

Liverpool V Chelsea



EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield



Referees; To be announced.



Hi folks,



Next up is a home game against Chelsea.



The reason I chose this game is the international break from football which gives me space to write and some degree of poetic license. So forgive me my wanderings. I ended up contacting an old mate of mine who is a lifelong Chelsea supporter and asking him for a few thoughts as well. Gonna skip the really obvious stuff about them and us and keep it light. Hope you all enjoy.



The Past



Probably the safest thing to say about the EPL Chelsea model is that they are (and have been) diametrically opposite to us. Just for the craic, get out a piece of paper and a pen and jot down as many Chelsea managers you can remember during Jurgans tenure here. Answer at the bottom of the preview.



Anyway, the biggest change of late has been behind the scenes. Romans  financial gravy train adventure" got torpedoed by his supposed association with Putin. Yet more financial fiddling and the club has ended up with Todds gang. To a mildly curious observer they seem have misplaced that ice-cold killer mentality. Theyre back in the pack. The days of remorseless winning are, hopefully, over. It doesnt feel the same. They win every transfer window but what was ruthless now seems a bit chaotic.



My "relationship with them has had a few different phases. I grew up in Ireland and football became a passion for me from around 1970. It was black and white tv mysticism for us at that time. One of the first games I have strong memories of was the 1970 Cup Final between Leeds and Chelsea (which went to a replay). Osgood, Hutchinson, Chopper Harris, Bonetti, Webb, Lorimer, Grey, Bremner, Giles, Clarke, Charlton, Hunter, Sprake, I remember all these guys. Me and my mates we all picked teams around then and lots of my gang went for Chelsea. They were innocent times for us. Some people liked blue and everyone liked a winner I guess.



As a tribe we all emigrated to London in the mid-80s and started to go to games around the city. My first experience of Stamford Bridge was a cup game there where we won 2-1. Unfortunately a Chelsea supporting mate of mine insisted we go to the Shed End. It was a bad move on my part and it was only through luck and badly aimed punches and kicks that I got out there in one piece without a bunch of celery up my arse.



One of the reasons I am bringing these times up is that I rang another of those lifelong Chelsea supporting mates of mine, Billy, this morning and asked him to answer a few questions about his view as to how they are getting along. It turns out I was at his first Chelsea game, ( more later). They were different times, the 80s. Just rock up at any ground and buy a ticket on the day and in you went. The only ground I ever ran into trouble at was Stamford Bridge !



They were good times on the whole and weve all stayed mates through the decades. Football has always been something that has brought us together. Not living in England anymore put a safe distance and some perspective when José and Rafa battled it out, brewing up that heated rivalry on the pitch and terraces.



My Favourite Chelsea games, (until last seasons Wembley win), were that series of epic European clashes. Those second legs at Anfield stand out for obvious reasons. The goal, that miss by Gudjohnsson, the penalties, Rafa in Buddha posture and most of all the crowd, the fury and the release.



The Present



Have we had an easy ride so far ? Actually I dont think so for a variety of reasons. We lost Jurgan and his team. We had a broken pre-season with a new Sporting Director and a whole new management team to integrate. Not to be underestimated that.

We have struggled in past seasons to beat the bottom feeders. All of Ipswich, Wolves, Brentford, Palace, Utd, Bmouth and Forest had pretty much full squads, time to prepare and were full of gas at that stage.

Already we had had 3 midweek games to both wear us out and give the above teams time to prepare and throw in an international break which is both an energy drain, and rhythm breaker. So, no, not easy.



Now we move into a run of games against better opposition. Im good with that. Chelsea are free scoring (thats about all I know about them), likewise Arsenal to follow, then Brighton and Villa at home. All bar Brighton have European commitments too. My view is they are all teams who will come out to play and I think that will suit the Reds. No easy games but Id take us as favourites in all these games bar Arsenal. Which is why we need to beat Chelsea, to go into the Arsenal game ahead of them.





So to Billy and his Blues views.



What do you make of this seasons Chelsea and their manager so far?



I was pretty underwhelmed when Maresca was appointed. I hadn't payed much attention to Leicester's season so didn't know much about him.



I like what I've seen so far. He's been pretty decisive in selecting a core squad and excluding those that he didn't see getting game time, most notably Chilwell.



That has worked pretty well for him. Since the first game against Man City, the first 11 has been fairly settled and they're playing well, although they haven't had hugely challenging opposition.



