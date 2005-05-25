As far as they go, keep Palmer quiet and I'd be very surprised if the rest clicks for them.



Defensively, I don't think they're cut out to frustrate us the way a side like Nottingham Forest can, only some teams can do that.



So we should be okay. I've not been dying to see rotation yet the way others have been but all going well we take care of business here and then can make the changes against Leizpig. That won't be the most important European game and even if we come out with a point I think it'll be a decent result. Then the first 'on paper' big test of the season against Arsenal.