Author Topic: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield  (Read 4399 times)

Offline RogerTheRed

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:49:41 am »
Come on Redmen!!
I really enjoyed Billys reply thanks Dougle. Funny enough, I have a mate of over 40 years co ing to stay with us weekend. Interestingly, he was able to buy a ticket for their end from the club a couple of weeks ago so not the closed shop we have. Will show him to the turnstile and then out sing him!!
Really looking forward to this, good we seem to have no new injuries and hopefully Macca has been treated sensibly. Think we go first eleven here, only doubt for me is Diaz or Gakpo.
They have real threat going forward but seem best against high lines in broken play, will be a litmus test, that I think we pass.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:04:42 am »
Quote from: stockdam on October 16, 2024, 10:47:54 pm
Thanks Dougle for the OP. You have put a lot of effort in and have brought us interesting insights from an opposition fan. Like you I remember McCreadie,  Harris, Osgood, Webb etc. All good players but the tackles were brutal - I remember Harris trying to break Best in two but Best ride the tackle and scored (no diving to win free kicks in those days).

As for the game. It will be a tough one as Chelsea have started the season pretty well. However we have a better balance and a better squad so I expect us to win.

My first FA Cup match was the 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea in 1966.

That Chelsea team were among the first celebs what with the Kings Road and Bonetti and Osgood being a pair of smoothies. Just checked on LFChistory and realised that both Terry Venables and George Graham played that day.

I think well have a narrow win on Sunday but if we are more clinical and take our chances it may be a bit more comfortable.
Online Draex

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:08:31 am »
Thanks Dougle.

A real challenge, win this and I might get carried away.
Online amir87

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:40:18 am »
The first game of what feels like a huge week. Get a win and it will take a bit of pressure away from the Arsenal match.

Chelsea definitely have an attack that can cause us issues and we'll have to stay tight on Palmer as most of their creativity goes through him.
Offline Chris~

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:47:40 am »
Think we'll need to score 3+ to win this
Offline Zlen

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:48:39 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:47:40 am
Think we'll need to score 3+ to win this

Not sure to be honest.
I think our defence will be on point.
Offline Chris~

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 09:57:52 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:48:39 am
Not sure to be honest.
I think our defence will be on point.
Even if our defence plays well we'll start conceding soon. We've saved 90%+ of shots on target. Eventually that goes down even if it's from a deflection or wonder goal,Chelsea will be the best attack we've faced as well. Just think they get a couple from a combination of that.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 10:09:01 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:57:52 am
Even if our defence plays well we'll start conceding soon. We've saved 90%+ of shots on target. Eventually that goes down even if it's from a deflection or wonder goal,Chelsea will be the best attack we've faced as well. Just think they get a couple from a combination of that.

We probably should have conceded more but generally our xG Against is good. Caveat that with the level of opposition we have faced.
Offline Chris~

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 10:17:00 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:09:01 am
We probably should have conceded more but generally our xG Against is good. Caveat that with the level of opposition we have faced.
Yeah it's been good. I'm not saying our defence hasn't been good, but it's not conceding the equivalent of under 15 goals in a season good. It'll be closer to 30 unless it gets even better.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 10:18:40 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:17:00 am
Yeah it's been good. I'm not saying our defence hasn't been good, but it's not conceding the equivalent of under 15 goals in a season good. It'll be closer to 30 unless it gets even better.

Probably yeah. Saying that if we concede 30 goals this season then we will go incredibly close to winning the thing.
Offline him_15

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:32:14 am »
Crush these mercenary!
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:40:33 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:18:40 am
Probably yeah. Saying that if we concede 30 goals this season then we will go incredibly close to winning the thing.

Yeah most winners have gotten around 30 goals against for the past couple of years.

Exceptions to that are 21/22 where is and City only conceded 26, and 18/19 where us and City only conceded 22 and 23 respectively which is frankly fucking staggering when you think of it
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 11:38:15 am »
As far as they go, keep Palmer quiet and I'd be very surprised if the rest clicks for them.

Defensively, I don't think they're cut out to frustrate us the way a side like Nottingham Forest can, only some teams can do that.

So we should be okay. I've not been dying to see rotation yet the way others have been but all going well we take care of business here and then can make the changes against Leizpig. That won't be the most important European game and even if we come out with a point I think it'll be a decent result. Then the first 'on paper' big test of the season against Arsenal.
Offline Spezialo

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 11:40:15 am »
3-1

think it will be quite even first half 1-1.
Offline Dougle

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 12:27:39 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 09:04:42 am
My first FA Cup match was the 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea in 1966.

That Chelsea team were among the first celebs what with the Kings Road and Bonetti and Osgood being a pair of smoothies. Just checked on LFChistory and realised that both Terry Venables and George Graham played that day.

I think well have a narrow win on Sunday but if we are more clinical and take our chances it may be a bit more comfortable.

I tip my hat to you Sir H. We would have been Cup holders that season too if I'm not mistaken ?
Thanks for the comments folks. Reckon Billy is the first Chelsea supporter to get a compliment here in many a year !
Offline SamLad

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 01:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:35:28 am
I'll tell you Sunday night...
ta. 

great to get insight like this from ppl who really understand the game.  :)
Offline slaphead

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 02:34:23 pm »
Cheers Dougle. Nice to read a view from the opposition sometimes. Cucarella out, who comes in left back then for them is it Chilwell ?  Or Colwell ?
Offline SamLad

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 02:41:12 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 02:34:23 pm
Cheers Dougle. Nice to read a view from the opposition sometimes. Cucarella out, who comes in left back then for them is it Chilwell ?  Or Colwell ?
tune in here on Sunday night, Ghost Town will let yer know.  :)
Offline joezydudek

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 02:52:37 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 02:34:23 pm
Cheers Dougle. Nice to read a view from the opposition sometimes. Cucarella out, who comes in left back then for them is it Chilwell ?  Or Colwell ?


