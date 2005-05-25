« previous next »
Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield

Draex

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
October 18, 2024, 06:51:05 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on October 18, 2024, 04:40:14 pm
We did. Arguably our best performance of the season. But at 3-1 there was a spell where it still had that air of "we could fuck this up" which we've had much less of this year ;D

Peak Klopp football :D 85minutes of pure domination, 5 minutes of madness.
Nick110581

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
October 18, 2024, 07:24:11 pm
Mac being out would be a fucker.

Jones would have to play with Morton as back up if Endo is also out.
Peabee

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
October 18, 2024, 07:27:42 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on October 18, 2024, 06:35:22 pm
I'm his biggest fan but we ran the legs off him last year and him not being able to the things you've posted here in the last 6 weeks are part of why we faded down the stretch

We can't be a team that HAS to have certain players play in order to win matches .. every year its like the last few seasons didnt' happen for our fan base around the player rest/squad managment question

That's clearly where Al is trying to take the discussion.

If Mac is injured, or at risk of exacerbating an injury, he shouldn't play.
disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
October 18, 2024, 07:38:54 pm
Elliott should be back soon if he's doing on ball stuff. Regardless, Mac Allister and Endo sound like they'd miss one match at most so nothing too serious. Good job Curtis' missus had the baby on an international break.

I know we have the Brighton cup tie coming up where I imagine he'll make a few changes but I reckon a few squad players will get the nod against Leipzig. Likes of Quansah/Jones/Nunez etc, Bradley even and maybe Tsimikas if recovered.
spider-neil

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
October 18, 2024, 08:01:25 pm
If Mac is out, I dont know if I prefer Dom and Grav in a two with Elliott as the 10 or Jones and Grav in a two with Dom as the 10.
Eeyore

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
October 18, 2024, 08:09:56 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on October 18, 2024, 06:35:22 pm
I'm his biggest fan but we ran the legs off him last year and him not being able to the things you've posted here in the last 6 weeks are part of why we faded down the stretch

We can't be a team that HAS to have certain players play in order to win matches .. every year its like the last few seasons didnt' happen for our fan base around the player rest/squad managment question

Arguably we already have become a team that needs Macca to win games or at least significantly increase our chances of winning games. We even ended up bringing him on for the last half hour of the League Cup game against West Ham, which changed the game.

Macca has played every minute of every game so far, apart from Forrest when we unraveled after he went off. The Palace game which was probably our best performance under Slot until he went off. Plus the aforementioned West Ham game when we looked a far better team when he came on. 

He reminds me of Alonso in that he has a remarkable knack for getting those around him to pass and play better. For me, he is rapidly becoming our most important player. Gravenberch may be more eye-catching but for me, Macca is the one who improves the players around him. He has become our Rodri.
Fromola

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
October 18, 2024, 08:18:22 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on October 18, 2024, 05:35:47 pm
Mac shouldn't start this or midweek
Our plan for him can't be 'keep playing him he'll be fine' if we're serious about winning things in May

This is the issue with not strengthening the summer, you end up leaving players like Mac indespensible, but you lose either way whether you're forced to rest them in big games or run them into the ground.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
October 18, 2024, 08:43:56 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on October 18, 2024, 08:01:25 pm
If Mac is out, I dont know if I prefer Dom and Grav in a two with Elliott as the 10 or Jones and Grav in a two with Dom as the 10.

Absolutely no chance Elliott plays any part in this game
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
October 18, 2024, 09:32:15 pm
Quote from: Fromola on October 18, 2024, 08:18:22 pm
This is the issue with not strengthening the summer, you end up leaving players like Mac indespensible, but you lose either way whether you're forced to rest them in big games or run them into the ground.

Borin' 'ell.
Ghost Town

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Yesterday at 01:26:03 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 18, 2024, 05:49:36 pm
Is Elliott close ?
Yeah, he can keep a secret
RedG13

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Yesterday at 04:59:15 am
Great OP Dougle

Excited for the game
the_red_pill

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Yesterday at 09:53:39 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on October 18, 2024, 05:35:47 pm
Mac shouldn't start this or midweek
Our plan for him can't be 'keep playing him he'll be fine' if we're serious about winning things in May
Agree mate. Jones and/or even Endo(if he's okay) filling his spot next to Grav should be okay. We can also give Morton some gametime towards the end. Keep Szoboslai up ahead of them- for the mobility and to link the midfield and attack.

