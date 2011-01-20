« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?  (Read 713 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,018
  • Asterisks baby!
The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« on: October 11, 2024, 09:49:43 am »
Go!



Mine:


- Cat Videos*


*And dog videos too.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,385
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #1 on: October 11, 2024, 10:18:40 am »
Anything to do with planes, especially Spitfires
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #2 on: October 11, 2024, 02:30:40 pm »
It improves the ability to work and travel abroad
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,385
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #3 on: October 11, 2024, 02:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 11, 2024, 02:30:40 pm
It improves the ability to work and travel abroad

Then Brexit takes it away.........

It does though, I've had my then boss ring me from Orlando to walk me through a monthly process he used to run - long since automated and I was constantly communicating from Berlin while I was helping with the new software installation when we had a German Franchise and I was over there.

When we had our American Rental Business, the time difference to Denver was ace, we could do software releases to their servers during the morning and check them while they were still in bed.

One of our DBA's has a place in Turkey, he works from there about once a month.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #4 on: October 11, 2024, 02:50:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 11, 2024, 02:45:24 pm
Then Brexit takes it away.........

It does though, I've had my then boss ring me from Orlando to walk me through a monthly process he used to run - long since automated and I was constantly communicating from Berlin while I was helping with the new software installation when we had a German Franchise and I was over there.

When we had our American Rental Business, the time difference to Denver was ace, we could do software releases to their servers during the morning and check them while they were still in bed.

One of our DBA's has a place in Turkey, he works from there about once a month.

When I wanted to look for work overseas my interviews were on skype, I then used the internet to look at what country would suit me best from the offers I had.


« Last Edit: October 11, 2024, 02:54:23 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,307
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #5 on: October 12, 2024, 01:40:12 am »
Being able to share music

Every other use is a waste

Who the fuck cares what you think
Why do you care what I think?
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,221
  • Never Forget
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #6 on: October 12, 2024, 02:09:08 am »
Left England in 96 to live abroad. Allows me to keep in touch with friends and family.
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #7 on: October 12, 2024, 02:25:08 am »
Andys threads on rawk
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,466
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #8 on: October 13, 2024, 10:59:43 am »
Wikipedia.
Instructional videos - specifically for cooking and DIY.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,305
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #9 on: October 13, 2024, 01:42:48 pm »
Arguing with complete strangers online.
You can't beat it.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,018
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #10 on: October 13, 2024, 01:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 13, 2024, 01:42:48 pm
Arguing with complete strangers online.
You can't beat it.


Oh yes you can!
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,319
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #11 on: October 13, 2024, 01:58:02 pm »
Supporting people in vulnerable situations

Learning new skills, which encourage you to try new hobbies

Watching a range of videos which other people make for your enjoyment, horror or simply to educate you on things you weren't aware of.

Videos which allow you to reminisce.

Joining a group of people to keep in touch with, love What's app for that.

Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,305
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #12 on: October 13, 2024, 01:58:20 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on October 13, 2024, 01:49:16 pm
Oh yes you can!
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xpAvcGcEc0k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xpAvcGcEc0k</a>
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,018
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #13 on: October 13, 2024, 02:01:49 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 13, 2024, 01:58:20 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xpAvcGcEc0k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xpAvcGcEc0k</a>

:D
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #14 on: October 13, 2024, 02:04:38 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October 13, 2024, 01:58:02 pm
Supporting people in vulnerable situations

I can think of online therapy, what else Jill


Its great for wheelchair users.  Yoy can go onto websites to check accessibility of buildings
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,319
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #15 on: October 13, 2024, 02:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 13, 2024, 02:04:38 pm
I can think of online therapy, what else Jill


Its great for wheelchair users.  Yoy can go onto websites to check accessibility of buildings

Supporting people in difficult situations. One of the people I follow via twitter, lives in the Ukraine and she basically has thousands of followers who give her emotional support for what she's going through. I was also in touch recently with a youngster who was missing their mother who'd just died. The point is you can make a difference to someone going through a tough time, especially as sometimes people feel they cannot speak to those close to them, for whatever reason. A kind word can make a difference to someone who needs it.  :)
« Last Edit: October 13, 2024, 02:19:22 pm by jillc »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #16 on: October 13, 2024, 02:27:14 pm »
Connecting with family all around the world and meeting Paul 🤗
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #17 on: October 13, 2024, 02:28:40 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October 13, 2024, 02:11:43 pm
Supporting people in difficult situations. One of the people I follow via twitter, lives in the Ukraine and she basically has thousands of followers who give her emotional support for what she's going through. I was also in touch recently with a youngster who was missing their mother who'd just died. The point is you can make a difference to someone going through a tough time, especially as sometimes people feel they cannot speak to those close to them, for whatever reason. A kind word can make a difference to someone who needs it.  :)

thats excellent
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #18 on: October 13, 2024, 02:29:35 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October 13, 2024, 02:27:14 pm
Connecting with family all around the world and meeting Paul 🤗

internet dating, especially now the younger generations are not going to pubs n stuff
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,305
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #19 on: October 13, 2024, 02:37:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 13, 2024, 02:29:35 pm
internet dating, especially now the younger generations are not going to pubs n stuff
I know a lot of older people who are not bothering with most pubs nowadays.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #20 on: October 13, 2024, 02:40:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 13, 2024, 02:37:45 pm
I know a lot of older people who are not bothering with most pubs nowadays.

are they on plenty of fish though, thats the question?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,319
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #21 on: October 13, 2024, 02:40:16 pm »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,260
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #22 on: October 13, 2024, 06:05:06 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October 13, 2024, 01:58:02 pm
Joining a group of people to keep in touch with, love What's app for that.
It amazes me that WhatsApp is free.
If I'd have been offered it for £1/week years ago I'd have subscribed easily.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,206
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #23 on: October 13, 2024, 06:07:01 pm »
Quote from: John C on October 13, 2024, 06:05:06 pm
It amazes me that WhatsApp is free.
If I'd have been offered it for £1/week years ago I'd have subscribed easily.

Maybe the owners are biting their time before blackmailing nearly everyone who uses it when the time is right.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,260
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #24 on: October 13, 2024, 06:49:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 13, 2024, 06:07:01 pm
Maybe the owners are biting their time before blackmailing nearly everyone who uses it when the time is right.
We'll all be well bitten mate.
I was in Malaga earlier in the year and eulogised over a huge super-yacht. The owner was the co-inventor of whatsApp.
Google Moonrise, fucking amazing Nick.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #25 on: October 13, 2024, 07:02:34 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 13, 2024, 02:29:35 pm
internet dating, especially now the younger generations are not going to pubs n stuff

They go to pubg instead.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #26 on: October 13, 2024, 07:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 13, 2024, 02:29:35 pm
internet dating, especially now the younger generations are not going to pubs n stuff

It wasn't a dating site, it was actually one of the very first mobile phone forums.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #27 on: October 13, 2024, 07:45:57 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on October 13, 2024, 07:02:34 pm
They go to pubg instead.

Another thats gone completely over my head
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #28 on: October 14, 2024, 03:11:26 am »
The ability critique a pair of football socks that don't even exist yet.

Oh, and cats.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,018
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #29 on: October 14, 2024, 08:19:51 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 14, 2024, 03:11:26 am
The ability critique a pair of football socks that don't even exist yet.

Oh, and cats.



Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,385
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:13:16 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October 13, 2024, 07:16:22 pm
It wasn't a dating site, it was actually one of the very first mobile phone forums.

Its because of this bloody site I ended up meeting my missus :no
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #31 on: Today at 04:49:53 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 