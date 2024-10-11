« previous next »
Author Topic: R.I.P. Peter Cormack  (Read 1903 times)

Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #40 on: October 11, 2024, 07:59:36 pm »
Very sad news, was one of my favourite players, always seemed to run on his toes, he had that bounce. Great player, great memories, RIP Peter Cormack. YNWA.
Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #41 on: October 11, 2024, 08:15:53 pm »
Good interview from the archives on Total Sport Radio Merseyside before. Sure it will be on BBC sounds. I was only a tot when he played for us but was highly regarded by me dad and brother.
Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #42 on: October 11, 2024, 08:50:12 pm »
 Loved his elegance and intelligence. One of my favourite players in that era. Good night Peter mate. RIP
Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #43 on: October 11, 2024, 10:07:54 pm »
One of my very favourite players from that era - a very intelligent and underrated player, who always played with his head up. RIP Peter.
Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #44 on: October 12, 2024, 09:30:13 am »
RIP Peter Cormack.

The first of our three great left sided midfielders wearing No.5 - Cormack, Kennedy and Whelan
Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #45 on: October 12, 2024, 11:12:35 am »
RIP. Peter Cormack. Wonderful balance and natural technique. Something about his game summed up all that was great about Shankly's rebuilt 70s team he handed over to Bob Paisley
Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #46 on: October 12, 2024, 08:44:01 pm »
Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #47 on: October 12, 2024, 09:00:38 pm »
RIP Peter.  One of the underrated players that contributed so much to the team.
Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #48 on: October 12, 2024, 11:05:55 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on October 12, 2024, 08:44:01 pm
Shit news. A legend.

RIP Peter Cormack

https://xcancel.com/LFC/status/1844800133088870760?t=wSwGdCWx7jJ9ESndb6SjUQ&s=08
That's a great video of Peter, Chops. 🇦🇹🇦🇹🇦🇹
Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 08:50:03 pm »
Loved Peter Cormack as a key member of Shanks team, the Derby winner, but always seemed to have a cultured knack of hitting or heading a back pass to Clem over the bodies of at least two or three of the opposition attackers!. At first youd panic, then realise he knew what he was doing. RIP Peter, another of our legends gone to meet Shanks in heaven.

Trademark Cormack, seem to remember he headed back to Clemo from a corner. Scary but as you say he knew what he was doing. After Thomo my favorite player from that era. RIP Peter, go and make your peace with Shanks.
Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
« Reply #50 on: Today at 11:47:45 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on October 11, 2024, 02:45:29 pm
Liverpool v Leeds United 23-04-1973


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_gZ01VVqbpY

Some lovely posts here. I remember this game so clearly, second half commentary on BBC radio 2 at the time. Walking the transistor around the house to get good reception. Always remembered that Peter Cormack goal. Sad to see him go. RIP Mr Cormack.
