Come on Redmen!!
I really enjoyed Billys reply thanks Dougle. Funny enough, I have a mate of over 40 years co ing to stay with us weekend. Interestingly, he was able to buy a ticket for their end from the club a couple of weeks ago so not the closed shop we have. Will show him to the turnstile and then out sing him!!
Really looking forward to this, good we seem to have no new injuries and hopefully Macca has been treated sensibly. Think we go first eleven here, only doubt for me is Diaz or Gakpo.
They have real threat going forward but seem best against high lines in broken play, will be a litmus test, that I think we pass.