The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?

The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« on: October 11, 2024, 09:49:43 am »
Go!



Mine:


- Cat Videos*


*And dog videos too.
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #1 on: October 11, 2024, 10:18:40 am »
Anything to do with planes, especially Spitfires
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #2 on: October 11, 2024, 02:30:40 pm »
It improves the ability to work and travel abroad
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #3 on: October 11, 2024, 02:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 11, 2024, 02:30:40 pm
It improves the ability to work and travel abroad

Then Brexit takes it away.........

It does though, I've had my then boss ring me from Orlando to walk me through a monthly process he used to run - long since automated and I was constantly communicating from Berlin while I was helping with the new software installation when we had a German Franchise and I was over there.

When we had our American Rental Business, the time difference to Denver was ace, we could do software releases to their servers during the morning and check them while they were still in bed.

One of our DBA's has a place in Turkey, he works from there about once a month.
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #4 on: October 11, 2024, 02:50:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 11, 2024, 02:45:24 pm
Then Brexit takes it away.........

It does though, I've had my then boss ring me from Orlando to walk me through a monthly process he used to run - long since automated and I was constantly communicating from Berlin while I was helping with the new software installation when we had a German Franchise and I was over there.

When we had our American Rental Business, the time difference to Denver was ace, we could do software releases to their servers during the morning and check them while they were still in bed.

One of our DBA's has a place in Turkey, he works from there about once a month.

When I wanted to look for work overseas my interviews were on skype, I then used the internet to look at what country would suit me best from the offers I had.


Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:40:12 am »
Being able to share music

Every other use is a waste

Who the fuck cares what you think
Why do you care what I think?
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:09:08 am »
Left England in 96 to live abroad. Allows me to keep in touch with friends and family.
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:25:08 am »
Andys threads on rawk
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:59:43 am »
Wikipedia.
Instructional videos - specifically for cooking and DIY.
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:42:48 pm »
Arguing with complete strangers online.
You can't beat it.
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:42:48 pm
Arguing with complete strangers online.
You can't beat it.


Oh yes you can!
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:58:02 pm »
Supporting people in vulnerable situations

Learning new skills, which encourage you to try new hobbies

Watching a range of videos which other people make for your enjoyment, horror or simply to educate you on things you weren't aware of.

Videos which allow you to reminisce.

Joining a group of people to keep in touch with, love What's app for that.

Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:58:20 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:49:16 pm
Oh yes you can!
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xpAvcGcEc0k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xpAvcGcEc0k</a>
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:01:49 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:58:20 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xpAvcGcEc0k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xpAvcGcEc0k</a>

:D
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:04:38 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:58:02 pm
Supporting people in vulnerable situations

I can think of online therapy, what else Jill


Its great for wheelchair users.  Yoy can go onto websites to check accessibility of buildings
Re: The best thing about the Internet and global instant communication?
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:04:38 pm
I can think of online therapy, what else Jill


Its great for wheelchair users.  Yoy can go onto websites to check accessibility of buildings

Supporting people in difficult situations. One of the people I follow via twitter, lives in the Ukraine and she basically has thousands of followers who give her emotional support for what she's going through. I was also in touch recently with a youngster who was missing their mother who'd just died. The point is you can make a difference to someone going through a tough time, especially as sometimes people feel they cannot speak to those close to them, for whatever reason. A kind word can make a difference to someone who needs it.  :)