They're exciting going forward but can still be a bit flaky at the back.



Still a work in progress but it does feel like he knows what he's doing.





What are your expectations now for the season ?



Hard to say. This game will tell a lot. Top 6 anyway and possibly top 4.





Who have been the stand out players so far ?



Palmer is the obvious outstanding talent. He's an absolute joy to watch. Beautiful left foot, good pace, intelligent. Probably a better environment for him than Man City where he'd have the spontaneity drilled out of him.



Madueke is a real handful on the right. Still raw but always willing to take defenders on and a real goal threat.





Any injuries / suspensions for this game ?



The big injury is still Reese James and there doesn't seem to be any date for a return. Gusto is a decent enough replacement but not at the same level.



Fofana and Cucurella are both suspended.





How will Chelsea set up ?



Most likely 4-2-3-1





Whats your prediction ?



A score draw would do very nicely!





Any thoughts on the whole "spend like theres no tomorrow gambit by Chelseas owners ?



It's hard to fathom. Splashing money on building a huge (42 man?) squad that the manager obviously doesn't want doesn't seem to make sense.

Most of the signings have been given 7 or 8 year contracts, and Palmer's contract was recently extended to 10 years.

There's definitely an element of getting around FFP with this, but that wouldn't apply with Palmer's extension, so it also seems to be a policy.

That's all well and good if your recruitment is up to scratch, but there seem to be some recent additions on long contracts that they already want to get rid of.

To be fair, they seem to have managed to keep wages down but I still wouldn't be surprised if they ended up with another Winston Bogarde on their hands.



They've been offloading academy players to beat the band as money made there is pure profit in FFP terms so helps them to balance the books.

Maresca complained that the Premier League should change the financial rules so that clubs like Chelsea don't have to sell academy players.

Might be a better bet to stop spending so much money building a swollen squad and rely more on the academy players.



Any particular memories of your first game at The Bridge ?



First game at the Bridge was with you. You'd been there the previous year with Marcus in the Shed and just about got out alive, so you refused to go anywhere but the away end. I went along with you so I ended up at my first home game surrounded by Liverpool fans !



They sussed me out fairly quickly but never got any hassle.



Favourite game, memory, team ?



Favourite team was any with Zola in it. I just loved watching him. An absolute genius and he joy he got from playing was obvious.

When we were in Sardinia last year I dragged my teenage son along on a pilgrimage to his home town. Turns out we'd only missed him by a couple if days. They'd unveiled a huge mural of him and he'd been there for it.



Favourite game againat Liverpool was probably the cup game in 1997 at home. 2-0 down at half time and it could have been more. We weren't at the races at all.

Hughes came on for the second half and scored immediately, followed by a beauty from Zola and two from Vialli. We went on to win the cup that year.



Cheers Billy.



The Match



The table looks good. I had little expectation at the start of the season and personally am enjoying the games as they come. No big pressure. Were top, 4 points ahead of a resurgent (?) Chelsea. Both teams have tripped up against Forest at home. Our failure was post the last international break so one obvious question is who is going to start for us in this game ?



Last time Slot stuck on a jet-lagged Macca and collectively it was a below par performance. This time Argentina only semi-flogged him but I wonder will Slot look to use fresher players this time? Curtis hasnt played much footie and looked good of late. Darwin hasnt had much game time and must be gagging for a start. Kelleher will obviously play, (hopefully with his occasional rick out of the way now). Gakpo has really impressed of late. I assumed Virgil would play every minute as usual for Ronnie but happily for us he got a red first game so hes had the week off. Mo even got a night off. It looks like we got through this last fortnight minus injuries but Arne will have to see whos fit and firing.



Our recent league record against Chelsea is littered with drawn games. Weve won 7, lost 3 and drawn 10 of the last 20 league games against them. Add in three 0-0 domestic finals and one drawn Super Cup final and the picture is clear as mud. Both teams have new managers and styles this season. Chelsea are the top scorers and weve the best defence so far. So how will it go ? I think its going to be a hectic rollercoaster of a game, in part due to Chelseass strength (attack) and also the coming back from International footie and travel. It wont be 0-0.



The Quiz



(And the answer is in Jurgans time Chelsea have seen 9 contracted managers come and (all) go. Mourinho, Hiddink, Conté, Sarri, Lampard, Tuchel, Potter, Lampard again and Pochettino.)