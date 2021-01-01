Please
R.I.P. Peter Cormack
Topic: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
The Red artist.
Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
Today
at 07:59:36 pm »
Very sad news, was one of my favourite players, always seemed to run on his toes, he had that bounce. Great player, great memories, RIP Peter Cormack. YNWA.
only6times
Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
Today
at 08:15:53 pm »
Good interview from the archives on Total Sport Radio Merseyside before. Sure it will be on BBC sounds. I was only a tot when he played for us but was highly regarded by me dad and brother.
scouse neapolitan
Re: R.I.P. Peter Cormack
Today
at 08:50:12 pm »
Loved his elegance and intelligence. One of my favourite players in that era. Good night Peter mate. RIP
