Asking for a friend...
I guess well find out next week
Ill discipline catching up to Arteta and his gang of bellends.
