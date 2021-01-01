« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield  (Read 443 times)

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,264
Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« on: Today at 11:37:41 am »

                                                                                                Liverpool V Chelsea

                                                                            EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield

Referees; To be announced.

Hi folks,

Next up is a home game against Chelsea.

The reason I chose this game is the international break from football which gives me space to write and some degree of poetic license. So forgive me my wanderings. I ended up contacting an old mate of mine who is a lifelong Chelsea supporter and asking him for a few thoughts as well. Gonna skip the really obvious stuff about them and us and keep it light. Hope you all enjoy.

The Past

Probably the safest thing to say about the EPL Chelsea model is that they are (and have been) diametrically opposite to us. Just for the craic, get out a piece of paper and a pen and jot down as many Chelsea managers you can remember during Jurgans tenure here. Answer at the bottom of the preview.

Anyway, the biggest change of late has been behind the scenes. Romans  financial gravy train adventure"  got torpedoed by his supposed association with Putin. Yet more financial fiddling and the club has ended up with Todds gang. To a mildly curious observer they seem have misplaced that ice-cold killer mentality. Theyre back in the pack. The days of remorseless winning are, hopefully, over. It doesnt feel the same. They win every transfer window but what was ruthless now seems a bit chaotic.

My "relationship with them has had a few different phases. I grew up in Ireland and football became a passion for me from around 1970. It was black and white tv mysticism for us at that time. One of the first games I have strong memories of was the 1970 Cup Final between Leeds and Chelsea (which went to a replay). Osgood, Hutchinson, Chopper Harris, Bonetti, Webb, Lorimer, Grey, Bremner, Giles, Clarke, Charlton, Hunter, Sprake, I remember all these guys. Me and my mates we all picked teams around then and lots of my gang went for Chelsea. They were innocent times for us. Some people liked blue and everyone liked a winner I guess.

As a tribe we all emigrated to London in the mid-80s and started to go to games around the city. My first experience of Stamford Bridge was a cup game there where we won 2-1. Unfortunately a Chelsea supporting mate of mine insisted we go to the Shed End. It was a bad move on my part and it was only through luck and badly aimed punches and kicks that I got out there in one piece without a bunch of celery up my arse.

One of the reasons I am bringing these times up is that I rang another of those lifelong Chelsea supporting mates of mine, Billy, this morning and asked him to answer a few questions about his view as to how they are getting along. It turns out I was at his first Chelsea game, ( more later). They were different times, the 80s. Just rock up at any ground and buy a ticket on the day and in you went. The only ground I ever ran into trouble at was Stamford Bridge !

They were good times on the whole and weve all stayed mates through the decades. Football has always been something that has brought us together. Not living in England anymore put a safe distance and some perspective when José  and Rafa battled it out, brewing up that heated rivalry on the pitch and terraces.

My Favourite Chelsea games, (until last seasons Wembley win), were that series of epic European clashes. Those second legs at Anfield stand out for obvious reasons. The goal, that miss by Gudjohnsson, the penalties, Rafa in Buddha posture and most of all the crowd, the fury and the release.

The Present

Have we had an easy ride so far ? Actually I dont think so for a variety of reasons. We lost Jurgan and his team. We had a broken pre-season with a new Sporting Director and a whole new management team to integrate. Not to be underestimated that.
We have struggled in past seasons to beat the bottom feeders. All of Ipswich, Wolves, Brentford, Palace, Utd, Bmouth and Forest had pretty much full squads, time to prepare and were full of gas at that stage.
Already we had had 3 midweek games to both wear us out and give the above teams time to prepare and throw in an international break which is both an energy drain, and rhythm breaker. So, no, not easy.

Now we move into a run of games against better opposition. Im good with that. Chelsea are free scoring (thats about all I know about them), likewise Arsenal to follow, then Brighton and Villa at home. All bar Brighton have European commitments too. My view is they are all teams who will come out to play and I think that will suit the Reds. No easy games but Id take us as favourites in all these games bar Arsenal. Which is why we need to beat Chelsea, to go into the Arsenal game ahead of them.


So to Billy and his Blues views.

What do you make of this seasons Chelsea and their manager so far?

I was pretty underwhelmed when Maresca was appointed. I hadn't payed much attention to Leicester's season so didn't know much about him.

I like what I've seen so far. He's been pretty decisive in selecting a core squad and excluding those that he didn't see getting game time, most notably Chilwell.

That has worked pretty well for him. Since the first game against Man City, the first 11 has been fairly settled and they're playing well, although they haven't had hugely challenging opposition.

