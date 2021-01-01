« previous next »
Very sad news, was one of my favourite players, always seemed to run on his toes, he had that bounce. Great player, great memories, RIP Peter Cormack. YNWA.
Good interview from the archives on Total Sport Radio Merseyside before. Sure it will be on BBC sounds. I was only a tot when he played for us but was highly regarded by me dad and brother.
 Loved his elegance and intelligence. One of my favourite players in that era. Good night Peter mate. RIP