Playing him tomorrow may be a bad idea. It's early in the season and we need to wrap him up in cotton wool. Better be extra careful, cause a groin is a b*tch.
Rest Grav in the cup game as well- either a full rest or 60 minutes. He's been at it 100% and we need to be careful.

We're at home, we should be able to deal with this lot.

Our midfield works extremely hard this season- and Trent's not tasked with helping out this season, so we need to keep them "fresh" whenever we can.
Man... the January window can't come soon enough.
mullyred94

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Yesterday at 10:51:12 am
Grav Jones Szobo pre simple if macca doesn't play

Jones can step in for Mac
Nick110581

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Yesterday at 10:57:38 am
Mac is important to the shape and Chelsea actually have good midfielders.

Its not worth risking him if theres an underlying issue otherwise it will be another Ali situation.
kop306

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Yesterday at 11:22:10 am
looking forward to the game tomorrow

should be a 2 or 3 nil win

mo always scores against chelsea
Draex

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Yesterday at 11:22:59 am
Liverpool FC @LFC · 16m
Curtis Jones is looking to make an unforgettable week even better when the Reds meet Chelsea at Anfield

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/curtis-jones-interview-fatherhood-liverpool-v-chelsea-and-exciting-run-ahead

Congratulations to Curtis and his partner.

Wonder if he starts
jepovic

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Yesterday at 08:42:46 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:22:59 am
Liverpool FC @LFC · 16m
Curtis Jones is looking to make an unforgettable week even better when the Reds meet Chelsea at Anfield

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/curtis-jones-interview-fatherhood-liverpool-v-chelsea-and-exciting-run-ahead

Congratulations to Curtis and his partner.

Wonder if he starts
It feels like players who get their first one often have a dip in form...
Ghost Town

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Yesterday at 08:46:34 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 08:42:46 pm
It feels like players who get their first one often have a dip in form...
And on the pitch as well...
rocco

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Today at 07:13:13 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on October 18, 2024, 05:59:17 pm
He only played 66 minutes over the International break. If those that see him in training (and the medical staff) judge him to be able to play, then he should play and I'm sure he will be fine.

There was no need that play him in the second game , ridiculous call

Personally think he starts today and makes the bench on Wednesday

Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana both suspended today ,  both would have started today if not suspended
« Last Edit: Today at 07:39:59 am by rocco »
alonsoisared

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Today at 08:26:20 am
Great work from the OP, thanks for the time taken to put that together!

It's been a manic month for me personally (if you have an 8 month old baby who is teething, starting nursery and picking up her first cough that strikes every time she closes her eyes to go to sleep, my advice to you RAWKite to RAWKite is do NOT try moving house at the same time) and as a result I've watched far less of us than I have since I was about 10. Regardless of league position, opponent etc I'm just thoroughly looking forward to sitting down with a beer and watching the reds play.

Chelsea have been a special opponent for us in my lifetime and not always in a good way. The highest of highs and the lowest of lows against them. I don't feel the same level of animosity towards them as I did between about 2006-2014 because they've been so consistently rubbish, but you see some of the clips of old fixtures going around and it reminds you how satisfying it is to get one over on the plastic pricks. I've been really confident playing against them since Conte left, save for a couple of fixtures under Tuchel when they caused us huge problems tactically. The 1-1 at Anfield sticks in my mind as one of those few times under Klopp where we looked genuinely lost on the pitch, being totally outplayed for large periods especially in the first half. Regardless, I don't think we ever lost to him? Which just shows the level of dominance we've achieved over them. Dominance that I didn't think I'd ever see domestically back in peak Mourinho times.

It's the start of a really testing period. Think it's important to remember that it's a new boss who is learning the league and the players he has inherited. Not saying we can't have a successful period but there will be hiccups along the way. Hopes can be sky high but expectations maybe a little lower. I'm excitedly imagining being 7 clear of Arsenal by the end of next week, with a Rodri-less City potentially playing their derbies against FC United of Manchester next season. Let's see what we can do.
rocco

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Today at 09:01:05 am
@alonso enjoy your few beers , gut feeling we win today 3-1
JRed

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Today at 09:20:47 am
First big test of the season really. A convincing win would be nice. 3-1 sounds about right.
Ghost Town

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Today at 09:23:39 am
I'm assuming Chiesa isn't fit yet? This game last season was when Bradley really arrived. With their defence it could've been a good game for Chiesa to similarly announce himself
Higgins79

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Today at 09:40:00 am
Looks like the weather could play a part today! Might be a bit windy!
King Kenny 7

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #144 on: Today at 09:41:46 am »



Thanks Dougle for a great opening post, an enjoyable read that is appreciated.
 . . . and indeed its "Time for Bed" to your mate Zebedee, he can bounce right off!