They're exciting going forward but can still be a bit flaky at the back.

Still a work in progress but it does feel like he knows what he's doing.


What are your expectations now for the season ?

Hard to say. This game will tell a lot. Top 6 anyway and possibly top 4.


Who have been the stand out players so far ?

Palmer is the obvious outstanding talent. He's an absolute joy to watch. Beautiful left foot, good pace, intelligent. Probably a better environment for him than Man City where he'd have the spontaneity drilled out of him.

Madueke is a real handful on the right. Still raw but always willing to take defenders on and a real goal threat.


Any injuries / suspensions for this game ?

The big injury is still Reese James and there doesn't seem to be any date for a return. Gusto is a decent enough replacement but not at the same level.

Fofana and Cucurella are both suspended.


How will Chelsea set up ?

Most likely 4-2-3-1


Whats your prediction ?

A score draw would do very nicely!


Any thoughts on the whole "spend like theres no tomorrow gambit by Chelseas owners ?

It's hard to fathom. Splashing money on building a huge (42 man?) squad that the manager obviously doesn't want doesn't seem to make sense.
Most of the signings have been given 7 or 8 year contracts, and Palmer's contract was recently extended to 10 years.
There's definitely an element of getting around FFP with this, but that wouldn't apply with Palmer's extension, so it also seems to be a policy.
That's all well and good if your recruitment is up to scratch, but there seem to be some recent additions on long contracts that they already want to get rid of.
To be fair, they seem to have managed to keep wages down but I still wouldn't be surprised if they ended up with another Winston Bogarde on their hands.

They've been offloading academy players to beat the band as money made there is pure profit in FFP terms so helps them to balance the books.
Maresca complained that the Premier League should change the financial rules so that clubs like Chelsea don't have to sell academy players.
Might be a better bet to stop spending so much money building a swollen squad and rely more on the academy players.

Any particular memories of your first game at The Bridge ?

First game at the Bridge was with you. You'd been there the previous year with Marcus in the Shed and just about got out alive, so you refused to go anywhere but the away end. I went along with you so I ended up at my first home game surrounded by Liverpool fans !

They sussed me out fairly quickly but never got any hassle.

Favourite game, memory, team ?

Favourite team was any with Zola in it. I just loved watching him. An absolute genius and he joy he got from playing was obvious.
When we were in Sardinia last year I dragged my teenage son along on a pilgrimage to his home town. Turns out we'd only missed him by a couple if days. They'd unveiled a huge mural of him and he'd been there for it.

Favourite game againat Liverpool was probably the cup game in 1997 at home. 2-0 down at half time and it could have been more. We weren't at the races at all.
Hughes came on for the second half and scored immediately, followed by a beauty from Zola and two from Vialli. We went on to win the cup that year.

Cheers Billy.

The Match
 
The table looks good. I had little expectation at the start of the season and personally am enjoying the games as they come. No big pressure. Were top, 4 points ahead of a resurgent (?) Chelsea. Both teams have tripped up against Forest at home. Our failure was post the last international break so one obvious question is who is going to start for us in this game ?

Last time Slot stuck on a jet-lagged Macca and collectively it was a below par performance. This time Argentina only semi-flogged him but I wonder will Slot look to use fresher players this time? Curtis hasnt played much footie and looked good of late. Darwin hasnt had much game time and must be gagging for a start. Kelleher will obviously play, (hopefully with his occasional rick out of the way now). Gakpo has really impressed of late. I assumed Virgil would play every minute as usual for Ronnie but happily for us he got a red first game so hes had the week off. Mo even got a night off. It looks like we got through this last fortnight minus injuries but Arne will have to see whos fit and firing.

Our recent league record against Chelsea is littered with drawn games. Weve won 7, lost 3 and drawn 10 of the last 20 league games against them. Add in three 0-0 domestic finals and one drawn Super Cup final and the picture is clear as mud. Both teams have new managers and styles this season. Chelsea are the top scorers and weve the best defence so far. So how will it go ? I think its going to be a hectic rollercoaster of a game, in part due to Chelseass strength (attack) and also the coming back from International footie and travel. It wont be 0-0.

The Quiz

(And the answer is  in Jurgans time Chelsea have seen 9 contracted managers come and (all) go. Mourinho, Hiddink, Conté, Sarri, Lampard, Tuchel, Potter, Lampard again and Pochettino.)
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,704
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:18:55 pm »
I'm bored so did this, First 11 international minutes

Kelleher 180
Trent 180
Virg 79
Konate 180
Robbo 180
Mac 66
Dom 180
Grav 154
Mo 89
Jota 88
Diaz 154

No injuries reported but goals for Dom, Trent and Diaz. Konate becoming a fixture in the French national team reflecting his progress this season. Mo back early but seems precautionary, all players will be back at least by today so as satisfactory international break as we can expect these days.