I believe Chilwell was left out of the Chelsea 25, couldn't happen to a nicer bloke!
Veiga seems to be the back-up left-back, but wouldn't surprise me if they stuck Colwill there rather than having a fairly inexperienced player go up against Salah.
Offline slaphead

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 02:54:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:41:12 pm
tune in here on Sunday night, Ghost Town will let yer know.  :)



 :)
Online .adam

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 02:56:38 pm »
Quote from: joezydudek on Yesterday at 02:52:37 pm
I believe Chilwell was left out of the Chelsea 25, couldn't happen to a nicer bloke!

Chilwell is registered.
Online amir87

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 03:49:31 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Yesterday at 02:56:38 pm
Chilwell is registered.

Sex offender?
Offline G Richards

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 04:13:12 pm »
I think they will play Colwill at left back. Chilwell appears to be on the path out. While he is still there if they have to play him they will, but I think Colwill will be the next option after Cucurella.
Online Stevo79

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 04:19:00 pm »
I would be surprised if Colwill is left back as Fofana is also suspended so they are a CB down as well.
Offline stjohns

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 04:23:34 pm »
Quote from: joezydudek on Yesterday at 02:52:37 pm
I believe Chilwell was left out of the Chelsea 25, couldn't happen to a nicer bloke!
Veiga seems to be the back-up left-back, but wouldn't surprise me if they stuck Colwill there rather than having a fairly inexperienced player go up against Salah.



Cant see it being Veiga. His name doesnt start with C.
Offline ByrdmanLFC

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 05:17:59 pm »
Honestly, i feel like this is going to be a draw, it feels like we always draw against Chelsea. 8 out of the 9 last games against Chelsea were a draw (inside 90 min).

My guess is 1-0 to us or something like a 2-2.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 05:37:59 pm »
I thought theyd brought Chilwell back into the fold.

Brilliant OP Dougle, some great memories evoked and thanks to your friend for their input as well. Great to get opposing views on things.

Feels like a game we should win, the extra 24 hours we have this time after the Intl break could be crucial. I know they get it too but feels like the more time we have the better for us so Im viewing it as a positive.

Theyre slowly getting their act together but player for player and as a team overall were stronger. Hopefully we can show that Sunday and get this most difficult run of fixtures off to a good start.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 06:22:25 pm »
Great op , really enjoyed that.

Looking forward to this, time to step it up a level and put a marker down. Watching our midfield utterly dominate theirs will likely be a particular joy. Enzo and Caicedo only occasionally seem to rouse themselves into any kind of real effort. They are very good on paper much less so on grass.

btw just as an aside doesn't Malo Gusto mean"Bad Party"? Clearly Gusto and Chillwell should never play together then.
 

Online So Howard Philips

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 06:27:06 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 12:27:39 pm
I tip my hat to you Sir H. We would have been Cup holders that season too if I'm not mistaken ?
Thanks for the comments folks. Reckon Billy is the first Chelsea supporter to get a compliment here in many a year !

Yes we were cup holders and the 13 year old me fully expected us to repeat that success.

We still won the league but that wasnt as exciting as the whole trip to Wembley at the time.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 08:18:16 pm »
Weather conditions looks fucking awful for this.
Offline jillc

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 08:37:13 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:18:16 pm
Weather conditions looks fucking awful for this.

A defender's nightmare.
Online JC the Messiah

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 08:50:18 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 05:17:59 pm
Honestly, i feel like this is going to be a draw, it feels like we always draw against Chelsea. 8 out of the 9 last games against Chelsea were a draw (inside 90 min).

My guess is 1-0 to us or something like a 2-2.

Slot's Liverpool doesn't do draws.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 11:25:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:41:12 pm
tune in here on Sunday night, Ghost Town will let yer know.  :)
I'll pop it in my diary ;)
Online Ghost Town

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 11:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 06:22:25 pm
btw just as an aside doesn't Malo Gusto mean"Bad Party"?
 
This comment is in bad taste



;)
Offline scalatore

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #74 on: Yesterday at 11:44:24 pm »
Really great OP. Thanks for all the work that must've taken!


These have righted the ship, at least to some extent, but there's not an area on or off the pitch where they're better than us. They usually get up for a big game, I still see us winning though. Three points please...
Offline 12C

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #75 on: Today at 09:04:28 am »
Great OP Dougie. Interesting to see how you came to end up following the mighty red men. Going to be interesting given the weather on Sunday, the international break etc.
Im old enough to recall seeing Mickey Droy running round after Toshack leaving big holes for Keegan to run into.
Such was Big Mickeys tactical nouse, that after Keegan had destroyed them, he boasted that Toshack never got a kick of the ball.
Chelsea always hated playing outside London, along with Spurs for that matter, and West Ham too. All changed once the money was poured in by the Russian
Online The Final Third

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #76 on: Today at 09:16:10 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5Qd2HDeVK7M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5Qd2HDeVK7M</a>
Online smutchin

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #77 on: Today at 09:22:50 am »
Love this early press conference thing. Makes it feel like were ahead of the game in some way.  ;D

Looking forward to the match, should be a very interesting test of where we are right now given Chelseas surprisingly strong start to the season.

Great op, thanks, Dougie - despite the excessive number of words...  ;D (Has that clown fucked off now? Good.)
Online amir87

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #78 on: Today at 09:33:58 am »
Can't watch the press conference right now. Did he give any news on who's available/unavailable?
Online The Final Third

Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #79 on: Today at 09:37:05 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:33:58 am
Can't watch the press conference right now. Did he give any news on who's available/unavailable?

No definite outs apart from Alisson, Harvey... Squad's being assessed at training session today.
