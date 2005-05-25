Great work from the OP, thanks for the time taken to put that together!



It's been a manic month for me personally (if you have an 8 month old baby who is teething, starting nursery and picking up her first cough that strikes every time she closes her eyes to go to sleep, my advice to you RAWKite to RAWKite is do NOT try moving house at the same time) and as a result I've watched far less of us than I have since I was about 10. Regardless of league position, opponent etc I'm just thoroughly looking forward to sitting down with a beer and watching the reds play.



Chelsea have been a special opponent for us in my lifetime and not always in a good way. The highest of highs and the lowest of lows against them. I don't feel the same level of animosity towards them as I did between about 2006-2014 because they've been so consistently rubbish, but you see some of the clips of old fixtures going around and it reminds you how satisfying it is to get one over on the plastic pricks. I've been really confident playing against them since Conte left, save for a couple of fixtures under Tuchel when they caused us huge problems tactically. The 1-1 at Anfield sticks in my mind as one of those few times under Klopp where we looked genuinely lost on the pitch, being totally outplayed for large periods especially in the first half. Regardless, I don't think we ever lost to him? Which just shows the level of dominance we've achieved over them. Dominance that I didn't think I'd ever see domestically back in peak Mourinho times.



It's the start of a really testing period. Think it's important to remember that it's a new boss who is learning the league and the players he has inherited. Not saying we can't have a successful period but there will be hiccups along the way. Hopes can be sky high but expectations maybe a little lower. I'm excitedly imagining being 7 clear of Arsenal by the end of next week, with a Rodri-less City potentially playing their derbies against FC United of Manchester next season. Let's see what we can do.