Spurs' team is insanely attacking. Will be more than enough to beat West Ham comfortably, but it's no wonder that they're as inconsistent as they are.



I was thinking if West Ham can get a lead and keep hitting in transition this could be Spur's manager after the Brighton disaster. You seem confident that Spurs can bounce back here? Regardless, I agree that you just can't setup as attacking as Spurs do and expect to climb up the table towards the top 4 spots.