Players perhaps most at risk of rotation Dom and Robbo considering their in game energy levels and that they played full games.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,655
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:32:30 pm »
Referee: John Brooks. Assistants: Simon Bennett, Darren Cann. Fourth official: Craig Pawson. VAR: Michael Oliver. Assistant VAR: Stuart Burt.

I think this is going to be a tough one. No doubt Chelsea have played well recently and we struggled after the last international break, hopefully the extra day helps use with rhythm a bit more
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:38:09 pm »
They have some threats going forward but can't defend so should be winning this with a bit to spare, think we'll look great here.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,413
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:08:13 pm »
Was the Forest defeat after the international break? I think it was the high of United during the last break and then crashing back to earth with that Forest game?

That is in my head a little bit. I am glad it's something of a big home game - extra days rest for those away and more time with the manager. And hopefully a good atmosphere will have them charged.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,655
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:17:11 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 01:08:13 pm
Was the Forest defeat after the international break? I think it was the high of United during the last break and then crashing back to earth with that Forest game?

That is in my head a little bit. I am glad it's something of a big home game - extra days rest for those away and more time with the manager. And hopefully a good atmosphere will have them charged.

Yep Forest was the Saturday after the September international break
Logged

Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:25:32 pm »
Full strength here, then rest if needed on Wednesday. Cannot let the momentum drop.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline StephP

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 60
  • https://youtu.be/ZAErD8xzjCM
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:28:05 pm »
IMO, the pre-game threads are way, way, waaay  too f. long.

ps The above is a sentence reflecting a general and long-lasting sentiment that is unrelated to this thread, which was not read

pps I think that "Less is more" is an English expression or saying.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:33:04 pm by StephP »
Logged
A ball-juice entertainer.

https://youtu.be/wfVQAsvbke8
https://youtu.be/Z4RCK8LAFM0
https://youtu.be/p2cQSPRTdhg
https://youtu.be/Ic5vxw3eijY

Black Lives Matter.

What does the word Ireland mean?

Is that an English word?

What language do you speak?

What do the words of your language mean? And why do they mean that what they mean? Do you know?

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:42:45 pm »
Nice preview, tyvm.

Three points please you red men! I dont expect a great performance after the break, and I do expect Chelsea to be dangerous. So we will have to dig deep. 2-1 Liverpool.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,597
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:07:26 pm »
Quote from: StephP on Today at 01:28:05 pm
IMO, the pre-game threads are way, way, waaay  too f. long.

ps The above is a sentence reflecting a general and long-lasting sentiment that is unrelated to this thread, which was not read

pps I think that "Less is more" is an English expression or saying.
IMO If you dont like it dont fuckin read it. Its a forum on the internet the choice is yours.

The writers of these do it in their own spare time and the majority appreciate the effort and find them informative/interesting or just a way to start a thread about the upcoming match.

Your opinion on this matter is unwarranted and unnecessary certainly in the way youve raised it. I suggest you dont bother with the pre match threads if you dont like them.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,147
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:20:51 pm »
Quote from: StephP on Today at 01:28:05 pm
IMO, the pre-game threads are way, way, waaay  too f. long.

ps The above is a sentence reflecting a general and long-lasting sentiment that is unrelated to this thread, which was not read

pps I think that "Less is more" is an English expression or saying.

What a strange thing to say, aside from anything else, it's just rude.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,226
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:24:06 pm »
Cracking OP thanks. And almost a return of Spyin Kop!
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,655
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:24:06 pm
Cracking OP thanks. And almost a return of Spyin Kop!

Yeah I really enjoyed it and it was good to get the opinion of an opposition fan. Did that used to happen regularly?
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,050
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool V Chelsea, EPL, Sunday October 20th, 4.30pm, Anfield
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:31:44 pm »
Quote from: StephP on Today at 01:28:05 pm
IMO, the pre-game threads are way, way, waaay  too f. long.

ps The above is a sentence reflecting a general and long-lasting sentiment that is unrelated to this thread, which was not read

pps I think that "Less is more" is an English expression or saying.

Being contrarian again?

As said these threads are authored by volunteers who take the time and trouble to put together an interesting take on forthcoming matches.

If its too much trouble dont read them.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 