Loved Peter Cormack as a key member of Shanks team, the Derby winner, but always seemed to have a cultured knack of hitting or heading a back pass to Clem over the bodies of at least two or three of the opposition attackers!. At first youd panic, then realise he knew what he was doing. RIP Peter, another of our legends gone to meet Shanks in heaven.



Trademark Cormack, seem to remember he headed back to Clemo from a corner. Scary but as you say he knew what he was doing. After Thomo my favorite player from that era. RIP Peter, go and make your peace with Shanks.