Feeling a tad nervous today as this game gets closer, would rather not had it first out after the International break.
Could see anything happening today so its hard to predict but hopefully our crowd help us over the line.

Time for Mo to hammer them again.


YNWA

JRed

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Today at 09:44:44 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:23:39 am
I'm assuming Chiesa isn't fit yet? This game last season was when Bradley really arrived. With their defence it could've been a good game for Chiesa to similarly announce himself
Sadly, I think thats a phrase we best get used to.
JC the Messiah

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Today at 09:51:22 am
Woke up this morning with the Luis Garcia song in my head.

An omen... 🤔
Draex

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Today at 09:52:27 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:26:20 am

It's been a manic month for me personally (if you have an 8 month old baby who is teething, starting nursery and picking up her first cough that strikes every time she closes her eyes to go to sleep, my advice to you RAWKite to RAWKite is do NOT try moving house at the same time) and as a result I've watched far less of us than I have since I was about 10. Regardless of league position, opponent etc I'm just thoroughly looking forward to sitting down with a beer and watching the reds play.


In the exact same joyous period myself minus moving house.. However it does get better, liverpool winning will help ;)

If you've not already get one of these for their room

G1-tiga

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Today at 10:26:00 am
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 09:40:00 am
Looks like the weather could play a part today! Might be a bit windy!

Was just coming in to say the same! Could play a massive factor tonight if its a genuine gale.

Still, hoping our boys can do the business. Feel like we will. 3-0.
Nick110581

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Today at 10:27:31 am
Quote from: G1-tiga on Today at 10:26:00 am
Was just coming in to say the same! Could play a massive factor tonight if its a genuine gale.

Still, hoping our boys can do the business. Feel like we will. 3-0.

I posted that earlier in thread.

I did wonder if it might get called off due to safety of fans travelling.
12C

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Today at 10:48:23 am
Wet and windy already in Liverpool. Not heavy rain but very blustery.
I feel sorry for those in the upper Annie Road today. That wind will be charging over the Kop Roof and straight up the aisle. ;)
We were there for the legends game and it was bloody cold. Lets hope the reds get them up out of their seats and get them dancing in the aisles with a gale force performance.
mullyred94

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
Today at 11:23:47 am
Darwin to score 4 this time
alonsoisared

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #152 on: Today at 11:26:59 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:01:05 am
@alonso enjoy your few beers , gut feeling we win today 3-1
thanks mate!

Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:52:27 am
In the exact same joyous period myself minus moving house.. However it does get better, liverpool winning will help ;)

If you've not already get one of these for their room


congrats! Joyous is correct...also bloody difficult ;D
Online End Product

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #153 on: Today at 11:33:38 am »
Feels a big day today, with arsenal dropping and City away at wolves (they lost last year who knows ) and Chelsea looking competent. Up the reds.
Online cdav

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #154 on: Today at 11:34:51 am »
No mention in any of the buildup in the press of the cheating by these to enable their astonomical spending.

Hope we smash them all over the pitch
Online MD1990

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #155 on: Today at 11:46:29 am »
be interesting if Tsimikas starts or Robertson
dont think Robertson is that much clear as 1st choice now
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #156 on: Today at 11:48:55 am »
I think Macca starts today. Jones has previous for lighting it up in Leipzig so Id look to start him midweek.
Online KissThisGuy

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #157 on: Today at 12:00:17 pm »
Blue skies breaking out over the Mersey. Hopefully stays that way still after the game.
Online Nick110581

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #158 on: Today at 12:00:56 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 11:33:38 am
Feels a big day today, with arsenal dropping and City away at wolves (they lost last year who knows ) and Chelsea looking competent. Up the reds.

Just do our job.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #159 on: Today at 12:13:49 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 11:33:38 am
Feels a big day today, with arsenal dropping and City away at wolves (they lost last year who knows ) and Chelsea looking competent. Up the reds.
Still a long way and we can only take it one game at a time. New coach with a slightly different philosophy and it's looking good (with the potential to be better as the players become more accustomed).

Arsenal won the league in GW5 anyway. Let them deal with the pressure.
